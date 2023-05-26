Read Next: Virgo, Your June Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ultra-Focused On Your Goals
Leo, Your June Horoscope Says You’re Taking the Spotlight Like Never Before

It's your time to shine.
StyleCaster | Leo 2023 Horoscope
Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
With energetic Mars in your sign all month, you’re revved up and ready to zoom into summer. That’s your season, after all! But your Leo horoscope for June 2023 is packed with action from start to finish, so pace yourself, dear Lion.

June begins with a gorgeous connection in your career sector between abundant Jupiter and the North Node of Fate, bringing an aligned moment of opportunity in your professional life and a chance to follow your dreams. On June 3, the full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius lights up the flames of inspiration, building on the motivation you’ve already been feeling. You’re busy making lots of community connections throughout Gemini season, but this lunation is a time to focus on yourself and breathe life into your passion projects. Also, because this moon is in your flirty fifth house, it’s got potential to get sexy, too—so look out for sparks flying with a special someone.

Speaking of romance, amorous Venus hits your sign on June 5, where it’ll stay through the rest of the summer. With lovely Miss Venus on your side, you’ll have no trouble attracting whatever it is your heart desires, so play up your charms. Just keep in mind that Venus will face off with ever-intense Pluto at the time of this ingress, highlighting some of your darker desires or making a casual crush feel like the love of your life. Try not to obsess over yourself or others this week, and avoid playing power games or going to extremes (as tempting as it may be)!

StyleCaster | 2023 Yearly Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign
Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Mercury joins the sun in your friendship-focused eleventh house on June 11, making the next couple weeks a fabulous time for socializing, meeting new people and collaborating with others. You’ll be especially primed to draw in high-vibe connections and spiritually-aligned friendships under the new moon in Gemini on June 17 (PT)/June 18 (ET). Put yourself out there and say yes to whatever invites fly your way. You never know what doors will open when you have the right contacts.

After a busy few weeks in your love, work and social life, the summer solstice on June 21 brings a quieter vibe for the remainder of the month. Cancer season tends to be an introspective time for you, ideally spent mentally recharging and spiritually reflecting. You’ll really feel this shift when Mercury joins the sun in Cancer on June 26. Pump the brakes, write your feelings in a journal and process all the recent action going down in your life. You need to recharge before Leo season takes the reins next month anyway!

