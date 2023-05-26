Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Wants You to Revamp Your Self-Care & Get Organized

Your Capricorn horoscope for June 2023 is mostly chill, but with a side of cosmic shake-ups too. Gemini season has you tending to your daily routines and work habits, and you’ll probably be pleased about how productive you feel with this quick-thinking air sign’s energy on your side.

However, you’ll need to balance your busy work schedule with some downtime, too—as the full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 is hitting your introspective twelfth house, illuminating the need for rest. You can’t properly build toward your tangible goals or show up for other people if you’re not refilling your own spiritual cup, so this lunation motivates you to make space for your inner self to shine. Self-care and snooze buttons are just what the cosmic doctor ordered.

You’ll get back to multitasking and chipping away at your to-do lists once brainy Mercury enters Gemini on June 11, so use this influx of mental energy to tackle lingering responsibilities over the coming weeks. Pluto retrogrades back into your sign on the same day, so you might feel a pang of intensity coming back into your aura, reviving some power struggles that were present earlier this year. Thankfully, the new moon in Gemini on June 17 (PT)/June 18 (ET) promises progress and productivity—it’s a great time to implement a new habit into your daily routine or set some summer wellness intentions.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Your ruling planet Saturn also starts retrograding on June 17 and will be backspinning in your communication sector for the next four and a half months, nudging you to hone your true voice and reflect on the way you’ve been interacting with the world around you. Saturn will be harmonizing with lucky Jupiter as it stations retrograde, which injects you with some optimism and reminds you not to be too hard on yourself. Have faith in your ability to grow and learn!

It’s shaping up to be a summer of love, as the sun lights up your seventh house of partnerships on June 21 and Mercury follows suit five days later. Cancer season inspires you to focus on relationships and summon up more compassion for yourself and others as you navigate these dynamics. This last stretch of June is a great time for heart-to-heart conversations about commitments and boundaries in relationships. Practice speaking your truth while being willing to make compromises.