All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Despite the fact that we all have so much in common, everyone has their own specific needs. Astrology can be a great tool to utilize while shopping, as it can indicate which products will be most useful for you. Because I’m an astrologer who gets their daily dopamine from online shopping, I’ve tracked down the best Prime Day deal for each zodiac sign. Take advantage while supplies last, because Prime Day 2023 discounts are only active from July 11 to 12.

When it comes to astrology, no one is more geared for securing deals and hunting for luxury items than a Taurus. And as luck would have it, the moon will be moving through Taurus for the duration of this year’s Prime Day sales. That means this has the potential to be an extremely rewarding time to spend money on items that not only make your life easier, but all-around better and more luxurious. With the moon in Taurus as prices are being slashed, you’re bound to find the deals you’ve been searching for and feel good about the purchases you make.

If you’re not a Prime member, here’s how to sign up and get started. Right now, Amazon is offering one week of Prime for only $1.99, giving you the opportunity to try it out without making too deep of a financial commitment. In the meantime, here’s the best Prime Day deal for each zodiac sign’s unique needs:

Aries: This Super Effective Hair Growth Oil

Image: Venanoci. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

In astrology, Aries rules over the head, scalp, and hair. That’s why nurturing your hair at the roots will always bring results! With this highly effective and reasonably priced hair growth oil from Venanoci, you’ll have fuller and thicker hair in no time. Including reliable ingredients like biotin, castor oil, and rosemary oil, this hair growth oil is a steal at only $17.35 until July 12.

Taurus: This Next-Level Blurring Primer & Setting Powder

Photo: Mally Beauty.

Because you’re ruled by Venus—planet of beauty and luxury—looking good always makes you feel good too. This TikTok-approved blurring powder from Mally Beauty feels like retouching your face in real time. This can be used as both a primer and a setting powder, helping you soften and refresh your skin before and after your makeup routine. And until Prime Day ends on July 12, it’s a full 20% off.

Gemini: The Holy Grail of Retinol Eye Sticks

Velamo.

Everyone knows Geminis love to stay awake and alert, as they don’t want to miss anything interesting while they’re asleep. And as a result, they often deal with dark circles under their eyes due to tiredness. However, the Velamo retinol eye stick is a game-changer, because it actually WORKS. Plus, it’s even more reasonably priced than usual, as it’s only $19.99 until July 12.

Cancer: This Life-Changing Portable Carpet Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon.

Let’s face it, Cancer—you love being at home. It’s your coziest and safest place, after all. However, having guests over can also feel like a threat to your hermit nature, especially if your home isn’t as clean as you want it to be. With this legendary portable carpet and upholstery cleaner from BISSELL, you can make your couch and cushions look brand-spanking-new in no time. Plus, it’s only $86 during Prime Day!

Leo: The Famous “Alix Earle Light”

Newmowa.

The last thing a glowing Leo needs is bad lighting. If any zodiac sign should invest in Newmowa’s famous LED video light that Alix Earle swears by, it’s you. You’re ruled by the sun itself, which means you deserve to shine bright in every photo you take. And during Prime Day, it’s only $28. That’s almost 40% off, y’all. And it’s a Lightning Deal, so don’t wait!

Virgo: These Compression Packing Cubes For Travel

Gonex

Virgos always have places to see and appointments to reach. And because so many of their plans involve travel, they’ll love this deal on Gonex’s life-changing compression packing cubes . Because Virgos have a tendency to overpack, these cubes will help them fit more items into their luggage without sacrificing organization.

Libra: This Nourishing Face Bronzing Serum

IT Cosmetics

If there’s one thing Libra cares about, it’s maintaining their glowing and youthful appearance while pampering themselves every step of the way. Snag the Confidence in a Cleanser from IT Cosmetics at just $20.40 during Prime Day, because there’s nothing more luxurious than its smooth and frothy foam that pulls away makeup, oil, and impurities like a magnet.

Scorpio: This All-Around Incredible Mascara

Maybelline.

Every Scorpio knows the power of their magnetic stare. When a Scorpio looks into someone’s eyes, that person can’t help but feel enchanted and mesmerized. That’s why they should take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on Maybelline’s New York Last Sensational Washable Mascara. After all, it’s the holy grail when it comes to creating that “batting eyelash” effect.

Sagittarius: This Highly Supportive Shapewear Bodysuit

SHAPERX

Sagittarius folk are famous for having gorgeous figures. After all, this sexy fire sign rules over the hips and thighs, which means they know how to werk it on the dance floor. However, they always want to feel good on the dance floor, which is why this sculpting bodysuit from SHAPERX is such a game-changer. During Prime Day, it’s a whopping 30% off!

Capricorn: This Fool Proof Anti-Humidity Spray

Photo: Color Wow.

Capricorns have a super elegant sense of fashion and hate the thought of not looking “put together”. And when their expertly styled hair starts frizzing up the moment they leave the house, they’re already thinking of canceling their plans. With this universally adored anti-frizz and humidity spray from Color Wow, they’ll never have to worry about flyaways ever again. During Prime Day, it’s only $19.60!

Aquarius: These Ridiculously Comfy Leggings

Felina

Aquarius rules over the legs in astrology, which means they have every reason to show off their elongated figures. They also prefer to be comfortable while still looking chic! These velvety-soft leggings from Felina are ridiculously comfortable, leaving you feeling as though they’re not even there. Every Aquarius needs a pair immediately—especially since they’re 20% off until July 12.

Pisces: A New Pair of Air Pods

Apple.

What Pisces isn’t highly dependent on their earbuds? If you live your life escaping from reality through music and podcasts, you’re probably in need of a new—and discounted—pair of Apple Airpods. Get the 2nd generation pair for just $89.99 until Prime Day comes to an end on July 12.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Electronics Deals Are Going Fast—Get Beats, Tablets, AirPods & More For Cheap

This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Is Mega Cheap During Prime Day—Grab It Before It’s Gone

These Amazon Prime Fashion Deals Include Discounted New Balances, Levi’s & Ray-Bans—Save up to 40%