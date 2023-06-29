All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Planning what you’ll wear to your bachelorette party and honeymoon can be just as exciting as picking out your wedding dress. Will you stick with the timeless all-white wardrobe theme, or will you inject your personality into the color palette, opting for frocks in your fave color? And what about the incorporation of this year’s trends versus traditional touches? Whatever you choose to wear, there is one item you can’t forget to pack — bridal swimwear.

Whether you’re off to an Airbnb in Nashville with your friends, jet-setting to a tropical destination with your new spouse, or just want to check out the hotel pool after your wedding, packing a few swimsuits that scream “I’m the bride” should be at the top of your list. After all, brides want every detail of their wedding celebrations to feel extra special and thought out, down to their bikinis and one-pieces. Approach shopping for your bachelorette or honeymoon swimwear the same way you would when looking for a swimsuit in the summertime or before vacation. It’s all about finding pieces that reflect your personal style, are comfortable, and, most importantly, make you feel confident.

Keeping these factors in mind, we’ve found tons of wedding-worthy swimwear for brides in a range of styles, sizes, and cuts. From tulle two-pieces to cutout one-pieces, shop the best bridal swimsuits below.

Target

We are all for emblazoning your status as a soon-to-be newlywed. After all, how many chances in your life do you get to wear something that says “Bride”?

Frankies Bikinis

Ugrade the classic triangle, string bikini set with this gorgeous ruffle version from Sydney Sweeney’s Frankies Bikinis collab.

Matching Bottoms: Frankies Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Spice Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $80

Anthropologie

The delicate floral details on the bust line say “romance,” while the corset-like, lace-up sides say “sexy.”

PQ

This bikini serves lingerie vibes without being actual underwear.

Matching Bottoms: PQ Lace Tie Teeny Bikini Bottom, $72

Skims

Leave it to shapewear wizard Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims to create a size-inclusize crochet bikini that fits every body like a dream.

Matching Bottoms: Skims Crochet Swim Tie Bikini Bottoms, $88

Andie

For an updated take on the classic one-piece, choose this suit with a single strap, detailed with 2023’s rossette trend.

Target

Light and airy eyelet will help you feel cool no matter how hot the weather is. Plus, the cap sleeves help cover your shoulders, meaning you are less likely to spend the rest of your honeymoon wincing from sunburn.

Matching Bottoms: Eyelette High Waist Ultra High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom – Wild Fable, $20

Anthropologie

This pearl-enscrusted, shell-shaped bikini top is a stunning statement piece that will serve as a date night top for years to come.

Matching Bottoms: PatBO Ruched Bikini Bottoms, $140

Summersalt

Take a note from black-tie attire with this TikTok-famous swimsuit. Fans love how comfortable the one-piece is thanks to the fabric choice of lightly compressing spandex. And yes — for all of you fans of white — there are multiple colorways available.

DOS SWIM

For a unxpected “something blue” choose this simple, yet flirty bikini set. Plus, the brand is approved by the IG bikini queen herself, Kendall Jenner.

Beach Riot

Now, we don’t make the rules, but if your wedding dress features tulle you need this bikini!

Matching Bottoms: Beach Riot Joan Lurex Bikini Bottom, $98

Effortless Events

Brides on a budget, listen up! You don’t need a whole new bathing suit to get in on the bridal swimwear trend. TikTokers love this “Bride-to-be” bikini veil which clips on to your swim bottoms. It’s the easiest wedding DIY you’ll ever do.