Cue the Jaws theme song, because we’re diving in to see what shark you are, based on your zodiac sign. The complexity of astrology mirrors that of the deep blue sea, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that it’s possible to use astrological factors to figure out the specific shark species that correlate with each zodiac sign.

If you’re anything like me, then you might have anxiously anticipated the return of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week which happens every summer. This week-long program—which begins on July 23—is arguably one of the most exciting and informative deep dives on everything that has to do with sharks. Shark Week offers viewers the opportunity to learn more about these remarkable animals to course-correct any misleading information or misunderstandings that may negatively impact the shark population. Various shows will be offered, so you can always learn more about ancient sharks like the Megalodon, survivors recounting how they survived their shark attacks, and more! But if you can’t wait for the return of Shark Week, then you can always view your favorite reruns on Discovery+.

With Shark Week 2023 quickly approaching at the end of July, you might wonder which shark you would be if you could turn into one. Will your zodiac sign be represented as your favorite shark? Keep reading to see what shark you are based on your sun sign, moon sign, Mars sign, and/or rising sign:

The Shark That Captures Each Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re a Great White Shark

There’s no doubt that you’re a strong-willed fire sign who will stop at nothing to get what you want, Aries. Your strength and immense courage match that of the great white shark. Like you, the great white shark rules over the ocean with an incredibly powerful presence. Since you both radiate with undeniable determination, it’s no surprise that you and the great white shark You and the great white shark have a remarkable ability to make a lasting impact that lingers in everyone’s mind. After all, that’s what the king of the ocean and you do best!

Taurus: You’re a Nurse Shark

As a loveable and relaxed earth sign, it might be almost impossible to imagine you as a shark, Taurus. Usually, most people would associate sharks with an intimidating presence that could even strike fear into someone’s heart. Which is not at all like you! But you might be surprised to find that your personality and demeanor closely matches the nurse shark. These bottom-dwelling sharks are known to be harmless to humans. Nurse are mainly concerned with keeping to themselves and slurping up a snack from the sandy ocean floor, which is a lot like you.

Gemini: You’re a Hammerhead Shark

Look both ways, Gemini! As a quick air sign, your whimsical nature is driven by your planetary ruler, Mercury. This usually explains why you tend to be a light-hearted air sign who likes to flit from curiosity to curiosity. Your mental energy is why you are paired with the hammerhead shark. The hammerhead is famous for its hammer-shaped head, so this is considered to be an evolved shark species. Both you and the hammerhead shark share an inquisitive, social side that encourages exploration. Like the hammerhead shark, your adventurous energy keeps you on the move.

Cancer: You’re a Catshark

Not all sharks need to be fierce man-eaters, as the catshark is famous for being an exceptionally good parent. This breed lays its eggs in mermaid purses, making them famous for their motherly nature. Of all the zodiac signs, Cancer comes first when it comes to taking care of their young and bringing a nurturing energy to an otherwise predatorial world. Plus, the castshark is arguably the cutest shark the world has ever seen, which also matches your vibe, Cancer.

Leo: You’re a Tiger Shark

Although you may have wanted to be paired with the great white shark, there is another shark species that perfectly captures your willpower, Leo. Your feline influence carries over to the deep blue sea since you’re matched with the tiger shark. Named for its dark stripes, the tiger shark’s fierce presence and incredible stamina make it a comparable predator to the great white. You and the tiger shark share an aggressive streak that sets you both apart from everyone else. However, you and the tiger shark remain popular due to your dominating energies!

Virgo: You’re a Lemon Shark

Your helpful nature and intelligence are what makes you special, Virgo. As a thoughtful earth sign, you like to be around a like-minded community that teaches you new things, which is why you are paired with the lemon shark. Lemon sharks are well-known for their evolved intelligence and friendly, social nature. Unlike other shark species, the lemon shark prefers to be social with other lemon sharks of the same size and stature. Like you, the lemon shark learns best when working with others since lemon sharks can learn quite a bit from their social interactions.

Libra: You’re a Silky Shark

While there is so much beauty to be found in the ocean, sharks are undoubtedly one of the most captivating creatures. Libra, it’s important to be matched with a shark that exemplifies your glamorous energy and Venusian undertones. Of all the beautiful sharks, the silky sharks represent your personality and physical attributes. Known for its soft skin, the silky shark has a luxurious feel that seems to capture your radiance. Aside from this, you and the silky shark share a swift, inquisitive nature that propels you to go after whatever you desire.

Scorpio: You’re a Zebra Shark

Pop culture astrology often gets your personality wrong since you can be mislabeled as scary and dangerous, Scorpio. Unfortunately, these rumors often cause you and many shark species to be labeled as something that you’re not. Luckily, once people get to know the real you, they often find that you’re just as friendly as your shark counterpart, the zebra shark. You and the zebra shark may look intimidating, but you both share a sweet, even docile, temperament. The only time you or the zebra shark lash out is when others are trying to antagonize you.

Sagittarius: You’re a Bull Shark

It’s no secret that you like to explore, Sagittarius. Since “adventure” is practically your middle name, your desire to explore the unknown drives you to search for new terrain far and wide. So, it shouldn’t be any surprise that you’re paired with the bull shark. Bull sharks are notorious for their migration since these special sharks can thrive in saltwater and freshwater. Like you, the bull shark’s aggressive nature is what drives this fish to seek new territory without fear. Although you and the bull shark are resourceful, you both may need to tame your unpredictable natures!

Capricorn: You’re a Basking Shark

Power can come in all sizes, Capricorn! You may wish that you were as fierce as the great white or as ferocious as the tiger shark. Although these sharks are almighty, your spirit is closely aligned with the basking shark. Looks are deceiving since the basking shark is often mistaken for the great white. However, the basking shark has a wildly different temperament since these are one of the many gentle giants of the ocean. Both you and the basking shark have an uncanny ability to make waves without coming across as overly intimidating.

Aquarius: You’re a Ganges Shark

You’re no stranger to being misunderstood, Aquarius. Given that you’re co-ruled by unpredictable Uranus and strict Saturn, you’re often thought of as a paradox. Your unique nature is similar to that of the rare, critically endangered Ganges shark. This species of shark is widely misunderstood since the Ganges shark is often mistaken as a vicious, man-eating predator since the Ganges shark is often confused with the bull shark. Both you and the Ganges shark can bond over being misinterpreted by others while also sharing one-of-a-kind traits that set you both apart.

Pisces: You’re a Whale Shark

Your shark soulmate should match your gentle nature, Pisces. Since you’re co-ruled by lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune, you typically have a whimsical, kind nature. Of all the beautiful sharks, your personality and demeanor closely matches the whale shark. The whale shark is famously known for having such a docile temperament despite its enormous size. Like you, there’s nothing really intimidating about the whale shark since people from all walks of life feel comfortable approaching the both of you.