Capricorn—Your July Horoscope Wants You to Rebuild Trust & Cultivate Intimacy

Your Capricorn horoscope for July 2023 says it’s time to get deep. There’s never been a better time to embrace an unflinching look inward, as the truth has never been clearer.

Relationships are a big theme for you right now, but the month kicks things off with the cosmic spotlight on you—as the annual full moon in your zodiac sign rises on July 3. This is a powerful time for working through personal hang-ups in relationships, taking accountability for your actions and generally prioritizing your needs. By investing in yourself and your goals, you’ll create a stable foundation for all sorts of exciting new things to grow.

Action-oriented Mars hits your ninth house of adventure on July 10, making you more open to taking a risk or trying something new. Meanwhile, you’ll be diving beneath the surface of your psyche thanks to Mercury entering your mysterious eighth house. This can be a powerful period for expressing your emotions and initiating vulnerable conversations with a partner—all of which will come in handy under the sensitive new moon in Cancer on July 17. This lunation beams through your partnerships sector, pushing you to work through lingering issues with lovers and face fears around commitment.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

As you approach the start of Leo season on July 22, you might also feel some major tension brewing—as power-hungry Pluto is in your sign facing off with the sun and squaring the Nodes of Destiny (which just shifted into some very sensitive areas of your chart, by the way), forming a cardinal Grand Cross. This dramatic planetary alignment could feel overwhelming, but it will catalyze some meaningful breakthroughs that help to align you with your fate. Be willing to drop your ego and face your true self. This journey is only just beginning!

The shadow work you’ll be doing throughout Leo season is being amplified by the Venus retrograde that starts on the same day, so get ready to get real with your feelings. You’re reviewing your boundaries in relationships, reassessing your intimate desires and getting clear about what you need to feel safe and loved. Once Mercury enters your worldly ninth house on July 28, you might also seek some fresh perspectives on all the deep inner work you’re doing, whether that’s in the form of a self-help book or a wise old friend.