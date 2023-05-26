Read Next: Cancer, Your June Horoscope Is Sleepy, Dreamy & Lazy—Here’s Why That’s a Good Thing
Virgo, Your June Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ultra-Focused On Your Goals

Full-steam ahead.
StyleCaster | Virgo 2023 Horoscope
Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
Your Virgo horoscope for June 2023 has you ultra-focused on career matters and building your dreams. But all work and no play? No way. There’s plenty of fun on the docket, too.

We start things off during Gemini season, which shines a spotlight on your career and brings lots of fresh energy and connections to your professional life. Making moves at work is a big deal this month and you’ve got plenty of plans—but the full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 reminds you to take care of business behind the scenes, too. If your private life is messy or you have stress at home, it’ll be hard to thrive in the public sphere, so work on releasing emotional burdens and cleaning house.

Once you get that feelings-filled full moon out of the way, you’ll have plenty of time to jump back into your work goals—especially once your cosmic ruler Mercury follows the sun into its other home-base sign of Gemini on June 11. The next couple weeks are great for planning your professional trajectory or making headway on big projects. Under the new moon in Gemini on June 17 (PT)/June 18 (ET), crystallize your career hopes into some clear-cut intentions. If you want to plant a seed for a new gig or position, now is the time. Set the stage for your future success.

StyleCaster | Career Horoscope March 2023 For Each Zodiac Sign
Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

On June 21, we celebrate the summer solstice and the first day of Cancer season. This solar shift brings fun social opportunities into your orbit, giving you a break from your recent work grind. Time with friends will probably feel like a higher priority now and you’ll be inspired to create more camaraderie with your colleagues. While you typically like to do your own thing, sometimes teamwork makes the dream work, Virgo. And once Mercury enters Cancer on June 26, you’ll feel especially open to collaborations and community connections. Schedule some brainstorming meetings, a fun happy hour or a meet-up with your crew during the last week of the month.

With all this focus on career and friendships, things may feel a little sleepy in the love department—but there’s definitely some action quietly brewing in the background. Both Saturn and Neptune start retrograding in your relationship sector this month, on June 17 and 30, respectively. It’s time to start pulling back the veil on your closest partnerships and revising the commitments you’ve made to others. This reflective  period will go on for the next 4-5 months, so take things slow with partners and honor your truth.

