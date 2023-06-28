Libra—Your July Horoscope Wants You to Move On From Unfulfilling Relationships

Your Libra horoscope for July 2023 is serving all sorts of powerful and fate-defining shifts, and it all begins with a gorgeous Mercury cazimi in your career sector. Look forward to fresh ideas and mental breakthroughs in professional matters.

However exciting this may be, the full moon in Capricorn on July 3 reminds you not to neglect your home life! Set aside time to spend bonding with close loved ones—it’ll remind you of who you are on the inside, which allows your talents to shine brighter on the outside.

Mid-month brings some big energy shifts, as fiery Mars hits your sleepy twelfth house while Mercury simultaneously lights up your friendship sector. You may have lots of social engagements to attend, but make sure you’re getting enough rest and balancing out your busy schedule with some restorative alone time! Your career journey continues under the new moon in Cancer, which helps you push through some baggage from your past and overcome personal hang-ups in order to find success.

Image: Adobe; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

On the same day as the new moon, the South Node of Karma shifts into your sign for the first time in 17 years. This kicks off a fateful two-year-long cycle that’ll enable you to shed your old skins and make room for new connections and more fulfilling commitments. You’re becoming the person you’re meant to be, so don’t be afraid to let go of what’s no longer serving your growth.

July 22 is another eventful day in the cosmos, as the sun joins chatty Mercury and romantic Venus in Leo, lighting up your social life and putting community at the top of your Leo season priority list. Venus retrograde begins on the very same day—an especially important transit, considering Venus is your ruling planet. This could catalyze some value shifts, especially in regards to your friendships and social groups. Don’t be surprised if your core crew starts to realign over the next six weeks. Surrounding yourself with people who boost you up is a must.