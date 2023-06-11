Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of June 11 to 18 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Card of the Week

3 of Wands

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re churning up a storm of brilliant ideas, because it happens to be the 3 of Wands.

The possibilities are truly endless for you right now. The 3 of Wands is signaling that you will have an abundance of opportunities to expand your horizons in some way. Look beyond your current circumstances for a moment and consider your future. What is it that you envision for yourself? Now is not the time to think small. Your potential is limitless, so take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves to you. The greatest successes lie beyond your comfort zone.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Aries

7 of Cups

Have you felt like you’re juggling too many things at once? This week, the 7 of Cups recognizes you have many competing priorities, and while it’s noble to lend your energy to so many different things, it has proved impossible to give the right amount of attention to any one of them. As a result, one or more of those areas have suffered. Choice can be our friend, but it can also be our enemy. Now is the time to figure out where your time and energy is best spent. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Taurus

7 of Wands

The 7 of Wands is urging you to stand your ground this week. Receiving this card indicates you’re experiencing some kind of opposition or roadblock in your life right now. Your initial instinct may be to retreat, giving into whatever challenge is standing in your way. However, it’s important to stand up for what you believe in. Setbacks are inevitable but giving up is not. Put on your emotional armor and draw upon your courage and inner strength as you tackle this obstacle, so you can eventually overcome it. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Gemini

Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, and you have greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Cancer

9 of Cups

Receiving the 9 of Cups could signal that this is the week when your stars will finally begin to align. When this card appears in a reading, it is a signal from the universe that everything in your life is as it should be. This dose of fortunate energy could mean feeling perfectly content in your job, your relationship, your friendships—your emotional cup could truly runneth over! Take the time to stop and appreciate the abundance of blessings life is offering you right now. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Leo

The Tower

Brace yourself! Unexpected change might be headed your way this week. The kind of change The Tower signifies is sudden and unforeseen. Your first instinct may be to reject this shift, but ask yourself why you’re so resistant. Yes, these situations aren’t easy to go through, but change is necessary to progress. This jolt to your system is what you’ve needed to see where the cracks in your foundations are. In turn, it allows you to rebuild on more stable ground. Embracing this transition period and what it can teach you will lead to greater personal rewards down the road. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Virgo

Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles is signaling that an abundance of new opportunities in your material world is emerging for you this week. Have you been feeling stalled in your career? Has an investment not paid off the way you thought it would? Have you been unable to make money from an idea you had? That could all change now! Keep your eyes and ears peeled as a new beginning in any of these areas could be just around the corner. Whether you decide to take advantage of it is up to you, but the option is certainly there. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Libra

2 of Cups

The 2 of Cups recognizes that partnership is going to be center stage for you this week. This partnership could be of the romantic variety, or it might be a something you’ve built with a platonic or professional ally. Even though the relationship you have with this person is still in the early stages, it has the potential to grow into something that will benefit the both of you long-term. Spend time cultivating this relationship now, while also rejoicing in the fact that your combined forces and mutual admiration will take you both far. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Scorpio

3 of Cups

Let the good times flow! The 3 of Cups is a card of celebration and friendship, so you could find yourself in “party mode” this week with those closest to you. Organize a night out on the town with friends. Host a dinner party for family. Gather a few coworkers and hit up a happy hour. This isn’t so much about what you do as it is the camaraderie you’ll feel with those around you. Life isn’t all about responsibilities and commitments, so let loose and enjoy yourself right now! Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Sagittarius

The Devil

The line between pleasure and pain is razor thin! The Devil represents your habits, temptations, and vices—all the things that activate your shadow side and lead you away from your true self. You’re being called to examine whether short-term gratification is creating a long-term problem. This week, consider your actions. Are you truly in control? Are these behavior patterns healthy? What are the benefits besides temporary satisfaction? If you’ve been going overboard, now is the time to pull back before you veer too far off course. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Capricorn

Strength

The Strength card is signaling that you have the inner fortitude needed to gracefully navigate a difficult situation in your life. It’s easy to get lost in emotions like anger, sadness, fear, or shame, but you’re being called to rise above that this week and remain calm in this time of adversity. Don’t act on your base instincts. Instead, embrace your more compassionate and forgiving side. This allows you to become a silent warrior who remains in control not only of yourself but the situation as well. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Aquarius

King of Pentacles

Success is within your grasp! The King of Pentacles is indicating you’ve got what it takes to create financial abundance in your life, and now you just need to move forward with whatever ideas you may have been contemplating. Have you been considering starting a new business venture or investment of some kind? This could be the signal you’ve been waiting for to go for it, but don’t just charge ahead. Coming up with a plan and getting all your ducks in a row will ensure you see the most fruitful outcome possible. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Modern Witch Deck © Sterling Publishing Co.

Pisces

2 of Swords

The 2 of Swords indicates you could be experiencing a bout of indecision at this time. In fact, you may be so unsure of how to proceed that you’ve actively been putting off facing this matter. This week you’re being reminded that no matter how much you try to avoid this situation, it won’t simply go away. Instead of focusing on the consequences of making the wrong decision, consider what might happen if you don’t make a decision at all. Inaction can often lead to greater issues down the road. Read your full monthly horoscope.