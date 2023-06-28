Leo—Your July Horoscope Says Venus Retrograde Is Strengthening Your Self-Love

Summer is your season, so it’s no surprise that your Leo horoscope for July 2023 is packed with intensity from start to finish.

Things kick off on a subtle but powerful note thanks to the Mercury cazimi on July 1, which could spark some intuitive insights and spiritual breakthroughs. The following day, a tense square between value-oriented Venus and shock-artist Uranus on July 2 may force you to navigate some unexpected shifts in relation to work, love or personal goals. Be open to changes of heart. One day later, the full moon in Capricorn re-aligns you with your higher-minded goals, helping you break bad habits and let go of clutter that’s keeping you from leveling up. It’s the perfect excuse to restructure your summer schedule to be more supportive of spiritual growth and self-care.

Communicative Mercury enters your sign on July 10 PST/July 11 EST, so all the exciting ideas and plans that have been brewing in the background over the past couple weeks are bubbling up to the surface and making themselves known. Start expressing yourself more openly and speaking your intentions into reality, Leo! The new moon in Cancer one week later is the perfect time to put your manifestation skills to the test. Do a witchy solo ritual under the dark moon to connect with your inner magic.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo season kicks off on July 22, which means it’s officially time to party! The sun is your ruling planet, so having it shining in your sign will light up your confidence levels and put your personal brand on display for the world to see. Your presence is powerful! However, Venus retrograde kicks off in your sign on the very same day, which could prompt a total reevaluation of your values, love life and even your appearance. Allow your tastes, styles and desires to change form over the coming weeks, but avoid making any major changes to your appearance. Beauty treatments during Venus retrograde don’t always go as planned!