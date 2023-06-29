Retrogrades have been the victim of a smear campaign, but I’m here to set the record straight. Change is never easy when it comes to astrology, but once you realize how Neptune retrograde will affect your zodiac sign, you may feel a lot more relaxed about the concept. Although this retrograde is not without its challenges, it ultimately brings you a form of closure and clarity you didn’t realize you needed.

Neptune is just as elusive as it is fascinating. Just when you think you’ve grasped the concept of Neptune and what it stands for, the meaning evades you all over again. That’s because Neptune is the planet of dreams, fantasies, illusions, and empathy. It’s the planet responsible for your vivid imagination and your ability to relate to others. It’s the planet that dissolves the boundaries that separates us from universal love. However, its nebulous quality also makes it one of the most misunderstood and overly romanticized plants of all, as Neptune can be just as deceptive as it is illuminating. If Neptune is involved in the equation, know that not everything is as it seems.

However, before you start jumping to conclusions, let me remind you that Neptune is already retrograde nearly half of the time. Chances are, you were born during Neptune retrograde! Because Neptune is a considered a generational planet that moves very slowly, its retrograde is not as dramatic of an experience as it would be for personal planets like Mercury, Venus, or Mars. Instead, the impact of Neptune retrograde takes months to unfold, revealing an important truth by the time it’s over.

Neptune retrograde begins on June 30 and ends on December 6.

On June 30, Neptune stations retrograde on at 27 degrees Pisces at exactly 5:06 p.m. ET, where it will retrace its steps through the zodiac until it stations direct on December 6 at 24 degrees Pisces. During this time, Neptune retrograde will gradually strip away some of the self-defeating beliefs and distracting delusions that continue to cloud your perspective. Neptune retrograde wants you to dig deeper and look beyond the fantasies you indulge in, where you’ll find a resounding spiritual truth that provides you with the answers you’ve been searching for. Allow this process to help you focus in on a clearer image of your reality. You may discover that you’ve been lied to (or that you’ve been lying to yourself). Luckily, the truth always sets you free!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Neptune retrograde, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How Neptune Retrograde Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aries

With Neptune retrograding through your 12th house of solitude, spirituality, and unseen energies, you’re entering a period of spiritual reflection that strikes some of your deepest sensitivities. It’s time to heal your relationship with your inner world and to embrace introspection that leads to self-awareness. Allow it to correct some of your preconceived notions about the world (and ultimately, yourself). Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Taurus

Sometimes our friends are not always as they seem. If you have the tendency to view your social circle and extended network with rose-colored glasses, this retrograde will encourage you to pay attention to red flags that can arise in a crowd of people. For the next five months, Neptune retrograde will show you how to participate in cliques without losing your integrity to group-think. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Gemini

You’ve got big dreams and the desire to prove everyone who doubted you wrong. Now that Neptune is retrograding through your 10th house of social standing and career, the next five months will be centered on cultivating a more practical approach to achieving your goals. It will also encourage you to reexamine your goals and consider whether they’re truly in line with your passion and life purpose. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Cancer

You’re an idealistic and open-hearted water sign, which is why you have strong convictions and a desire to see and experience the world. Now that Neptune is retrograding through your ninth house of adventure and wisdom, you may find yourself looking back on some of the experiences you’ve had and gleaning deeper lessons from them. Instead of searching for answers elsewhere, it’s a beautiful time to find them within yourself. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo

You’ve been craving intimacy and mutual understanding on the deepest of levels. Now that Neptune is retrograding through your eighth house of merging energies, you may find yourself reconsidering the ways you’ve let your loved ones disrespect your boundaries. By defining what is and isn’t acceptable in a relationship, you are paving the way for an even stronger form of trust and respect. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Virgo

When it comes to love, it’s all too common that human beings fall for the idea of someone rather than the real thing. And with Neptune retrograding through your partnership sector for the next five months, you’re ready to acknowledge that nobody is perfect, but someone’s imperfect reality can be just as worthy of your love. Allow this retrograde to help you find a balance between romance and practicality in your relationships. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Libra

If you’ve recently formed some unhealthy habits or dependencies, this retrograde may shine a light on them. For the next five months, Neptune Rx wants you to take a closer look at how you’re treating your mind, body, and spirit. Ask yourself if you’re truly feeding your soul in the way it needs, as this retrograde wants you to nurture yourself in a way that heals your emotional heart and strengthens your immune system. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Scorpio

You’re a highly romantic, creative, and passionate person under that tough facade, but this retrograde wants you to find deeper and more fulfilling ways to have fun. Pleasure-seeking often comes at the cost of our peace of mind, but Neptune retrograde is encouraging you to experiment with hobbies that revamp your understanding of happiness and creativity. It’s also asking you to choose lovers actually who mean what they say. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Sagittarius

Being honest with yourself about your family and home life is never easy. But as Neptune retrogrades through your fourth house of private matters and familial relationships, you may find yourself paying closer attention to what is and isn’t working about your dynamic at home. Allow your penchant for empathy and your willingness to be truthful to converge and heal what needs healing behind closed doors. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Capricorn

It’s no big deal to tell a little white lie here and there, but constantly embellishing the truth sets you up for disappointment. Now that Neptune is retrograding through your third house of communication, it will encourage you to be charming and sensitive to others without sacrificing honesty and directness. It’s better to tell the truth than to beat around the bush and lead the situation astray, especially while this retrograde is underway. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aquarius

If you’ve been spending money on needlessly expensive things or placing too much value in material concerns, you may find yourself feeling hollow eventually. Neptune retrograde will remind you that you don’t need anything to complete you or fix you. For the next five months, this retrograde will teach you how to be a more intentional consumer that spends money in a way that uplifts you rather than depletes you. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Pisces

It’s not always easy to see ourselves clearly, especially when the world is always trying to tell you who you’re supposed to be. Neptune has been moving through Pisces since 2011, where it has been infusing your self-image with love, fantasy, and whimsy. However, it has also increased your sensitivity to criticism. Now that Neptune is retrograde, it’s time to dig deeper and get to know yourself on a level that is free from judgment. Remember—your soul is infinite and you always owe yourself love, respect, and forgiveness. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.