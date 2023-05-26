Taurus, Your June Horoscope Says You’re Becoming Who You Were Meant to Be

This month starts off with a magical bang, as lucky Jupiter and the North Node of Destiny connect in your sign on June 1—an aspect that hasn’t happened in Taurus for nearly a century. This is a gorgeous moment of spiritual alignment that helps to ring in Jupiter’s year-long stint in your sign (which began in mid-May) and is a beautiful opening act in your Taurus horoscope for June 2023 overall.

Through Gemini season, the sun is activating your resource-focused second house, putting your mind on money, luxury, and material magic for the majority of the month. But the fiery full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 shifts your focus onto more energetic matters. There’s potential for you to experience profound realizations and explore hidden parts of your psyche at this time, so don’t be afraid to dig deep into your desires. This vibe is amplified by yet another intense conjunction in your sign, this time between wild-child Uranus and mental planet Mercury. Surprising information is likely to come to the surface now, so expect the unexpected.

Once Mercury enters Gemini on June 11, you’ll be thinking about your wealth and your worth, so it can be helpful to talk about your financial goals or general values with trusted confidants. Once you come up with some ideas, put them into practice under the new moon in Gemini on June 17 (PT)/June 18 (ET). This lunation is a fantastic time for you to make an investment, start a budget or otherwise crystallize some intentions around money and income. Set yourself up for success by implementing some summer savings goals now.

Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Speaking of summer, it officially begins on June 21—the same day that the sun enters Cancer. This solar shift is a refreshing change of pace that will rejuvenate your social energy and inspire you to connect more authentically with the people around you. It’s a wonderful time to reach out to old friends, siblings or other loved ones, especially once Mercury hits your communication sector on June 26. The new season is bringing you out of your shell in a big way, Taurus, so embrace your outgoing side and have some summer fun.