We’re descending into the dog days of summer, but the planets aren’t slacking when it comes to stirring up some drama—and every zodiac sign’s July horoscope for 2023 has some sweet and spicy activity in store. As usual, we welcome July with Cancer season’s emotional energy at the helm, putting everyone in a more sensitive and nostalgic state of mind. Our hearts are on our sleeves, and thanks to the cosmic action going down this month, our cups are runneth over with emotions in a big way. Let it flood your heart.

July’s astrology is full of tension, but the first few days give us a chance to clear our minds, connect with our feelings and build up some faith in ourselves as we weather the upcoming storms. To start, the Mercury cazimi in Cancer on July 1 brings our communication planet in perfect alignment with the sun. This conjunction is supported by abundance-loving Jupiter, so expect big ideas and glittering revelations. Two days later, an enlightening full moon in Capricorn inspires us to manifest these fresh ideas into the tangible realm. This lunation is supported by lucky Jupiter and responsible Saturn, so use the lunar magic to build a solid foundation under your goals.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Our energy levels and communication flow shift a bit mid-month, once powerhouse Mars and chatty Mercury change signs. Mars enters detail-oriented Virgo on July 10, motivating us to get our lives organized and pour more energy into our wellness for the remainder of the month. Later that day (or the early the following day, for those of us on eastern time), Mercury enters Leo, inspiring us to communicate with more confidence and express our ideas without second-guessing ourselves.

A week later, on June 17, we have an emotional yet empowering new moon in Cancer. The sun and moon will be facing off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, forcing us to walk through the flames of our shadow sides before we can be fully renewed. However, this lunation reminds us that our vulnerability can also bring us strength, so open your heart to finding unexpected sources of power.

Venus retrograde in Leo begins on July 22 and ends on September 3.

On the same day as the new moon, the fate-wielding North Note and karmic South Node enters Aries and Libra—a shift that’ll usher in a new era of life-altering eclipses relating to our identities and relationships. As we kick off this transit and move into the final third of the month, the Nodes find themselves in a powerful Grand Cross with mysterious Pluto and the illuminating sun. We’re digging deep beneath the surface, preparing to act on our core goals and purge the tension that’s been holding us back from aligning with our true selves.

Image: Adobe; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo season kicks off on July 22, which is always a great time to embrace joy, creativity and pursue things with passion. Leo is ruled by the sun, so our cosmic star is shining extra bright in its regal and flashy home sign. On the same day, love planet Venus begins retrograding in Leo, kicking off six weeks of review, revision and re-do’s in matters of romance, money and more. The following day, sensitive comet Chiron begins retrograding in Aries, giving us a chance to heal old wounds. Combined with Venus retrograde, this is a good time to work on finding closure in painful past relationships or or situations that have slashed our confidence.

We wrap things up with some much-needed mental clarity, as logistical Mercury enters practical Virgo on July 28. This transit blesses us with a fantastic eye for detail and helps us to express ourselves with more precision and care. Virgo is one of the communication planet’s home-base signs, so Mercury’s quickness and cleverness is especially easy to access during these final days of July, and it’s great for social and work matters alike.

Read on for your full horoscope for the month of July 2023, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aries

The North Node of Destiny enters your zodiac sign on July 17. This is the first time in 17 years that this fate-shaping lunar point has touched Aries territory, and it’s ushering in a two-year-long period of hyper speed growth. Ready or not, it starts now. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Taurus

By the time Leo season rolls around on July 22, you might be feeling a little more homey and ready to catch up on your favorite shows rather than pack your summer schedule with social events. These are the dog days of summer, after all! Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Gemini

You’re kicking off the month with an instant swell of emotions, as the full moon in Capricorn on July 3 prompts some revelations around where you’re investing your energy. Are you pouring time, money or other resources into relationships or other situations that aren’t serving your higher self? Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Cancer

The moon—your cosmic ruler—will be facing off with underworld-dwelling Pluto, so prepare to unearth some deep pieces of your shadow self in the name of evolution. Keep your heart open, though, as a lunar trine to dreamy Neptune in your romance sector could sprinkle a little magic over your love life. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo

Leo season kicks off on July 22, which means it’s officially time to party! The sun is your ruling planet, so having it shining in your sign will light up your confidence levels and put your personal brand on display for the world to see. However, Venus retrograde kicks off in your sign on the very same day, which could prompt a total reevaluation of your values, love life and even your appearance. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Virgo

July begins with a full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which pushes your creative ideas, passion projects and romantic conquests toward an exciting climax. You’ll feel even more empowered to act on your desires come July 10, when warrior planet Mars enters your sign. Your physical energy levels are shooting upward. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Libra

On July 17, the South Node of Karma shifts into your sign for the first time in 17 years. This kicks off a fateful two-year-long cycle that’ll enable you to shed your old skins and make room for new connections and more fulfilling commitments. You’re becoming the person you’re meant to be, so don’t be afraid to let go of what’s no longer serving your growth. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Scorpio

However intense this may be, you’ll also feel relief of pressure in some ways—as the South Node of Karma leaves your sign on the same day, wrapping up a powerful cycle of change and realignment within your identity and relationships. You’ve sloughed off so many old versions of yourself over the past two years and you’re finally emerging from the ashes with fertile space to grow. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Sagittarius

You’re craving fresh experiences and knowledge, so start studying something new or connect with people who can expand your worldview. Work through insecurities or scarcity-based thinking under the new moon in Cancer on July 17—you can’t let your fears hold you back from experiencing all that life has to offer now. Those fears are rooted in your past, not your future. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Capricorn

Relationships are a big theme for you right now, but the month kicks things off with the cosmic spotlight on you—as the annual full moon in your zodiac sign rises on July 3. This is a powerful time for working through personal hang-ups in relationships, taking accountability for your actions and generally prioritizing your needs. Investing in yourself will pay off sooner rather than later. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aquarius

These changes will come in handy soon, especially once Leo season and Venus retrograde roll around on July 22 and turns the volume back up in your love life. Over the coming month, you’re reviewing your current commitments, re-thinking your romantic values and perhaps even dealing with an ex or two sliding into your DMs after radio silence. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Pisces

The month opens with a gorgeous full moon in Capricorn, which highlights your friendships and helps you connect with like-minded folks who share your vision. It’s a great time to collaborate with friends on a creative endeavor or seek community support on a passion project you’ve been hoping to get off the ground. Read your full monthly horoscope here.