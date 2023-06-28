Cancer—Your July Horoscope Is a Reminder That Success Is the Best Revenge

Happy solar return to our cosmic crabs! The sun is lighting up your sign through the first few weeks of the month, sparking some glorious moments of magic as well as some intense moments of drama. That said, your Cancer horoscope for July 2023 is set to be exciting.

A gorgeous Mercury cazimi in Cancer rings in the month with mental clarity and emotional breakthroughs, bringing all sorts of new ideas and conversations into your personal orbit. It’s your season to shine, and this planetary alignment makes that crystal clear! However, the full moon in Capricorn on July 3 puts your relationships at center stage. Are your closest partnerships in alignment with your rapid-fire evolution and growth? Now’s a good time to bring your feelings on the table.

Finding the right words may come easier post-full-moon, as energizing Mars hits your communication sector on July 10. This brings you stamina in the social department and can help you initiate important conversations. Exactly one week later, the annual new moon in your sign blossoms in the skies, catalyzing a deep moment of self-reflection. The moon—your cosmic ruler—will be facing off with underworld-dwelling Pluto, so prepare to unearth some deep pieces of your shadow self in the name of evolution. Keep your heart open, though, as a lunar trine to dreamy Neptune in your romance sector could sprinkle a little magic over your love life.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

We bid Cancer season adieu on July 22 with a powerful Grand Cross involving the sun, mysterious Pluto, and the Nodes of Destiny—making for an ultra-intense transition into Leo season as well as a powerful moment of truth in your personal life. Ground yourself by focusing on finances, pleasure and material matters throughout the last stretch of the month. There’s nothing a wise budget and extra self-care time can’t fix! Just beware of splurging on any major beauty treatments or luxury items, as Venus retrograde starts on the same day as Leo season and could temporarily cloud your judgment. Let off some steam by catching up with friends or saying yes to some social events once Mercury enters your communication house on July 28.