Aries—Your July Horoscope Says the North Node Is Pointing You Toward Destiny

The month starts on a sensitive and introspective note, as Cancer season activates your heart-centric fourth house and pushes you deep into your most meaningful memories. But don’t worry, your Aries horoscope for July 2023 has no shortage of excitement.

Lucky for you, the action revs up quickly thanks to the full moon in Capricorn on July 3. This lunation brings a beautiful opportunity for you to make strides in your career or unveil some major professional projects. And with your ruling planet Mars still shacked up with beauty-loving Venus in your creativity sector, it’s also a good time to give your passion project a set of wings. The sky’s the limit.

Speaking of your energizing cosmic ruler, Mars moves into your work-oriented sixth house on July 10, giving you the stamina needed to get your life organized. It’s a great time to start a new wellness routine or incorporate more physical movement into your lifestyle. Soon after, mental Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo, lighting up all sorts of new creative ideas and inspiration. Use this spark as an excuse to get your flirt on or start a conversation with your crush.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Huge shifts are materializing mid-month, so prepare yourself, Aries! The new moon on July 17 brings the perfect opportunity to turn your focus inward and work through issues relating to family or your past. This can be an important moment for healing! But what’s even more pivotal is the transit of the North Node of Destiny into your zodiac sign on the very same day. This is the first time in 17 years that this fate-shaping lunar point has touched Aries territory, and it’s ushering in a two-year-long period of hyper speed growth and realignment within the realms of identity and relationships. Keep your eye on the eclipses over the next two years—they’ll bring major moments of growth for you!

As we transition from Cancer season into Leo season on July 22, prepare for some major moments of intensity, as the North Node in your sign is locked in a Grand Cross with the sun, Pluto, and its sister point, the South Node. Channel any challenges into motivation to fuel your goals. This can be a breakthrough moment that helps you connect with your true path.

Adding to the intensity of this last third of the month is Venus retrograde in Leo, which kicks off in your romance, sex and dating sector. Look out for old flings sliding into your DMs, hoping for a second chance—this transit has a tendency to bring exes back into our purview! You may also find yourself attracted to a different vibe than usual during this period, so don’t be afraid to try something new. If it makes you happy, it can’t be that bad, babe.