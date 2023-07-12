5 TikTok-Viral Prime Day Packing Essentials You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is the official vacation season, no doubt about it. From weekend getaways in a small, coastal beach local to lavish week-long trips in Europe, it seems like everyone is eager to hop on a plane and get out of town once June hits. And while prepping for a trip can be exciting, it can also be stress-inducing, as you dig out your suitcase (only to find it broken) and plan outfits and itineraries in advance. It can be tricky to figure out the right travel essentials to pack, but don’t worry — Amazon has your back this Prime Day.

To help make your vacation stress-free, I’ve found the best packing essentials on Amazon that are mega-discounted right now, priced as low as $5. The retail giant is your one-stop shop for everything you could ever need while away from home, so you’re sure to find *exactly* what you’re looking for: packing cubes, jewelry cases, on-the-go tech gadgets — you name it. All you have to do is sign up for a Prime membership (if you haven’t already) to score these amazing deals. And for last-minute packers, there’s no need to worry that your goodies won’t ship in time, as your Prime membership includes free, fast shipping, often arriving in just two (!) days. But friends — don’t procrastinate, as these deals are hot and flying off shelves fast.

Keep on scrolling down for the 5 TikTok-viral Prime Day packing essentials you shouldn’t leave the house without.

BAGAIL Photo: BAGAIL.

BAGAIL’s Compression Packing Cubes are impressively rated 4.6 stars, with over 11,000 perfect five-star reviews. The review that will sell you? One shopper says, “I was going on a 17-day trip through Europe and did not want to check a bag. Using these packing cubes allowed me to pack enough clothes for the whole trip into a carry-on case. In addition, using them helped keep me organized – there were four different sizes, and all my socks, underwear, pants/shorts, and shirts went into separate cubes, so It was easy to find things.”

Benevolence LA

This little organizer made a big splash after being included in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list. In fact, it’s the number one best-selling jewelry box on Amazon. Fans love the piece for its versatility as well as how neat it keeps their jewelry. No tangled necklace chains in sight!

Holii

TikTok has us fully leaning into the “Pocket Pharmacy” trend, where creators aesthetically stock all of their first aid needs in one box. Why? Well, for one, it’s always good to be prepared. And two…it’s just so pleasing to look at.

Rifle Paper Co.

Instead of tossing your laptop into the abyss of your suitcase, praying that the screen doesn’t crack, use this adorable Rifle Paper Co. sleeve to protect your tech.

YAMIU

If you’re like me and cringe at the idea of your dirty shoe bottoms touching your clean clothes, then you need these protector bags . Bonus — they are waterproof and come with a lifetime quality warranty.

