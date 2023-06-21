Get ready for a motivating and replenishing shift once the sun enters Cancer and summertime truly begins. Understanding how Cancer season will affect each zodiac sign during 2023 will help you make the most of this new era of your yearly solar journey, as this cardinal water sign wants you to feel more at home in the world.

Cancer is the zodiac sign of comfort, intuitive connection, family dynamics and your ancestral roots. It’s only appropriate that school lets out and children are brought back to their homes once Cancer season begins, catapulting us into the sunniest section of the year. Ruled by the moon–planet of your inner world and emotional undercurrents—Cancer season increases your sensitivity and your psychic awareness, which can lead to unpredictable mood shifts, but also a deepening of your feelings for others. There’s a reason for the term “summer love,” as your crush usually starts to form when the sun is moving through this romantic and receptive water sign. Catching feelings already, are you?

Although Cancer season tends to bring up complicated emotions, there are several reasons why this could be the highlight of summer. That’s right—I’m saying this year’s Cancer season could be the part of your summer story that you reminisce about the most. Remember—you are currently living in the “good old days”.

Although this journey begins on a strong note, it’s bound to get a lil wild down the line. The sun enters Cancer on June 21 at exactly 10:58 p.m. ET, where it will remain until July 22. Neptune will join Saturn retrograde once it stations retrograde on June 30, encouraging an even more introspective and reflective vibe. This will loosen things up and make it easier to wind down and give yourself time to process all that you’ve been learning. However, by July 3, a full moon will rise in structured and stoic Capricorn—Cancer’s opposite zodiac sign—reminding you of all the hard work that remains unfinished. This full moon presents us with a stark contrast to the nurturer and caretaker of Cancer, shining a light on the rugged provider that is Capricorn. Knowing when it’s time to harden your heart—and when to soften it—will be your saving grace.

Cancer season begins on June 21 at 10:58 a.m. ET and ends on July 22.

On the heels of the gorgeous new moon in Cancer on July 17—which will be a beautiful time to clean your house from floor to ceiling, host a family gathering or simply relax and plan your dream domestic life—the sun will form an opposition with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn at exactly 29 degrees on July 21. This could bring a longstanding power struggle to a head, so find your footing and know where you stand. You don’t need to put up with people who dismiss your feelings and situations that undermine your potential.

During Cancer season, your love life may be filled with tons of highs—but also a few lows—thanks to Venus retrograde being in its pre-shadow phase. Until it begins on July 22, you will get a sense of the themes this impending retrograde is bound to bring up, especially with regard to your finances and relationships. Pay close attention to issues that are brought up during Cancer season, as they’ll play a key role in what happens during Leo season.

Here’s what you can expect from Cancer season, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How Cancer Season Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Feeling more cozy and domestic than usual? Cancer season has a way of making you want to put on an apron and bake cookies! With the glorious and enchanting summer sun spreading magic throughout your fourth house of home and family, there’s never been a better time to spend more time in your sacred space, nurture your familial relationships and build a safe nook for yourself in the world, one loving step at a time. Although things may be getting more busy on the home front, you’re feeling inspired by the process of making your heart feel like it truly belongs. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

You spent Gemini season getting your bearings together and creating more stability in your universe. Now that Cancer season us underway, you’re ready to get out more and mingle! Summer begins with the sun moving through your third house of close friends and communication, increasing the social energy at your disposal and inspiring you to tap into your extraverted side. You may even feel more inspired and intellectual than usual, prompting you to read more, ask questions and keep up with your mind on a more stimulating level. Get curious and more ideas will flow. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Wave goodbye to Gemini season! Your solar return brought your attention to who you are and who you’re becoming, inspiring you to step into yourself more fully. The sun is now entering your second house of money and self-esteem, urging you to slow down and get your bearings together. This is a beautiful time to build yourself up, acquire the resources you need and strengthen your confidence in your money and your ability to spend it wisely. By all means, splurge on an early summer sale if it’s a good deal! If it sparks joy and fills a need, there’s no need to feel guilty about treating yourself. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

The past few weeks have slowed your energy, as you’ve been processing all that has transpired over the past year and taking some time to yourself. Now that Cancer season is underway, you’re ready to come out of your cage and show the world just what you’ve been up to. Your solar return is encouraging you to look in the mirror and start falling in love with your evolving reflection. After all, you have as many shades, shapes and phases as the moon itself. As the Cancer sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn for the last time, this solar return may bring a long chapter to an end. The more you change, the more everything else in your life needs to catch up with it. Luckily, these changes will bring you a much deeper sense of personal empowerment. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This month, you may feel dreamier and more introverted than usual. When the sun—your ruling planet—is moving through your 12th house of solitude and unseen energies, it often leaves you feeling as though you’re missing in action; as though people are forgetting about you. Fear not, Leo, because no one forgets about the sun when its dark—in fact, that’s often when people miss the sun the most. Give the world a chance to miss you as you pull back some of the energy you’ve been giving to others and start giving it to yourself. Venus in Leo is approaching a retrograde on July 22, inspiring you to reinvent your sense of self-love. Why not start now? Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

You’re getting your mojo back this month, Virgo. The sun is entering your 11th house of networking, social endeavors and futuristic visions, tapping into your ability to literally make your dreams come true. You’re feeling more like a team player now that Cancer season is underway, making you a more valuable contact for others. And once driven and energized Mars enters Virgo on July 10, it will restart your engine and encourage a high level of productivity and ambition. It will also increase your propensity for anger and irritation, but that’s par for the course when you’re feeling motivated! Mars in Virgo will also make you feel hornier than usual, so unleash your inner temptress. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

The sun may be shining bright, but not as bright as your reputation these days. Cancer season is coming with plenty of opportunities for career advancement, as the sun is entering your 10th house of public image and social status. Take an honest look at the image you’re projecting for others, such as on social media or within your professional field. It’s time for your intentions and motivations to line up with the way you’re currently branding yourself. Put yourself out there, set goals you actually care about achieving and watch the magic unfold. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

These long days of endless sunshine are inspiring you to come out of your shell and see the world. The Cancer sun is lighting a fire in your ninth house of adventure and expansion, forcing you to set sail and explore the unexplored. New experiences are imminent, as long as you’re willing to get lost and find yourself along the way. New philosophies are soon to be formed, as each new experience will teach you something new about life and how you want to live it. If you keep doing the same things over and over again, you’ll get the same results. If you try something different, anything can happen. Here’s your chance to mix it up, Scorpio. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Although you’re a zodiac sign that often prefers to look on the bright side and avoid darker emotions, that may be untenable during Cancer season. After all, the sun is entering your eighth house of transformation, putting you through the trenches before you come out stronger and better than ever. Although you may find yourself getting to know your shadow, you’re also learning how to reconcile the difficult parts of yourself and find strength in them. You’re also feeling more willing to open up about your complexities, thereby creating more opportunities to cultivate trust and intimacy. Your heart is ready, Sag. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Cancer season shines a revealing light on your relationships and significant others. With the sun moving through your seventh house of allies and enemies, you’re learning how to balance and nurture partnerships that are mutually beneficial. However, you can’t win them all, and it’s important to remember what is and isn’t in your control as the Cancer sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 21. Sometimes, you can’t become who you’re meant to become while continuing to be the person someone else needs you to be. It’s time to create room for growth, which will pave the way for an even deeper love. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

There’s never been a better time to start a new workout routine or revitalize your wellness regimen. Now that the sun is moving through your sixth house of health and work, you’re feeling inspired by the step-by-step process of getting more organized. Take this time to recharge your batteries, as well as embrace productivity when your stamina improves. You can be just as productive as you want during this time, but don’t let all that productivity go toward your day job or your daily work duties. Let it go toward your mind, body and soul as well. During Cancer season, “self-care” is the operative word. Expect relationship dilemmas to arise, as you’re in the pre-retrograde shadow phase of Venus retrograde in Leo, which begins on July 22. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

If anyone is dreaming of summer love and playful days spent soaking up some rays at the beach, it’s you, Pisces. With the Cancer sun rolling into your fifth house of creativity, passion and self-expression, you’re not only feeling more inspired to have fun and color outside the lines, but you’re also ready to fall hopelessly and passionately in love. However, keep in mind that combative Mars enters your relationship sector on July 10, which could sharpen tempers and encourage you or your partner to act from a place of ego rather than unity. There’s nothing wrong with a disagreement every now and then. What will define these differences of opinion is whether it can be mutually respected. Luckily, plenty of these issues can easily be solved in the bedroom. Read your full monthly horoscope here.