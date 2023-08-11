All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I haven’t been on a big vacation, let alone out of the country, in years. I’ve honestly forgotten how and what to pack for a two-week venture, and considering I leave in just a few weeks, I’m slightly panicking. But if there’s one thing I know for certain, it’s that you must be smart in what you choose to bring and how you carry it. That’s where adding a few packing essentials into the mix can really come in handy, especially for optimizing your luggage space and ensuring you avoid any snafus at the airport and beyond.

While there are plenty of attractive luggage and packing products out there, I’m ultimately trying to spend as little as possible on them so I can put my money into what really matters: food and experiences. Therefore, Amazon’s secret hub of affordable travel essentials is where I’m looking the most. The storefront has about everything you could possibly need (from compact umbrellas to storage bags ) all for around what you’d ideally want to spend.

My goals are to bring as little as possible with me, so this four-piece packing cubes set that retails for $22 shot to the top of my list. I can totally see it holding anything from makeup to bras to random knick knacks like my hair brush and curling iron. I’m also considering snagging this $11 digital luggage weight scale to avoid any unwanted airport fees on my trek home.

Whether you’re going on a weekend getaway or a grand trot around Europe, you’ll be grateful you invested in clever and stress-reducing items for the least exciting aspect of traveling.

See what else I’m eyeing for my upcoming European vacation from Amazon down below.

Everyone needs plug adapters, no question. Whether you need to charge your electronics or use your hair tools, you won’t be able to do so without these handy gadgets. They work just about anywhere in Europe, including France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain. Plus, you’ll get three for under $11, so you won’t have to fight over one with the fam or friends.

Back to these packing cubes—you really can’t beat getting four of them for $22. According to Amazon shoppers, it was much “easier to remove and replace the cubes” than dig through a pile of clothes in their suitcase. Plus, according to one reviewer, they are “big enough to hold 8 days or more of tops, slacks, nightgowns, socks, and underwear.” Sold.

As someone who needs a lot of sleep and has trouble snoozing just anywhere, I’ll be packing anything that can help the plane ride, train rides, etc. go over smoothly. This mulberry silk eye mask is definitely going into my shopping cart, especially because it also comes with ear plugs and a storage bag. It’s breathable and cooling on the skin, and has adjustable straps to comfortably fit your head.

I truly don’t have a way of knowing what my Airbnb and hotel selections will have as far as bathroom essentials, so packing a few of these terry cotton hand towels can’t hurt. You’ll get a pack of 24 from this set (so you can bring as many as you please), and they are small enough (12″ x 12″) to only take up minimal room in your luggage. Amazon’s travel hub also has larger towels for purchase, too.

While I already have a suitcase on hand, I couldn’t help but spotlight this mini spinner for how affordable it is. Luggage can be the priciest tracking essential to splurge on, but this little guy will only set you back $88. It has over 31,000 five-star ratings from shoppers for meeting “carry-on size restrictions for most airlines,” its sturdy zippers, and wheels that “are great and swivel in every direction.” Even if you only use it once or twice, it will easily save you money in the grand scheme of things.