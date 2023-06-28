Virgo—Your July Horoscope Guarantees a Major Boost in Energy & Momentum

You’re kicking off the month booked and busy, but your Virgo horoscope for July 2023 promises some quiet time for rest and reflection by the end of the month, too. And you could use some rest, as your birthday season is right around the corner!

July begins with a full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which pushes your creative ideas, passion projects and romantic conquests toward an exciting climax. However you slice it, investing in your joy right now will pay dividends! You’ll feel even more empowered to act on your desires come July 10, when warrior planet Mars enters your sign. Your physical energy levels are shooting upward and you’re feeling extra motivated to make some magic happen for yourself, so enjoy the energy boost.

A mid-month new moon in Cancer on July 17 puts you in your feels when it comes to your friendships, so spend some time reflecting on the squad you surround yourself with and whether they align with your highest wishes and ambitions. Feisty Mars in your sign will be facing off with stern Saturn, so any restrictive-feeling relationships could be especially frustrating now, too. Handle your emotions with care.

Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo season begins on July 22, shifting you into a more introspective energy for the remainder of the month. While Leo is known for being a flamboyant fire sign, the sun spends this season in an especially sleepy and spiritual part of your chart, making it an ideal time to prioritize rest, relaxation and daydreaming. Venus retrograde in Leo begins on the very same day, prompting a deep internal review of your subconscious values and issues in relationships. The planets are facilitating some important background work for you now!

The month wraps up with your ruling planet Mercury joining Mars in your sign, enhancing your mental prowess and sharpening your communication skills. Taking things slow and embracing self-care is going to be important this Leo season—but with these two personal planets on your side, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to speak your mind and take charge of your goals, too. Finding a balance is key!