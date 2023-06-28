Sagittarius—Your July Horoscope Says Your Career Is Preparing For Takeoff

Your Sagittarius horoscope for July 2023 is telling you to spread your wings and fly! Of course, you’ll have to deal with some heavy feelings first.

Listen to your intuition as the month begins, as some subtle breakthroughs could creep out of your subconscious during Cancer season, helping you understand the energetic inner-workings of a situation or relationships. Thankfully, the full moon in Capricorn on July 3 helps you stay grounded. Use this illuminating energy to manifest your material goals and make some power-moves when it comes to money.

Speaking of money, career matters will get a major energy boost mid-month, as motivated Mars blazes into your ambitious tenth house. It’s time to grab your professional goals by the reins and show some initiative! Meanwhile, ever-curious planet Mercury lights up your mind with all sorts of broad-ranging interests. You’re craving fresh experiences and knowledge, so start studying something new or connect with people who can expand your worldview. Work through insecurities or scarcity-based thinking under the new moon in Cancer on July 17—you can’t let your fears hold you back from experiencing all that life has to offer now. Those fears are rooted in your past, not your future.

Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

The sun enters fellow fire sign Leo on July 22, highlighting your adventurous side and inspiring you to take some risks for the sake of growth. No more huddling up inside your comfort zone, Sag. It’s time to broaden your horizons in a big way! However, Venus retrograde kicks off on the same day as Leo season, so stay open to experimentation and change when it comes to love and relationships. You’re realigning your belief system and gleaning meaningful perspectives from previous romantic conquests. Let your heart do some digging—you might come upon some golden nuggets of wisdom.

On July 28, mental Mercury joins energizing Mars in your career sector, bringing loads of clarity and communication skills to your professional endeavors. Try to save any big work conversations or logistical projects for the final days of the month to ensure they run smoothly.