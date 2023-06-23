Colors define our existence and bring our surroundings to life, impacting us on a soul level. Being surrounded by your favorite color can literally improve your mood and inspire your creativity, which is why it’s time to discuss the color that capture’s each zodiac sign’s aura, energy, and overall vibe.

Colors are the most obvious thing in the world, and yet, their meanings and origins are completely mysterious. You may never think twice about the colors you experience each day, titillating your imagination as your eyes adjust to the changing light and evolving shades. And yet, one of our ancestors must have stopped, contemplated, and realized they were looking at the color red. Someone from our past must have come to the conclusion that green is green and purple is purple. The ancient Greeks didn’t have a word for the color “blue,” but blue is one of the most popular colors of the modern era. It’s enough to make you wonder if there are more pigments we have yet to discover or experience.

When you look at a color, a million associations sparkle in your mind. The color orange may conjure the smell of sunny citrus, but it could also make you think of autumn and pumpkin patches. The color purple may evoke the memory of applying indigo eyeshadow before a night out or sucking on grape popsicles to cool off on a hot day. Yellow may remind you of pollen-covered bumblebee fur or the school bus that picked you up for school, because colors are the lifeblood of our imaginations. They flow through us, envelope us, and become our spiritual aura.

Here’s the color that aligns with your personality and artistic imprint the most, according to your sun sign, moon sign, Mercury sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries: Candy Apple #FF0800

Primal and warrior-like Aries instantly makes you think of candy apple red. This tempting color is pulsing with desire and revving the engines before you’re ready to blast off. This color reflects the spicy and unstoppable flavor of Mars, which happens to be Aries’ ruling planet. However, it doesn’t dispute the way Aries can become bright with fury and ardent with passion when it needs to.

Taurus: British Racing Green #05480D

There’s nothing more luxurious than British racing green, which captures the beauty and elegance of Taurus. This Venus-ruled zodiac sign is just as connected to lushness of the Earth as it is to the heart chakra, which also happens to be green. When you think of this extravagant shade of green, you may think of expensive sports cars, rich velvet fabrics, vintage bottles of absinthe, and the dark mysteries wedged within the forest.

Gemini: Deep Saffron #FF9932

Gemini is a mutable air sign, which means it must be sitting somewhere between two different colors. Enter deep saffron, a shade that lingers on the spectrum between yellow and orange and reminds you of afternoons spent watching the sun descend behind the horizon while sipping on hot cups of chai tea and chatting with friends. It also conjures the arresting scent of the spice itself. This color is just as cultured as it is uplifting, inspiring just enough poetry to make things interesting.

Cancer: Cyan Blue #14A3C7

Cancer is a sentimental water sign that thrives on the shoreline, where ocean fades into sand. And when the water is especially clear, it becomes a light azure tinged with a delicate marine green, giving you something called cyan blue. This color captures the carefree and nostalgic vibes of taking pictures with your family on the beach, as well as polished shards of turquoise arranged to form a bracelet that you’ll gift to a loved one.

Leo: Canary Yellow #FFDF01

Not only is Leo ruled by the sun that illuminates our world with warmth and raises flowers from the dead, but this fire sign is also a performer at heart. Because this fire sign is fixed, its energy can be compared to a controlled flame that burns in place, radiating yellow warmth. Canary yellow captures a Leo’s inherent glow, but also its desire to perform and be seen. Not only are canary birds famed for their singing abilities, but this bright pop of a color never fails to grab your attention.

Virgo: Candlelight Peach #F8A39D

Virgo is the zodiac sign of purity, organization, cleanliness, and wellness. When you’re surrounded by the subtle and soothing color of candlelight peach, you can’t help but think of powdery blushes gracing your cheeks or a fresh bouquet of romantic late summer flowers. This is the color you may turn to when you want to beautify your space and spruce up your appearance, leaving a cozy feminine touch behind every step of the way.

Libra: Pink Piano #F62681

You may think that because Libra is famous for being “balanced” and “harmonious” that they wouldn’t be interested in a color as bright and bold as pink piano, but you’d be wrong. This zodiac sign is ruled by Venus—the literal goddess of beauty and luxury—and it balances out a basic and uninspiring palette by dropping in a pop of high fashion color. Libra knows that including a color like pink piano can turn a drab space or an unforgettable outfit into a design masterpiece.

Scorpio: Oxblood #800020

The name, meaning, and origin of the color “oxblood” is pretty straightforward, as ancient people used to use the actual blood of an ox to create dye for fabrics, leather, and pottery. Only a sign as edgy and transformative as Scorpio would be associated with a color as raw, morbid, and organic as oxblood. And yet, oxblood is in a league of its own, conjuring visions of dark red lipsticks, brick buildings, and a shiny new pair of Doc Martens.

Sagittarius: Electric Indigo #6600FF

Larger-than-life Sagittarius could only be the color of bright flashing signs and blacklights that transform the room into an alien paradise. Electric indigo is not like your run-of-the-mill indigo, as its high brightness and intense saturation makes it burst forth as though its radiating its own glow. Sagittarius is a confident and adventurous fire sign that carries neon energy with it wherever it goes, flashing electricity in the darkness.

Capricorn: Charcoal Plum #6A6A6F

Capricorn is ruled by stoic and practical Saturn, but that doesn’t mean they sacrifice style. In fact, Capricorns are known for their flawless aesthetic and hardcore precision that centers on darker shades and grayish hues, as these mysterious muted colors are inherently cool. Charcoal plum conjures memories of smoke bellydancing over an extinguished flame, gunmetal jewelry, or pleated skirts worn with high-knee socks. Either way, it’s working.

Aquarius: Mint Tulip #C4F4EB

Aquarius is known as the “water bearer” in astrology, which means they live on land and return to the water, where they will bring some of it back for the rest of us. The color of mint tulip captures this sacred duty, as it describes the colors that form along craggy streams, crystalline geysers, and clean mountain springs. It’s also a light and refreshing color that soothes your mind and stimulates your intellect at the same time, which is just to an Aquarian’s liking.

Pisces: Lusty Lavender #8D5EB7

Pisces is famed for being the last sign in the zodiac, making it associated with the spirit realm as well as the crown chakra. Purple has long been associated with a deeper connection with alternate realms, but this particular shade of lusty lavender captures the way Venus—planet of style and beauty—is exalted when in Pisces. To say this artistic and imaginative zodiac sign would love to surround themselves with a color that reminds them of twilight hours and the soothing scent of springtime herbs that put you right to sleep.