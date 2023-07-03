Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of July 3 to 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

King of Cups

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that your heart is expanding in size, because it happens to be the King of Cups.

Your theme for the week is successful application of strength—or, more specifically, emotional fortitude. The King of Cups is a person of insight and is very emotionally balanced and in control. Receiving this card is a reminder to harness your emotional maturity as you deal with a curveball life has thrown at you recently. Your initial instinct may have been to repress any emotions you had about this situation. Conversely, you could have let your emotions get the best of you. This card is urging you to use your heart AND your head as you navigate this personal challenge.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

King of Pentacles

Success is within your grasp! The King of Pentacles is indicating you’ve got what it takes to create financial abundance in your life, and now you just need to move forward with whatever ideas you may have been contemplating. Have you been considering starting a new business venture or investment of some kind? This could be the signal you’ve been waiting for to go for it—but don’t just charge ahead. Coming up with a plan and getting all your ducks in a row will ensure you see the most fruitful outcome possible. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Taurus

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way. Perhaps a friend will approach you with relationship troubles, or it could be that a colleague is coming to you for support with a problem they’re facing. When this happens, listen from the heart as they speak, but remain emotionally separated from the issue. While it may be tempting to dive head-first into the situation with them, understand that only they can work themselves out of their predicament. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Gemini

King of Wands

An opportunity could present itself to you this week, and the King of Wands is acknowledging that you have the strength and fortitude to accept it! Have you shied away from leadership roles in the past? Have you felt overwhelmed by taking on more responsibilities? Now is the time to stand firm in your power and own the visions you have. The key to success is becoming very clear about where you want to go and setting realistic goals that will help you get there. Go out there and grab the brass ring! Read your full monthly horoscope.

Cancer

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Leo

2 of Wands

The 2 of Wands is urging you to spend time in the present planning for what’s going to happen in your future. You have a whole world of possibilities in front of you right now, but this isn’t the time to act on impulse or instinct. This week you’re being called to weigh all your options, carefully considering the pros and cons of each path. But this doesn’t mean you should be afraid of going outside of your comfort zone! Uncharted territory can lead to long-term success if you go into it with realistic expectations and a clear plan in place. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Virgo

7 of Pentacles

Don’t give up just yet! Your card this week, the 7 of Pentacles, is reminding you that anything worth having can’t be achieved overnight. Perhaps you’ve been working on a project or area of your life and haven’t yet reaped the rewards of your efforts. Understandably, this has been a source of frustration for you. Remind yourself that this wasn’t an easy task and take pride in the effort you’ve already put forth. Your hard work and patience may not have paid off just yet, but they will soon enough. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Libra

3 of Cups

Let the good times flow! The 3 of Cups is a card of celebration and friendship, so you could find yourself in “party mode” this week with those closest to you. Organize a night out on the town with friends. Host a dinner party for family. Gather a few coworkers and hit up a happy hour. This isn’t so much about what you do as it is the camaraderie you’ll feel with those around you. Life isn’t all about responsibilities and commitments, so let loose and enjoy yourself right now! Read your full monthly horoscope.

Scorpio

Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles represents enthusiasm for new beginnings and new ventures. This week, you are being encouraged to express your creative talents in some way. Have you been thinking about starting something but haven’t taken the first steps to get it off the ground? This card wants you to take those imaginative ideas you’ve been toying with and start working toward manifesting them. By remaining focused and applying a strong work ethic, you give yourself the ability to turn your dreams into a reality. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Sagittarius

The Empress

Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down, and connect with your senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting, and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Capricorn

The Emperor

The Emperor is encouraging you to have total ownership of your true power! Your life experiences have helped you gain valuable wisdom and insight. How can you use this to help yourself? How can you use this to help others? This week you might be asked for guidance or advice from someone close to you— don’t shy away. Alternately, you may be faced with a difficult personal decision. Don’t worry, you now have the kind of knowledge and perspective that will help you navigate either of these scenarios with positive results. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Aquarius

10 of Wands

Temperance is a card of balance and moderation. Receiving this card signifies a need to keep a more go-with-the-flow attitude, practicing patience and adaptability as best you can. Perhaps you’ve been resisting a change in your life or letting a stressful situation get the best of you. If this is the case, change your approach this week. Allow things to slide off your back instead of meeting them with resistance. By finding your inner balance, you set yourself up to find your outer balance once again. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Pisces

The Sun

The Sun is truly shining down on you this week! This card represents abundance, optimism, success, and the warmth of a happy time in your life. It may be that you’ve been going through a tumultuous time in your life, feeling as though there wasn’t an end in sight. Well, it’s always darkest before the dawn—and dawn has arrived! Through these obstacles you’ve learned a lot about yourself and have gained confidence from knowing that you can weather any storm. Enjoy this period of positivity because you’ve earned it. Read your full monthly horoscope.