Pisces, Your June Horoscope Is Full of Intensity, But Also Moments of Magic

Ride these waves as best you can.
StyleCaster | Pisces 2023 Horoscope
Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
Your Pisces horoscope for June 2023 serves up lots of feelings, lots of intensity but also lots of fun. You’re getting a little bit of everything this month, Pisces!

Things kick off with a special alignment involving abundant Jupiter—aka your traditional cosmic ruler—and the spiritual North Node of Destiny. This conjunction in your communication sector brings potential for a new (and life-changing) way of thinking or a fateful opportunity to speak your truth. Don’t hold back, because Jupiter is all about expansion!

Gemini season tends to be an introspective time for you, but the full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 peaks in your bright n’ shiny career sector. So while you may be deep in your feelings and memories lately, this lunation calls your attention to your public life and brings about an exciting professional climax. Look out for unexpectedly helpful connections or lucrative opportunities from friends. Once sweet and romantic Venus enters your responsibility-oriented sixth house two days later, you’ll feel even more ready to get your schedule organized and work productively toward your career goals.

Thankfully Gemini season is good for multitasking, because on top of everything else, you’re also doing some major emotional processing right now. Quick-thinking Mercury enters your homey fourth house on June 11, so you may be inspired to connect with family members or take care of some domestic matters that need tending to. Then on June 17, tough-love planet Saturn starts retrograding in your sign—which may feel like a rough reality check but will also prompt some powerful growth within your identity over the coming months. Later that evening, the new moon in Gemini rises, giving you an opportunity to manifest more comfort, connection and emotional security in your life. A cozy lunar ritual at home is exactly what the cosmic doctor ordered.

StyleCaster | Weekly Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign
Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Once the sun enters fellow water sign Cancer on June 21 and heralds in the summer solstice, it’s time to shake off the heaviness from earlier in the month and embrace your playful side. Pour your energy into more pleasurable things—like hobbies, passion projects or even romance. You’ll really be ready to get your flirt on and have some fun once Mercury joins the sun in Cancer on June 26. Look forward to a moment of creative inspiration at the end of the month, as we approach a sparkly Mercury cazimi.

The month officially wraps up with Neptune retrograde kicking off in your sign on June 30. Neptune is your other cosmic ruler, and with its backspin happening in your personality-focused first house, the next five months are a good time to work on letting go of fear about what other people think of you. Stay grounded in your truth.

