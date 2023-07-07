There’s a warrior living inside each and every one of us. In astrology, that warrior is ruled by Mars. This is the planet of drive, combat, action, and aggression, highlighting the way we tap into our core instincts. And when the gladiator of our galaxy activates our will to win, nothing can stop us. If you’re wondering how Mars in Virgo will affect each zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place.

Virgo is a highly intelligent, analytical, productive, and service-oriented zodiac sign. From the moment Mars enters Virgo on July 10, it will encourage us to go for extra credit and put in the additional effort. It will also urge you to indulge in as much information as you can, soaking up knowledge like a sponge. You will also feel more inspired to lend a helping hand to others, build something from the ground-up, and go out of your way to satisfy your partner in bed. After all, Mars rules over primal sexuality and Virgo is a very giving lover, as they always aim to please. As Mars immediately joins with the North Node in Taurus at exactly 0 degrees on July 11, it’s clear this transit is helping us tap into some of our deepest goals.

Mars charges into Virgo on July 10 and leaves its territory on August 27.

However, let’s not forget Mars is also a malefic planet that stirs the pot, encourages grind culture, and embraces conflict. And when Mars forms an opposition with Saturn retrograde in Pisces on July 20, you may feel forced to slow down, check in with your ego, and reassess the methods you’ve been employing. You’re learning what you’re willing—and not willing—to do. Luckily, a helping hand arrives when Mars forms a trine with Jupiter in Taurus on August 11, blessing us with enough positive reinforcement to keep us going.

Your energy and vitality may falter around August 22, as Mars will form an opposition with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, urging us to go inward and rejuvenate our immune systems. Just one day later, Mercury—Virgo’s planetary ruler—will station retrograde, causing communications to malfunction and papers to jam. Hang in there, as Mars will help you tap into your deepest reservoir of strength and resilience as it forms one last trine with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn on August 24.

Ready, set, go! Here’s how Mars in Virgo might affect you, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How Mars in Virgo Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Get ready to feel more productive and inspired to get to work, because Mars in Virgo will activate your sixth house of health and daily routine. Even though you may be prone to pushing your limit, don’t overwork yourself before you’ve refilled your tank. Take care not to overwhelm your plate at work with careless abandon, as drama at your day job could easily unfold. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

Mars in Virgo has got you feeling some type of way, baby. After all, it’s switching up your mojo and powering up your fifth house of fun and games. Never has there been a better time to dive into creative hobbies. It’s also an excellent time to hook up with hotties. Just take care not to overdo it and dive head over heels for something that has not yet earned your longterm commitment. Oh, and if you’re trying not to get pregnant, definitely use protection. If you are, now’s your chance to go for two pink lines. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

If you’re suddenly arguing with family members and experiencing frustrations on the home front, it’s no wonder. Mars in Virgo will turn up the argumentative energy in your fourth house of domestic affairs. It’s a beautiful time to discuss family-oriented issues head-on. It’s also an excellent time to pour your attention on sprucing up your living space and spend time with close and trusted loved ones. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Think before you speak, especially while Mars is in Virgo. With the planet of war marching through your third house of communications and close social circles, you’re bound to express your frustrations one way or another. Take care not to come across more blunt than you intended. However, that doesn’t mean apologizing for standing up for yourself either. Allow this transit to show you the power of communicating your needs without causing unnecessary pain. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

With Mars moving money in your second house of material wealth and self-worth, you may be critiquing yourself based on the number of digits in your bank account. For the next two months, you may experience a whole new level of drive and motivation to increase your earnings and make purchases that make you feel pampered and supported. Take care not to compare yourself to others, as you are not seeing the full package. Find gratitude where you can. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Wake up, sunshine. Mars is entering your first house of the self, inspiring you to assert yourself and reclaim your identity. If you’ve been feeling sleepier and more withdrawn from the world, you’ll appreciate the way Mars is about to be your very own life coach. Now’s the time to conquer your fears, stand up for your authenticity, and fight for the life you want. However, keep in mind that Mars will likely increase your temper, to find ways to keep your cool when your head gets too hot. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Now that Mars is taking its leave in your 12th house of solitude and spirituality, it may feel as though you are shutting down the engines and closing the garage door. Your stamina may feel lower as you require time to process some of the wins you’ve received over the past two years, as well as some of the losses. Take your ego out of these experiences, as you likely learned so much more from your failures than you did from your achievements. Give yourself time to regroup. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

You’re about to feel super aspirational, as Mars in Virgo is shooting lightning through your 11th house of hopes, dreams, and visions. It’s also tapping into the impact you’d like to have on your community and the world at large. You may get into some debates and dramas over social media, but you’ll find twice as many supporters and passionate admirers. Tap into the power of your extended circle, because your network truly is your net worth. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Unleash your inner Miranda Priestley, because Mars is marshaling the troops through your 10th house of publicity and career goals. You may feel motivated to an extreme for the next two months, making this an ideal time to take on leadership roles, commit to new responsibilities, and get promoted. However, let’s not forget that heavy is the head who wears the crown, so don’t let arrogance or soulless ambition cloud your judgement. Listen to constructive criticism when it’s warranted and take accountability. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Ready or not, Mars in Virgo is gonna take you on a wild and dizzying adventure. As the planet of passion powers up your ninth house of expansion and wisdom, you’re in the mood to expand your horizons through educational pursuits and mind-blowing new experiences. Allow yourself to become both an academic and an adrenaline junkie, because Mars in Virgo has got you feeling like a pirate setting sail for the open sea. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Ready to be let in on a little secret? There’s more where that came from, because Mars is slithering into the shadows of your eighth house of intimacy and taboos. You’re ready to make longterm commitments of both a spiritual and financial nature, but you must be prepared for the level of sacrifice and investment that it demands. There is only so much that you can control, so make sure you surrender to the uncertainty of a transformation. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

For the next two months, your one-on-one relationships are going to become especially revealing. As Mars picks fights in your seventh house of allies and enemies, you may find yourself going toe-to-toe with an adversary. Whether that adversary is your rival at work—or your loving spouse who keeps pissing you off these days—this transit is bound to show you how to match conflict as well as diffuse it. Even more importantly, it wants you to learn how to tell the difference between a discussion and a fight. Read your full monthly horoscope here.