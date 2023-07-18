I’m not a newbie to tennis matches. I’ve gone to the U.S. Open five (!) times, seeing the likes of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. (What’s the opposite of a humble brag? Just a brag? Well, there one is.) But I have to admit, I’m still a bit of a newbie when it comes to, well, tennis. Because even though I’ve seen my fair share of matches, I still don’t really know all the rules of the game. Still, there’s something about partaking in a live sporting event that is magical — whether you’re a huge sports fan or not. The crowd, the vibe, the drinks, the game… it’s an experience you’ll remember.

So when I was invited by the official gin sponsor Sipsmith to attend the oh-so-famous Wimbledon, aka The Championships, I was elated. It’s one of the most (if not the most) prestigious tennis events in the world, and has been hosted since 1877. So, I was ready to see what all the fuss was about — and have a good time while doing so. So what can you expect from a day at Wimbledon? And how do you normally get tickets to Wimbledon? And what do you wear to Wimbledon? (Those are all questions I had, by the way.) Here, a first timer’s guide to Wimbledon — whether you’re planning to go or are just curious.

How to Get Tickets to Wimbledon

Tickets are notoriously hard to get to Wimbledon, as it’s a pretty small venue at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon is held in the U.K.. To get tickets to Wimbledon, you either have to be invited by a sponsor (like Sipsmith) into one of their hospitality suites, or sign up for a public ballot — aka register on the site before September of the year before; you’ll get a registration invitation in September, be able to apply in November, and the ballot begins in January. If selected through the ballot, you’ll get options to buy specific tickets for specific matches. There’s always way more people on the ballot than tickets, so it really comes down to luck.

Photo: Samantha Leal

There are other U.K. clubs you can work through for tickets, but the main way to get tickets is to queue up — much like a concert, and some people even queue overnight. Each person must be present, as it’s one ticket to one person in the queue. Those who are at the front of the line will have their pick of tickets for that day to buy, including the biggest court, Centre Court. As they continue down the queue, tickets will sell out. The last “ticket” is access to the Grounds, aka the venue, where you can sit on the lawns or seek out the smaller outside courts that don’t need specific tickets; this is still really prestigious and really not easy to get. If you have access to the Grounds, you can then scurry over to the resell counter right before every match to see if anyone has “returned” a ticket, which you can buy.

There is no big resell market for Wimbledon, like other sporting events. It’s strictly prohibited for most tickets, so you won’t find the ability to get tickets outside of the official ways. The only exceptions are those with Debenture tickets, which are kind of like season-pass tickets. They’re easily transferable, which makes them very expensive to buy. But if you have the means, go for it. (There’s even an official marketplace to do so.)

Wimbledon Tennis Matches and Court Access

(aka how to literally watch tennis)

All ticket holders, even those in suites, head to the court to watch the games in specific seats — and much like most stadiums, those seats rise like in traditional stadium seating, so the closer to the action you are, the better. There is a section called the Royal Box, located at Centre Court between sections 201 and 212, where celebrities and the like will have tickets and be seated (including, duh, royalty).

Besides the big courts (Centre, No. 1 Court, No. 2 Court) that need tickets, all the other smaller outside courts are available to watch without a specific ticket, should you be able to queue up for a seat or see through the barriers. Anyone who has access to the Grounds are eligible to watch these.

What to Wear to Wimbledon

This was obviously my first question, and the internet did not provide (except for pictures of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and chic British celebrities). As someone who has now been there, let me be clear: there is really no dress code, but those partaking in more of the posher experiences (aka have suites and/or Centre Court tickets) tend to dress up while those who plan to spend their days lounging on the lawn for most of the day tend to dress down (no one wants to be sweating through their jackets or wearing a tighter fitting dress when essentially picknicking).

Photo: Samantha Leal

Because the weather can be iffy, wear white with caution as it may rain. Unless you want a Marilyn Monroe moment, stay away from shorter dresses that can fly up with the wind. Otherwise, treat it like you would a classy, outdoor event. I ended up wearing a dress that was stretchy, but form-fitting, while my fellow attendees in the same suite as me wore billowy summer dresses, polos with jackets, and chic trousers with cute tops. For shoes, wear comfortable enough shoes as you will be walking around (even in a suite, since they have court tickets — the suites don’t overlook the courts), and even walking on grass if you’re hanging out on the lawn. Block sandals and flats are your go-tos.

The Bag Policy at Wimbledon

The bag policy is definitely not as strict as, say, American stadiums, but there is a dimension rule (40 cm x 30 cm x 30 cm) and they do quick bag searches. (Also unlike American stadiums, there are no metal detectors.)

Photo: Samantha Leal

What You Can’t Bring to Wimbledon

Like most stadiums, you’re not allowed to bring sharp objects, selfie sticks, huge bags, suitcases, or hard-sided coolers, and you’re also not allowed to bring tents or camping chairs (yes, even if you’re queuing up overnight). In addition, you’re not allowed to wear big slogans, particularly political ones, and you’re also not allowed to bring flasks or travel mugs. You are, however, allowed to bring in your own food and drink (so those on the lawns can plan a full picnic, though there’s also food and drink available for purchase on-site).

What Celebrities You’ll See at Wimbledon

Celebrities tend to sit in the Royals’ Box, which again, is located in the front of sections 201 – 212. While I was there, Anna Wintour, Cara Delevigne, and Sienna Miller were in the box. So far this year, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Tom Hiddleston, Noah Schnapp, Jameela Jamil, Emma Corrin, Freida Pinto, and a slew of others have attended. Because activations from different brands (like Ralph Lauren and Evian) are happening everywhere, you’re bound to see celebrities walking the Grounds.

Photo: Getty/Karwai Tang/WireImage

What You’ll Drink and Eat at Wimbledon

The official gin partner of Wimbledon is Sipsmith, and with that they’ve released the Sipsmith Strawberry Smash, a gin made with real Wimbledon strawberries from Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, England, the exclusive grower for the Championships. I sipped a strawberry smash gin and tonic (among other cocktails), and was a happy camper throughout the day. Other options include a Pimm’s Cup (obviously— it’s well-known for being a Wimbledon staple), and champagne, though other drinks are available. You’ll find something you like at Wimbledon — including non-alcoholic options.

Photo: InstaCart

There are a ton of different food options on the Grounds, from quick takeaways to full, sit-down restaurants. (You’ll need to make a reservation for most of these.) The suites have their own catered service, as well.