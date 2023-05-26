Gemini, Your June Horoscope Wants You to Mix Business With Pleasure This Month

Happy solar return to our cosmic twin! The sun is lighting up your sign through the first few weeks of the month, so your Gemini horoscope for June 2023 promises exciting beginnings, more energy for socializing and lots of jazzy new ideas.

This season is all about you, Gemini, ‘tis true. However, the full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 will shine a light on your relationships, highlighting the bonds between you and your closest comrades. Are your partners fostering your growth or impeding on your freedom? Now’s the time to assess. If you find you need to make some adjustments or have some heart-to-hearts, talking things through will be easier once sweet Venus hits your communication sector two days later. The planet of beauty adds a spoonful of sugar to all of your sentiments through the rest of the month, so express yourself openly and trust that people will be receptive to your words.

Heart-to-hearts are one thing, but you’re going full social-butterfly mode come June 11, when your ruling planet Mercury enters your sign. Your mental batteries are fully charged now, and you’re bursting with new ideas and loads of social stamina. The timing is great, too, because the annual new moon in Gemini on June 17 (PT)/June 18 (ET) is perfect for setting your mind to something new or taking the first step toward actualizing current plans. Mercury will be harmonizing with Venus during this lunation, so social time will be especially fun and easygoing, too. Manifest with friends!

Image: Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

We bid both Gemini season and spring adieu on June 21, at which point you’ll find your attention shifting to practical matters of finance and resources. The final stretch of June is helpful for making money moves or putting together a budget to make up for any birthday season splurging. Start spending a little more thoughtfully and make sure you’re not wasting your funds on frivolities—you’ll be happy to have something set aside for the summer fun! If all this money talk catalyzes questions about your career, know that it’ll be easier to think realistically and get real about your professional plans once Neptune retrograde starts on June 30. Stay open to new ideas about how to increase your income, as we wrap up the month with a Mercury cazimi in your wealth sector.