Aquarius—Your July Horoscope Says Venus Retrograde Will Reboot Your Love Life

Between work responsibilities, relationship drama and social obligations, you’re a true busy bee this month! But your Aquarius horoscope for July 2023 also wants you to make time to rest.

The full moon in Capricorn on July 3 is the perfect time to do so, as it’s rising in your sleepy twelfth house. Put some appointments on hold that week to make extra room in your schedule for self-care, solitude and some rejuvenating spiritual reflection time. You need some time to refill your cup before diving back into the grind.

Relationships may start coming into focus in a more meaningful way mid-month, as lusty Mars enters your intimate eighth house on July 10, followed by communicative Mercury sliding into your partnerships sector. This is a positive time for conversing with current or prospective partners, as well as for connecting with your lovers on a deeper emotional wavelength. It’ll be easier to enforce boundaries and talk through relationship dynamics, so drop your poker face and start getting real about your feelings.

The new moon on July 17 rises during the final days of Cancer season, and it’s a good time to hit pause on your relationship drama to ensure you’re prioritizing your well-being. Start building some better habits into your daily routine and make self-care a non-negotiable.

These changes will come in handy soon, especially once Leo season and Venus retrograde roll around on July 22 and turns the volume back up in your love life. Over the coming month, you’re reviewing your current commitments, re-thinking your romantic values and perhaps even dealing with an ex or two sliding into your DMs after radio silence. It may be confusing, but trust that you’re on a path toward clarity and closure. Once chatty Mercury joins Mars in Virgo on July 28, putting your deep feelings and vulnerabilities into words will come a little easier.