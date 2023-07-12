Crazy Good Luggage Deals End In Less Than 24 Hours: Save 50% On Samsonite Spinners, Away Lookalikes & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is basically synonymous with airport travel, and whether you’ve got your next trip planned in the books or you’re just doing some travel day dreaming, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to stock up on all of your luggage and travel accessories.

We’ve scoured the Prime Day deals (which end in less than 24 hours, BTW), for all of the best carry-on suitcase deals, multi-piece luggage sets, and even some Away lookalikes that are just like name brands, but at half the cost. IDK about you, but there’s something about matching luggage or the perfectly chic carry-on roller that just instantly makes me feel like a celebrity as I go through TSA. I mean, I don’t have the science to prove this, but dressing cute at the airport and accessorizing to the nines makes any long travel day 50% better. Here are some of the best deals to shop now before Prime Day ends.

Miami CarryOn Collins 3 Piece Expandable Retro Spinner Luggage Set

This three-piece set is so chic and is perfect for a weeks-long vacation or even a road trip to your summer beach house. Either way, it looks way more expensive than it actually is and it’s still 65% off for all three.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 20-Inch

Shoppers who have picked up this carry-on said “the built in TSA lock is fantastic and the weight of the empty suitcases make them a win for us.” Grab it for under $100 now.



Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This no-frills carry-on with spinning wheels is all you need for a quick trip where you don’t want to deal with checking a bag. Plus it’s a whopping 57% off for Prime Day.

American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage

This two-piece set includes one carry-on sized luggage piece and another medium sized for checked baggage. The smaller one fits inside the larger one for easy storage.

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

There are over 22 color options to choose from here, so you can find the perfect set to fit your personality. The three-piece set comes with a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch piece.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: