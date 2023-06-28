Scorpio—Your July Horoscope Is Proof That Your Hard Work Is Finally Paying Off

Buckle up, because your Scorpio horoscope for July 2023 doesn’t have a dull moment in sight.

The sun spends the first few weeks of the month in fellow water sign Cancer, which will open your heart to all kinds of new adventures and fresh experiences. You’ll feel especially ready to dive into something interesting under the Mercury cazimi on July 1, so follow your excitement to new horizons! The full moon in Capricorn later that week is an inspiring time to connect with the people around you and share some of your brilliant ideas. Invite a friend, mentor or colleague out for a drink and chat.

Your social spark really gets lit once your traditional ruler Mars hits your friendship sector on July 10. Take the lead on planning summer gatherings with your squad or organize some group activities within your community. It’s also a powerful time for professional networking, thanks to Mercury simultaneously entering your career house. Happy hours and brainstorming meetings could be especially fruitful for the next couple weeks, so book them up.

The new moon in Cancer on July 17 encourages you to take a big leap of faith and push past your comfort zone. This lunation opposes your mysterious modern ruler Pluto, so you’ll have to face your shadow side in order to achieve these higher-minded aspirations.

However intense this may be, you’ll also feel relief of pressure in some ways—as the South Node of Karma leaves your sign on the same day, wrapping up a powerful cycle of change and realignment within your identity and relationships. You’ve sloughed off so many old versions of yourself over the past two years and you’re finally emerging from the ashes with fertile space to grow. Seize the moment.

The last stretch of the month finds you pouring even more attention into your professional life, as Leo season lights up your ambitious tenth house and puts your talents on full public display. Now’s a time to show off your prowess and own your confidence. Just keep in mind that July 22 also marks the start of Venus retrograde, prompting a period of revision when it comes to self-worth, love and values. You’re seeking new ways to find meaning in your work and present your gifts to the world, so use this time to connect with what you truly stand for. You want to walk the walk and talk the talk.