South Node Meaning in Astrology: Discover Who You Were in a Past Life Using Your Birth Chart

Because astrology can tell you so much about who you are, it comes as no surprise that it can also tell you who you’ve been. Your natal chart not only acts as a map of the sky at the moment of your birth, but it also holds the key to understanding your karmic path. And because the meaning of the South Node can tell you who you were in a past life, it’s the best way of understanding not only where you’re going, but where you’re coming from. After all, your past always contains clues about your future.

On July 17, the North Node of Destiny enters ambitious, passionate, and independent Aries, where it will encourage us to pour all of our focus, energy, and determination into our goals. Aries is a fighter that understands their right to take up space and let their voice be heard, even if it upsets the balance or destroys the vibe. After all, the South Node of Karma is also entering passive, amiable, and relationship-oriented Libra, asking us to leave behind people-pleasing tendencies that cost us our authenticity. The North Node brings more of something while the South Node brings less of something, as it represents what we—as a collective—are moving away from.

Everyone’s birth chart contains these Lunar Nodes, which represent the highest and lowest points of the moon’s orbit (where the moon’s orbital path crosses the sun’s orbital path, otherwise known as the “ecliptic”). And while the highest point—the North Node—guides you toward your ultimate destiny, the lowest point—the South Node—tells the story of your soul’s history. In other words, the North Node describes what you’re meant to accomplish in this life while your South Node represents what you’re still carrying with you from past lives.

In order to find out your South Node, you need to input your date, time and location of birth into this natal chart calculator. In your birth chart, you will find that the zodiac sign that represents your South Node may feel somewhat familiar to you. That’s because your South Node also describes the innate talents and natural gifts you were blessed with from birth, shining a light on what you’ve already mastered in your previous incarnations. But because you’ve already been around this block before, your South Node may also feel like your comfort zone. That’s why it’s important to follow the way your North Node always pushes you and challenges you, as it pulls you toward the level of karmic growth that your soul is always aiming for.

In order to get the full scope of your past lives, you also need to take the astrological house of your South Node into consideration. You should also look for any aspects your South Node may be forming with other planets in your birth chart. Without further ado, here’s who you were in a past life, according to the zodiac sign of your South Node:

How To Find Your South Node & Discover Your Past Life

South Node in Aries

If you were born with your South Node in Aries, being on your own comes naturally to you. That’s because you’ve been independent for many of your past lives, which is where you get your individualistic flare from. And because Aries is a zodiac sign of strength, power and drive, you were someone who was both courageous and self-sufficient; someone who definitely has the will to succeed. This means you could have been an athlete in a past life or maybe even a military commander. You could also have been a firefighter; someone who comes to the rescue in a heroic way. However, because Aries is also incredibly ambitious, you could also have been a politician, a government official or even a king!

However, in this life, you’re meant to leave behind your independence and extend your arms to others. It’s time to open your heart to others and allow love to show you how to be in a healthy and harmonious partnership by following your North Node in Libra.

South Node in Taurus

Do you attract wealth like a magnet? Were you born with financial assets and stability that others did not have? It might have something to do with the fact that your South Node is in Taurus. After all, you’ve been rich in many lifetimes, which is one reason why you’re fully capable of being rich in this life. But is that truly what you need? Is that truly the answer to all your problems? Acquiring material wealth may seem like the solution to every issue, but your North Node in Scorpio is encouraging you to let go of your dependency on luxury and dive into deeper and more spiritual connections. That means owning a lot of pretty things won’t necessarily bring you the fulfillment you’re searching for in this life. Instead of focusing on external wealth, it’s time to focus on your inner wealth and how you can share it with someone you trust.

Your South Node in Taurus indicates that you’ve spent many lifetimes cultivating beauty, fine-tuning your creative skills and doing things that bring you pleasure. You may have been a chef in a past life or perhaps even an artist or a designer. And because Taurus is naturally surrounded by wealth and abundance, you may have dabbled in profitable financial enterprises as well.

South Node in Gemini

Are you a naturally gifted writer? Could you sell ice cubes during a snowstorm? You came to this life with a level of charisma that you’ve acquired throughout your past lives, making you someone who’s learned how to be incredibly persuasive. Because of your natural cleverness, you’re also someone who can learn everything about everything. You’ve spent many incarnations studying the fine print, asking the right questions and searching for the truth, as a South Node in Gemini indicates a soul filled with intellectual knowledge. In a past life, you may have been a writer or a journalist. You could have been someone who works in public speaking or communications. However, you may have spent most of your time in your own neighborhood.

Your North Node in Sagittarius wants you to divert your attention away from local politics and toward the world at large. Instead of fussing over gossip and close friend groups, you’re meant to travel far and open your mind to a whole new world.

South Node in Cancer

You came into this world with a high level of compassion and empathy. You’ve aways felt extremely connected to your roots. With your South Node in Cancer, you have always been someone who placed value on your home life; someone who has no problem prioritizing family. Your instinct to comfort and your inherent nurturing abilities indicate that you have been a mother in several lifetimes. You may also have helped other mothers by being a midwife. Because Cancer is ruled by the moon, there’s also a strong chance you were a witch! You may have been a nurse, an herbalist or a healer of some sort; someone who understands medicines and how to administer them.

Because your North Node is in Capricorn, you’re meant to place less priority on your home life and more priority on your career. Instead of being a domestic caretaker, you’re learning how to be a provider; how to be someone who goes out there and makes a name for themselves in order to support your family.

South Node in Leo

Not gonna lie, you were probably famous in your past lives! With your South Node in Leo, you have spent many lives as an entertainer (and being loved and adored for it). You may have been someone who spent a lot of time on the stage, which is why you have little issue with being the center of attention in this life. In fact, you probably dealt with a lot of paparazzi and hordes of obsessed fans. You may also have been an artist, as Leo is the zodiac sign of self-expression and inner childhood creativity. And because Leo is ruled by the sun, you were probably a father at some point too.

Because your North Node is in Aquarius, you’re meant to step out of the spotlight and learn how to share it with others. In this life, you’re learning how to be a team-player; how to cooperate and make adjustments based not only on the needs of your allies, but for the benefit of the entire collective.

South Node in Virgo

You came into this life with a high level of intelligence and a natural ability to solve problems and analyze details. You’re probably incredibly organized, clean and precise, because these are skills you acquired throughout the course of your many lifetimes. You may have been a scientist, a librarian or an investigator; someone who needs to use critical thinking skills in their everyday lie. And because Virgo is also an incredibly nurturing and healing zodiac sign, you may also have been a doctor, surgeon or nurse.

However, because your North Node is in Pisces, you’re meant to leave behind your need for perfection and your desire to be an expert in everything. Instead, you’re supposed to surrender to the flow of the universe, embrace your innate spirituality and tap into the power of your imagination.

South Node in Libra

If you were born with your South Node in Libra, then you’ve spent many lifetimes in love. You’ve had many relationships—both romantic and platonic—and you’ve placed value in unity over identity. You’ve been someone with a high level of charm, charisma and diplomacy, making you someone who has used your powers of persuasion in order to restore justice. In past lives, you may have been a lawyer or a mediator. You could have been a match-maker and a party-planner; someone who brings people together. Being that your South Node is ruled by Venus, you may also have been a model or an actor; someone who’s celebrated both for their looks as well as their presence.

However, you’re ready to leave behind the confines of your relationships and learn how to embrace more independence in life. Your North Node in Aries is encouraging you to follow your own path, because you’ve spent too many lifetimes compromising your dreams for the sake of someone else’s happiness.

South Node in Scorpio

If you were born with your South Node in Scorpio, you’ve likely lived very difficult past lives. In fact, you may have suffered through extreme loss and immense trauma, as the major theme of your karmic journey has been centered on transformation. Throughout your past lives, you’ve likely gone through life-altering experiences that shifted your reality completely. And through this metamorphosis, you’ve been able to deepen your connection with spirit. If you have your South Node in Scorpio, you came to this life bearing a high level of psychic awareness and a deep connection with the spirit world.

However, in this lifetime, you’re ready to venture away from the astral realm and ground yourself more readily in the physical realm. With your North Node in Taurus, you’re trying to learn how to establish stability in the form of financial independence and material comforts. You’re learning how to not only survive, but thrive.

South Node in Sagittarius

You’ve spent many lifetimes seeing the world and trying new things. If you were born with your South Node in Sagittarius, there’s no way you weren’t an explorer in a past life. You could have been a pirate setting off to sea in search of buried treasure. You could have been the captain of a world famous ship or a pilot for Pan Am. However, you may have instead spent your time searching for deeper truths through research and educational pursuits, which means you may have been a professor; someone who acquired many different university degrees. In this lifetime, you’re always ready to answer the call to adventure and live life to the fullest.

However, you’ve spent enough time exploring. Now, your North Node in Gemini wants you to lay down roots, connect with your local community and bring clarity to your life’s work. While Sagittarius is more focused on the experience itself, Gemini is concerned with translating that experience for the rest of the world to understand. It’s time to share your stories!

South Node in Capricorn

You’ve spent many lifetimes enjoying high positions of power and leadership roles that carry immense magnitude and clout. Your South Node in Capricorn indicates that you could have been a chief, a military general or a CEO of a major company. You could have been the coach for a legendary sports team or even the president of the United States. These experiences have made you naturally gifted when it comes to getting ahead and furthering your career. There’s a strong chance you’re in charge of something important, as Capricorn South Nodes are always ready to take on a responsibility.

However, you may be realizing that career success doesn’t necessarily bring you the fulfillment you desire. Your Cancer South Node is encouraging you to divert your attention away from your public standing and redirect it back to your personal life. During this incarnation, you’re meant to spend more time nurturing a strong family dynamic and a healthy relationship with your home.

South Node in Aquarius

Because you were born with your South Node in Aquarius, you’ve always been able to work a room and navigate a social environment. You’re someone who’s gifted when it comes to making friends and networking, which has led you toward many grand opportunities in life. You’re someone who’s known for giving back to your community and lending a helping hand when it comes to charity work and humanitarian goals. In your past lives, you may have been a revolutionary; someone who overthrew a brutal dictatorship. You could have been a public relations agent, a socialite or even a political organizer.

However, your desire to be an influential member of your community has often come at the expense of your own goals. Aquarius South Nodes are famous for giving more than they have to give, setting aside their dreams for the sake of the greater good. Your South Node in Leo wants you to instead, focus on yourself. Do what makes *you* feel good. Become the artist you’ve always wanted to be!

South Node in Pisces

You’ve spent many lifetimes tending to your spirituality, which shines through your South Node in Pisces. This means you’re naturally gifted when it comes to strengthening your intuition and refining your connection to source. Chances are, you’ve spend many lifetimes as a religious monk or maybe even a priestess for an ancient goddess. You have no problem being on your own, because you know that meditating in solitude is the fastest way to connect with your higher self. You may have been a mystic, a Tarot card reader or a healer. You could also have been an artist who used creative mediums to explore the outer realms and express your imagination.

However, in this life, you’re meant to become more present in the current moment. Instead of dreaming of distant realms and faraway lands, your South Node in Virgo wants you to refine your connection with the material realm by doing something that requires focus, diligence and a more organized and strategic routine.