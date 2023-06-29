Read Next: Reviewers Call This Shea Body Lotion’s Scent ‘Alluring & Sensuous’—BOGO 50% Off
12 Best Bridal Swimsuits For Your Bachelorette, Honeymoon & Beyond

Just add water and wedding rings.
best bridal swimsuits
Canva/Anthropologie/Summersalt
Planning what you’ll wear to your bachelorette party and honeymoon can be just as exciting as picking out your wedding dress. Will you stick with the timeless all-white wardrobe theme, or will you inject your personality into the color palette, opting for frocks in your fave color? And what about the incorporation of this year’s trends versus traditional touches? Whatever you choose to wear, there is one item you can’t forget to pack — bridal swimwear.

Whether you’re off to an Airbnb in Nashville with your friends, jet-setting to a tropical destination with your new spouse, or just want to check out the hotel pool after your wedding, packing a few swimsuits that scream “I’m the bride” should be at the top of your list. After all, brides want every detail of their wedding celebrations to feel extra special and thought out, down to their bikinis and one-pieces. Approach shopping for your bachelorette or honeymoon swimwear the same way you would when looking for a swimsuit in the summertime or before vacation. It’s all about finding pieces that reflect your personal style, are comfortable, and, most importantly, make you feel confident.

Keeping these factors in mind, we’ve found tons of wedding-worthy swimwear for brides in a range of styles, sizes, and cuts. From tulle two-pieces to cutout one-pieces, shop the best bridal swimsuits below.

Women's One Shoulder Cut Out Extra Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit - Shade & Shore™ White
Target

Women’s One Shoulder Cut Out Extra Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit – Shade & Shore™

$40
Buy Now

We are all for emblazoning your status as a soon-to-be newlywed. After all, how many chances in your life do you get to wear something that says “Bride”?

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Nana Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Nana Triangle Bikini Top

$95
Buy Now

Ugrade the classic triangle, string bikini set with this gorgeous ruffle version from Sydney Sweeney’s Frankies Bikinis collab.

Matching Bottoms: Frankies Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Spice Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $80

Anthropologie Capittana Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie

Capittana Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit

$180
Buy Now

The delicate floral details on the bust line say “romance,” while the corset-like, lace-up sides say “sexy.”

PQ Lace Keyhole Halter Bikini Top
PQ

PQ Lace Keyhole Halter Bikini Top

$84
Buy Now

This bikini serves lingerie vibes without being actual underwear.

Matching Bottoms: PQ Lace Tie Teeny Bikini Bottom, $72

Skims Crochet Swim Hankerchief Top
Skims

Skims Crochet Swim Hankerchief Top

$108
Buy Now

Leave it to shapewear wizard Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims to create a size-inclusize crochet bikini that fits every body like a dream.

Matching Bottoms: Skims Crochet Swim Tie Bikini Bottoms, $88

Andie The Camilo One Piece
Andie

Andie The Camilo One Piece

$148
Buy Now

For an updated take on the classic one-piece, choose this suit with a single strap, detailed with 2023’s rossette trend.

Women's Puff Sleeve Eyelette Bralette Bikini Top - Wild Fable
Target

Puff Sleeve Eyelette Bralette Bikini Top – Wild Fable

$22
Buy Now

Light and airy eyelet will help you feel cool no matter how hot the weather is. Plus, the cap sleeves help cover your shoulders, meaning you are less likely to spend the rest of your honeymoon wincing from sunburn.

Matching Bottoms: Eyelette High Waist Ultra High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom – Wild Fable, $20

PatBO Beaded Pearl Shell Bikini Top
Anthropologie

PatBO Beaded Pearl Shell Bikini Top

$450
Buy Now

This pearl-enscrusted, shell-shaped bikini top is a stunning statement piece that will serve as a date night top for years to come.

Matching Bottoms: PatBO Ruched Bikini Bottoms, $140

Summersalt The Long Torso Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
Summersalt

Summersalt The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

$115
Buy Now

Take a note from black-tie attire with this TikTok-famous swimsuit. Fans love how comfortable the one-piece is thanks to the fabric choice of lightly compressing spandex. And yes — for all of you fans of white — there are multiple colorways available.

DOS SWIM White Tie & Luna Bikini
DOS SWIM

DOS SWIM White Tie & Luna Bikini

$101
Buy Now

For a unxpected “something blue” choose this simple, yet flirty bikini set. Plus, the brand is approved by the IG bikini queen herself, Kendall Jenner.

beach riot Drea Lurex Bikini Top
Beach Riot

Beach Riot Drea Lurex Bikini Top

$128
Buy Now

Now, we don’t make the rules, but if your wedding dress features tulle you need this bikini!

Matching Bottoms: Beach Riot Joan Lurex Bikini Bottom, $98

Effortless Events Bride to Be Bikini Veil
Effortless Events

Effortless Events Bride to Be Bikini Veil

$24.49
Buy Now

Brides on a budget, listen up! You don’t need a whole new bathing suit to get in on the bridal swimwear trend. TikTokers love this “Bride-to-be” bikini veil which clips on to your swim bottoms. It’s the easiest wedding DIY you’ll ever do.

