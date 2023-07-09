Your Weekly Horoscope Is Encouraging Deep & Confronting Conversations

Drama is intensifying by the minute, but your horoscope for the week of July 10 to 16 will help you make sense of it. The planets dance forward and backward, forcing us to find our sense of direction.

The week begins with Mercury—planet of communication and information—forming an opposition with dark and confronting Pluto. This could encourage harsh exchanges that divulge deep and shadowy truths. This is a beautiful time to look beyond the surface and dig for the truth. However, make sure you’re mentally prepared to discover all that you might find.

Mighty Mars—planet of passion, drive, and strength—stampedes into the fields of Virgo on July 10, helping us feel more productive than ever. We haven’t felt Mars here in nearly two years. So we will have an especially focused energy to find the best work-life balance. This will also bring greater strength to global health, and we may be encouraged to seize the day and enhance our fitness, diet, or exercise routines. Last, if out of work, this is an auspicious period to apply for new roles in your industry. If you are eager to take on more professional responsibilities, be sure to discuss this with managers now.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week, you have the tactical advantage.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of personal expression and risk-taking making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. At the moment, you might feel undervalued, under-appreciated, and underpaid. Now you’re hunting for solutions. Aries, it’s possible you’re looking to change your career, start a business, or figure out how you can push yourself in a new direction. You’re raising the bar.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of foundations opposes Pluto. Now you have on your deerstalker cap with your magnifying glass in hand to seek a solution to a problem. Aries, this might mean that you’re job hunting, looking for a personal trainer or business coach, or watching online videos on high-performance habits. You’re looking for the tactical advantage. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

This week, you’re speaking truth to power.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of home and family making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. Today, you might run headlong into a family dispute. Taurus, this could be about a big topic like politics, climate change, global nuclear treaties, or rival sports teams. And you’re both quite intractable at the moment. If you don’t like debating (and generally you don’t), you might want to steer the conversation in another direction.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of communication opposes Pluto. You might decide to get more involved in a cause. You could make a donation to a favorite charity, volunteer to help a political candidate’s campaign, or march to save the whales. You could adopt a puppy from a shelter. Today, you’re living your beliefs. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This week, you’re tapping into the prosperity mindset.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of plans making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. Today, you can work through a difficult puzzle, especially one that has a financial component. Gemini, you might consider a new investment strategy, self-banking, or how to use a business to offset tax liability. Or perhaps you’re considering a real estate purchase and discussing contracts, inspections, and lot lines.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of money opposes Pluto. You are very focused on money. You see various ways you can make your money work for you. You can get out of the scarcity mindset. Gemini, now you’re thinking like a millionaire. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This week, you’re finding your path.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of money making a quincunx with Pluto in Capricorn. Cancer, the road to prosperity is much easier if you can get your partner and family on board. Today, you could state your case about reining in impulse spending, saving for a house, or looking for other income sources. You might think that if family members can be frugal, you can be too. But what you really need is a higher purpose (like buying a house) to keep yourself focused every day.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in your own sign xof Cancer and your house of confidence opposes Pluto. You are ready to take on a difficult task. This could be having a “no buy” month or starting a side gig. Cancer, others could contribute and help you with this project, but only if you ask. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This week, you’re in the limelight.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in your own sign of Leo and your house of confidence making a quincunx with Pluto in Capricorn. Leo, you could run into a gatekeeper today. Someone feels like it’s their job to stand in your way. But this is interesting energy that suggests there is a side door. A side door for a musician would be self-publishing the album. A side door for an artist would be posting their art on their own website. What is your side door?

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of working behind the scenes opposes Pluto. After yesterday’s experience, today you could formulate a plan. And this might mean you need to shut your office door and get to work. Today, you could make a huge amount of progress as though your brain is receiving the information from a remote source. Today, you could channel the answer. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This week, you’re co-creating with the Universe.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of solitude and quiet making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. You can have some powerful insights if you give yourself some time to think today. Virgo, you might get out your journal and use some writing prompts to channel wisdom from the Universe. Your guides are speaking loud and clear with solutions for issues concerning your career or relationship. Find some quiet time to commune with the Universe.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of friendships opposes Pluto. Virgo, you might tell a trusted friend about some of the ideas and insights you received yesterday. Choose someone (it could be a friend or sibling) you know has the courage to face new ideas and would support you making a change in your life. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

This week, a commitment is possible.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of friendships making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. Today, a friend might become a family member. It’s possible that you’re getting engaged to your best friend or a friend of yours is marrying your sibling. Or, through some spiritual connection, you feel closer to your friend than you do to your family. Libra, you’re making a meaningful connection today.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of career and reputation opposes Pluto. Today, you might be asked to make a commitment to your job. Libra, it’s possible that your manager would like to know how long you plan to stay with the company. There could be promises of a promotion in the future, but the timeline might be vague. If you’re looking to stay in this job, this is a good time to negotiate for what you want. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Sagittarius

This week, you could hit the road.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of travel and mind-expanding experiences making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. In My Travels with Charley, John Steinbeck noted how many people wanted to travel with him. Sagittarius, this might apply to you. You could be ready to let go of your conventional life and hit the road (either literally or figuratively). Today, you’re looking to break free.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of resources opposes Pluto. Today, you could discover that you have more resources than you thought you did for any adventure you might be planning. Sagittarius, you could find that somebody is willing to go with you, and they also have frequent flyer miles to help you out. You might find that there is somebody who has a guest room you can stay in. Someone could step up to watch your cat while you’re away. Today, you could pull in resources to make your dream happen. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

This week, you’re finding your power.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of investments, credit, and debt making a quincunx to Pluto in your own sign of Capricorn. Pluto has returned to your sign briefly to make you understand that you have power. You might not feel like you have access to resources, money, or credit, but there is more available to you than you think. Additionally, many things can be done without money, through barter or resourcefulness.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of relationships opposes Pluto. Today, your ability to persuade others is very strong. Capricorn, you can take their worries and anxieties and present them with solutions to make them feel calm and confident. Today, you’re able to pull these ideas straight out of the air as the Universe whispers in your ear. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This week, you’re making a breakthrough.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of relationships making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. You could be in a power struggle with someone inadvertently. They want more territory or autonomy. And they might be related to you. In fact, Aquarius, it could be your toddler demanding that they can tie their own shoes without your help. Notice who has the power in your interactions with others, and recognize that when you’re feeling calm and confident the power resides with you.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of work and routines opposes Pluto. Now you can apply the insights you received yesterday to a work situation. This means if you’d like to make a change, you can do it. Aquarius, you can take a single step in that direction by updating your resume, reaching out to someone you used to work with who now works at a different company, or answering the phone call of a headhunter. Today, you’re taking power. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

This week, you’re going in the right direction.

The week begins on Sunday, July 9, with Mars in Leo and your house of health and well-being making a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn. Today, a needy “friend” seems to take most of your energy. You are a very giving person, but sometimes boundaries are necessary. Pisces, you might want to set up a spiritual fence and get a magical guard dog. Today, if you need it, give yourself some space.

On Monday, July 10, Mercury in Cancer and your house of fun and romance opposes Pluto. Today, you could fall in love and fall hard. If you have just met this person, you might not be able to think about anything else. The two of you could spend hours on the phone together. If you’re happily single, you could “meet” this person through a book, movie, or television show that you just can’t get enough of. Read your full monthly horoscope here.