Scorpio, Your June Horoscope Wants You to Get to Know Your Shadow Self

Your Scorpio horoscope for June 2023 plunges you deep into your soul and psyche—and then out into the farthest reaches of your ambitions. But for an intense water sign like you, these extremes are just par for the course, right?

The month kicks off on a high note, with a special alignment between abundant Jupiter and the North Node of Fate in your relationship sector. This could bring about a meant-to-be-moment with a potential partner or an important growth spurt with a current one. Don’t be afraid to expand beyond your usual comfort zone.

Speaking of comfort zones and relationships, your personal boundaries and energetic bonds are heavily on your mind lately, as Gemini season has you deep in shadow-work-mode. But the full moon in free-spirited Sagittarius temporarily shifts your attention onto the material plane, bringing matters of money to a climax and inviting you to embrace some physical pleasure. A concurrent conjunction between mental Mercury and unpredictable Uranus could also bring unexpected information to light in regards to your relationships, so embrace Sagittarius’ free-spiritedness as you go with this mutable full moon flow.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Your traditional ruler Mars is in your career sector all month and will be connecting positively with the full moon, so you’re fired up and ready to conquer when it comes to professional endeavors. And on June 5, beauty planet Venus follows suit, bringing harmony to your working relationships and giving you an added sparkle in the eyes of your superiors. Sweet Venus softens up your Scorpio-stinger at work, making your competitiveness feel friendlier and your assertiveness seem impressive instead of intimidating.

Your already-strong psychic powers peak mid-month, as Mercury joins the sun in your mysterious eighth house on June 11. Tune into your spidey senses as you clear the cobwebs from your heart and navigate the skeletons in your closets. Put all this spiritual depth to good use under the mystical new moon on June 17 (PT)/June 18 (ET). This is a beautiful time to get witchy with a ritual or allow yourself to be more vulnerable with a loved one.

Whew, are you tired of all that emotional intensity yet, Scorpio? Thankfully, Cancer season beckons you to crawl out of that scorpion tunnel and embrace your adventurous side. It’s summer now, after all, and the sun is in a fellow water sign—so it’s time to broaden your horizons and take some risks. Once Mercury follows the sun into your knowledge-seeking ninth house on June 26, you can set aside some of the shadow work in favor of new experiences and summer travel plans. Let’s have some fun!