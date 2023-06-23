There are very few A-list actors that almost everyone can agree on. And based on my experience, Ryan Gosling is definitely one of them. If you simply can’t wait to see him play the iconic Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, then let’s entertain ourselves in the meantime by discussing the Ryan Gosling film role that matches each zodiac sign.

Like many of us, I first discovered Ryan Gosling upon watching The Notebook (2004). And even though I was just 12-years-old at the time, I already knew I was setting myself up for a lifelong crush. And believe me, the fact that he’s drop dead gorgeous is only a small part of the equation. According to Astro Charts, Ryan Gosling was born on November 12, 1980 at 2:34 p.m. in Ontario, Canada, making him a Scorpio sun, Capricorn moon, and Pisces rising. Not only does this make him an incredibly deep feeler, but he’s also rugged, romantic, and always willing to put on a fabulous performance. His emotional presence on the screen combined with his grounded energy and dry sense of humor makes him mesmerizing to watch. And the fact that he would jump at the chance to play Ken proves his range is even wider than we ever thought possible.

Here’s the Ryan Gosling movie role that meshes with your vibe and personality the most, according to your sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign:

The Ryan Gosling Role That Matches Your Zodiac Sign

Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Aries: You’re Stephen Meyers

The Ides of March (2011)

Aries is a naturally ambitious straight shooter who aways has their eye on the prize. Enter Stephen Meyers, a junior campaign manager who’s rapidly risen through the ranks of United States politics. Passionate to their core, Aries doesn’t pursue something unless they believe in it, and Stephen Meyers is 100 percent on board with his boss’s Presidential campaign. However, like all Aries folk, he eventually realizes that things are far from perfect, challenging the sanctity of his Mars-ruled ambition.

New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

Taurus: You’re Noah Calhoun

The Notebook (2004)

Noah is the most Taurus man who has ever lived. Only a Taurus man would not only build their first love a house just to win her back, but they would also wait a lifetime for their one true love. They will set their sights on a love interest and their eye will never veer for one second. Taurus is also ruled by Venus—planet of beauty, romance and sensuality—and nothing is more steamy than watching him make love to Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) in a house by a lake during a summer rainstorm. I mean…

©Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Gemini: You’re Jacob Palmer

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Jacob Palmer is impossible to resist, as he has no issue seducing women or living a life of luxury that most could only dream of. And yet, he’s not satisfied. Geminis are known for their charming and persuasive powers, but they’re infamous for their fear of commitment and their penchant for getting bored super fast. However, like all Geminis, they change the moment they meet someone who truly intrigues them—like Jacob, who was forever hooked after meeting Hannah (Emma Stone).

Warner Bros. Pictures

Cancer: You’re Ken

Barbie (2023)

Cancers are caring and compassionate to those they love, but they have a tendency to let someone else take the spotlight. After all, Cancers are ruled by the moon, a celestial body that’s always sitting in the shadow of the sun. Ken can relate, as his entire existence is predicated on the attention he gets from Barbie. Without Barbie, he has no light of his own. Either way, Ken more than makes up for it by being the iconic boyfriend of our childhood dreams that will forever hype you up.

©The Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

Leo: You’re Dean

Blue Valentine (2010)

Dean may not come from money, but he’s willing to share every last penny he has for the girl he loves. Like a Leo, Dean is a hardcore romantic who’s always ready to serenade you with a ukulele or marry you on the spot. Leo is inherently artistic and capable of charming their way through all kinds of trouble. And like Dean, their natural talents can make them lazy and unfocused when it comes to putting in the grunt work. Ruled by the sun, Leos don’t need to do much to impress you. But if they’re willing to go the extra mile, they could “do anything” they wanted to.

©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Virgo: You’re Sgt. Jerry Wooters

Gangster Squad (2013)

Virgo is the quintessential detective of the zodiac, always willing to dive into a complicated mess and sort through it. Sgt. Jerry Wooters is sharp, detail-oriented, and stone-faced when met with trouble, which is why he forms a secret task force to take down Mickey Cohen, the most powerful and ruthless mobster in all of Los Angeles. Like any Virgo, he waits for the facts to present themselves before acting out of emotion, which is why he takes his time before descending on the investigation. Plus, he’s extremely well-dressed without so much as a spec on his 1940’s suit. What Virgo doesn’t strive to look that clean cut?

© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Libra: You’re Holland March

The Nice Guys (2016)

Holland March is the classic Libra who’s down on their luck and getting by on charm and wits alone. Holland is an accident-prone private eye who works best in pairs, just like your typical Venus-ruled Libra. He’s reeling from the loss of his wife, who’s death hardened his already tough exterior. His relationship with his young daughter (Angourie Rice) is feisty and argumentative, and yet their unwavering love for each other is clear. Plus, his partnership with his “enforcer” Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) is what seals the film together. Ever Libra has a person who balances them out, just like Holland March.

©FilmDistric/Courtesy Everett Collection

Scorpio: You’re the Driver

Drive (2011)

Scorpios are ruled by Mars—planet of action and aggression—which captures the Driver’s M.O. at all times. He’s a driver—pure and simple. Scorpios love to keep it simple, going tunnel vision on one thing at a time while eliminating all distractions. They’re also incredibly secretive and enigmatic, which captures the Driver’s persona to a T. According to What Culture, he only says a total of 891 words in the entire movie, which is already giving too information much away for a Scorpio’s comfort. Either way, his quilted white satin jacket with a golden scorpion emblazoned on its back is really what gives it away.

©Think Film/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sagittarius: You’re Dan Dunne

Half Nelson (2006)

You may think this Jupiter-ruled fire sign is nothing but “posi vibes only”, but that would be misguided. Sagittarius always wants to look at the big picture, but seeing the world for what it is can challenge their once unwavering faith in the universe. After all, there’s a reason why zodiac sign is associated with teachers and professors. Dan Dunne is no different, as he only feels happy and enthusiastic when he’s teaching his class and discussing big ideas. But when school is out, he’s living a double life as an illegal substances dealer, trying to get through the pain as best he can. Regardless, Dan never truly loses his idealistic hope—just like a Sagittarius.

©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Capricorn: You’re Luke Glanton

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

If any zodiac sign is associated with the pain, sacrifice, and beauty of parenthood, it’s Capricorn. This hard-as-nails earth sign is a provider to its core, always wanting to be a rock of support for their loved ones. Luke is nervous when he finds out he’s a father, but overcomes his avoidant tendencies so that he can be a bigger part of his young son’s life. He also wants to win Romina (Eva Mendes) back by proving that he can be responsible (classic Capricorn). However, like all Capricorns, he’s also impatient with his new career as a minimum-wage mechanic, which is why he decides to take a more questionable route to providing money and stability. This is a dilemma all Capricorns can understand.

© Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

Aquarius: You’re Officer K

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Of course Officer K would be an Aquarius. This fixed air sign is associated with progress and futuristic visions, which is why his status as a Replicant fits so well. However, aside from the high-tech mechanics at work here, Officer K is extremely intelligent and has a high threshold for pain, just like any Saturn-ruled Aquarius. Plus, Officer K is used to being alone and feeling remote from the world, as this zodiac sign tends to feel like it’s on the outside, looking in. Like every Aquarius, they enjoy spending time around those who truly understand them, like Officer K and his relationship with the holographic Joi (Ana de Armas).

©Summit Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection

Pisces: You’re Sebastian Wilder

La La Land (2016)

Pisces is the ultimate dreamer; the emotional artist who deigns to believe in creative authenticity. Seb Wilder just wants to escape from the shallow and vapid culture of Hollywood. When this jazz-obsessed pianist got caught in the whirlwind of success in the main stream music industry, he remembers that what he always wanted was to create his own castle rather than be invited to someone else’s. He’s a dreamer who believes in our right to dream, which is why he risks it all to help Mia (Emma Stone) get to her career-changing audition, thereby setting her up for lifelong success. Only a Pisces wouldn’t think twice before setting aside their own ego to do something that romantic for someone.