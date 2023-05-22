These Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But It’s Only Temporary

Trusting the process is hard enough as it is, but the sun’s journey through thought-provoking Gemini puts the mind to work. For instance, it’s no wonder these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of May 22 to May 28, as they are more likely to second-guess their intuition which can lead to frustration. Granted, the mere thought of venturing into the unknown could initially seem triggering, but the current astrology is leading everyone down a brand-new path. Fortunately, with the support of this fact-checking season, this is an opportunity to get the answers you’ve been seeking.

The beginning of the week will be swirling with intensity, especially when considering what is left of this month’s “fixed grand cross.” Upon entering sensual and grounded Taurus, Jupiter made an initial square to Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, which immediately triggered a sense of friction between the desire to prioritize creature comforts vs. the collective rebirth that is taking place. Shortly after, Mars made its official debut in Leo which, in turn, activated a cross of energies between both Jupiter and the Lord of the Underworld. Mars is having a heated discussion with Jupiter, reaching new heights on May 23. Mars in Leo is highly passionate and prideful when it comes to its desires and Jupiter magnifies everything it comes in contact with. Need I say more?

Fortunately, Jupiter has the ability to temper the fiery energy of Mars while it’s in Taurus, but this is still a stubborn energy to work with. Collectively, we are also more likely to take a bold risk and/or initiative, but it’s important to be mindful of whether we’re doing something in excess. On May 25, after joining go-getter Mars in Leo, the waxing crescent moon will face off with Mercury in Taurus. To say this is a willful synergy would be an understatement, so take a second to cool off before you unintentionally lash out. On the dark side, themes of pride and arrogance could inhibit you from partaking in free-flowing communication.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you may be feeling overwhelmed this week:

These Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Taurus

Despite having the Greater Benefic planet transiting your sign, and the desire to set new goals for yourself this upcoming season, your stubborn streak is also strengthened at this time. Commitment requires a certain amount of discipline, and you know this more than anyone, but it’s important to keep your balance. This is especially true when considering the influence of Mars square Jupiter in your sign, whilst igniting your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundations.

If the energy feels stuck and/or overactive in your personal life, take a moment to reflect on the root of this issue. What part of yourself have you been unconsciously denying? The moon will eventually join Mars in Leo on May 24, before squaring Mercury in your sign the following day. So, if there’s something you’d like to get off your chest, take a breath before you unleash the bull. Otherwise, everything from your manifestations to your goals could come to a screeching halt.

Scorpio

Things could’ve felt chaotic from the moment your modern ruler, Pluto, made its official debut in Aquarius, and Taurus season didn’t necessarily help alleviate the tension. On the contrary, despite the sun’s recent ingress into Gemini, the tumultuous astro-weather—namely, the grand fixed cross between Jupiter, Mars and Pluto retrograde—continues to challenge everything from your sense of security to the foundation of your partnerships, whether personally or professionally speaking.

On May 23, while igniting your bossy 10th house of career and authority, your traditional ruler, Mars, will go head-to-head with Jupiter in your relationship sector. Easier said than done under this fiery transit, but tempering your ego and aggression (at least in terms of career) wouldn’t be a bad idea. In other words, no one’s going to have their cake and eat it, too. Similarly, Luna will join Mars in Leo mid-week, and eventually face off with Mercury in your relationship sector on May 25. Conversations could also heat up with an authority figure, so take a moment to process, before you lose your cool.

Aquarius

You could be inclined to prioritize the comfort of your living space, and tend to your personal affairs, but the cosmos clearly has other plans in mind. For instance, upon entering your fourth house of home and family, Jupiter immediately came into a challenging square with Pluto retrograde in your sign. This likely created friction when in regards to your personal evolution vs. the stability and consistency you crave, there’s more. Fiery Mars is now igniting your relationship sector, which means things are heating up, for better or for worse.

On that note, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Mars’ square to Jupiter on May 23, as the overall dynamic between you and a significant other could potentially intensify. Whether it be about the comfort of your cohabiting space, or perhaps a lack of compromise when in regards to your value systems, be sure to hold space for each other at this time. Otherwise, themes of pride and arrogance could inhibit you from meeting halfway. The same goes for May 25, when the moon in Leo squares off with Mercury. Communication can either be narrow-minded, or productive. The choice is yours.

