Taurus—Your July Horoscope Predicts Drama & Excitement in Your Love Life

Your Taurus horoscope for July 2023 has it all: social vibes, romance and perhaps a little bit of wistful summertime nostalgia, too.

The month begins on a social and buzzy note, as the Mercury cazimi in Cancer in your communication sector catalyzes lots of fresh ideas and titillating heart-to-heart convos. Two days later, the full moon in Capricorn brings even more exciting revelations, and this lunation marks a perfect time to make a leap into a new field of interest or take a calculated risk. Just keep in mind that your ruling planet Venus will be squaring off with unpredictable planet Uranus in your sign during these first days of the month—so brace yourself for unexpected changes of heart or sudden shifts in relationship dynamics.

On July 10, energizing Mars hits fellow earth sign Virgo and lights up your romance sector, invigorating your sex drive and bringing loads of motivation to pursue your passions. Embrace pleasure, Taurus! Meanwhile, mental Mercury enters your domestic fourth house, encouraging you to talk through family issues or deal with logistics in your living situation.

A week later, the new moon in Cancer brings forth an emotional new beginning when it comes to communication. Challenging conversations could help you get to the bottom of some long-buried feelings, so be willing to dive into whatever comes up. Additionally, the North Node of Destiny will officially leave your sign on July 17, wrapping up a two-year-long period of intense personal transformation. The new moon is a perfect time to reflect on how you’ve grown in the past couple years and acknowledge the unnecessary dogmas you’ve let go of.

Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

By the time Leo season rolls around on July 22, you might be feeling a little more homey and ready to catch up on your favorite shows rather than pack your summer schedule with social events. These are the dog days of summer, after all! This is amplified by the fact that your ruler Venus will start retrograding on the very same day. This Venus retrograde is an important time to reflect on your values and process memories of past relationships, as well as the foundational events that have shaped the way you give and receive love.

While Venus retrograde can be a confusing time for romance, Mercury’s entrance into your sexy fifth house on July 28 can bring some clarity to any conversations about relationship statuses or date-planning. It can also be a good time to brainstorm creative ideas and make some plans regarding your passion projects, so put your thinking cap on and come up with something brilliant.