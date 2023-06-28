Gemini—Your July Horoscope Wants You to Make Bold Choices & Shake Things Up

There’s a lot going on this month, but you cosmic twins know how to keep your cool—even if your Gemini horoscope for July 2023 tries to get you into hot water.

You’re kicking off the month with an instant swell of emotions, as the full moon in Capricorn on July 3 prompts some revelations around where you’re investing your energy. Are you pouring time, money or other resources into relationships or other situations that aren’t serving your higher self? Push past your fears and squash your scarcity mindset—now’s a beautiful time to get real about what you want to manifest. If you can see it, you can achieve it.

Your ruling planet Mercury swoops into your communication sector for a couple weeks starting July 10 PST/July 11 EST, highlighting your chit-chatty nature and bringing lots of opportunities for social connection. Action-oriented Mars enters a quieter part of your chart on the same day, though—so while you may be booked and busy, try not to burn the candle at both ends! The new moon in Cancer rolls around a week later, marking an important time to set a financial goal or turn over a new leaf in regards to your self-esteem. Trust yourself to make good decisions.

Image: Adobe; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Your social life fully takes center stage once fiery Leo season rolls around on July 22, so catch up with friends for some summer fun. However, Venus retrograde kicks off on the very same day, and this transit could find you revisiting some previous conversations about love, values and commitment. It’s a good time to work toward closure in past relationships. Keep in mind that your cosmic ruler Mercury shifts into your domestic fourth house during the last few days of the month, making conversations feel even more sensitive. Choose your words wisely.