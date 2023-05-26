Aquarius, Your June Horoscope Is Full of Love, Romance & Creativity—Here’s the 411

The month kicks off with the sun in fellow air sign Gemini, marking a period of creativity, inspiration and plenty of romance. Your Aquarius horoscope for June 2023 says it’s time to express yourself, get your flirt on and let your light shine!

The full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 highlights your friendships and the support system you surround yourself with. Drama within your crew could help to clarify whether you feel aligned with your current friendships—or perhaps need to seek more community elsewhere. Mental Mercury makes its annual conjunction with your modern ruler Uranus during the full moon, bringing emotional surprises or unexpected news. Keep your ear to the ground!

As mentioned, passion is definitely in the air for you this season—but things get even more romantic once Venus hits your partnership sector on June 5. This sweetens up your relationships and brings harmony to your closest connections. However, during the first week of this transit, Venus will face off with the intense planet Pluto, which is currently moving through Aquarius and beginning the process of a full personality revolution. Beware of accidentally triggering power struggles with a partner or getting overly obsessive about your relationships.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Speaking of Pluto, it’s currently retrograding, and it will be moonwalking out of your sign on June 11—dipping back into Capricorn for the first time since March. You may feel some relief of pressure on your identity issues, giving you a chance to process some of the transformations you’ve begun undergoing recently. In other retrograde news, your other cosmic ruler Saturn starts backspinning less than a week later, prompting you to take a good, hard look at your financial health for the next few months.

The new moon in Gemini on June 17 (PT)/June 18 is the perfect time to start moving forward on any creative ideas or romantic sparks that have been brewing over the past few weeks. Channel all your inspiration and passion into a new moon ritual and take a chance on something or someone new—there’s no need to have every detail sorted in order to make a first move! You’ll have plenty of time for that once Cancer season starts on June 21 and activates your responsibility-focused sixth house. This last stretch of the month is a great time to catch up on work, spruce up your health routines or schedule some follow-up dates with any viable spring flings. Summer is getting off to a productive start!