Pisces—Your July Horoscope Says Neptune Retrograde Is Redefining Your Reality

Romance, socializing and having fun in the sun are practically guaranteed in your Pisces horoscope for July 2023. With that being said, you’ve got to set aside time to get some work done too, so finding a balance between high contrast energies is your key to success

The whole first week of the month is glittering with inspiration, excitement and perhaps even some twinkles of romance, so put yourself out there and enjoy the magic.

Speaking of romance, lusty Mars is hitting your seventh house of partnerships starting July 10, heating things up in relationships and emboldening you to make the first move and chase what you want. Meanwhile, logistical Mercury moves into your scheduling sector, so perhaps you’ll take the lead on date-planning, too! Additionally, the new moon in Cancer on July 17 can bring some powerful new beginnings in romance, so open your heart to pleasure and passion.

Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

After the new moon, the sun perfects a lucky trine to your ruling planet Neptune, casting a magical glow over matters of creativity, romance and more. This would feel like a full-blown fantasy if it weren’t for stern Saturn in Pisces facing off with feisty Mars at the same time. If you find yourself frustrated with yourself or your partners, try to find the silver lining in the storm cloud and rise above the drama. Or channel your passion into some sexy time with a lover. Whatever works!

July 22 rings in the start of both Leo season and Venus retrograde, all of which activates your responsibility-oriented sixth house through the remainder of the month. Now’s a time to re-evaluate your schedule and ensure you’re leaving enough room in your day-to-day life for pleasure, luxury and love. Prioritizing wellness becomes extra important now, too—whether that means readjusting your work/life balance or incorporating more exercise into your routine. Make sure you pencil in some time for date nights, especially once chatty Mercury enters your romantic seventh house on July 28.