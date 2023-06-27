This Best-Selling Organizer Saved My Jewelry From Always Getting Tangled During Travel

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brace yourself — I’m about to tell you the most nightmare-inducing travel story. A few months ago, I packed my bags for a trip, blissfully thinking about all of the fun memories I was about to make and blindly stuffing random things into whatever freebie cosmetic pouches I had on hand. One of those pouches became my designated jewelry holder and, later on, my own personal purgatory. Because what I saw when I unpacked my suitcase and zipped open the pouch was just a gigantic knot. My jewelry had wound itself into the teeniest, tiniest of knots, refusing to come undone and therefore rendering it impossible to wear any accessories on my trip. So, for the vacay I took a week ago, I wised up and bought BAGSMART’s Travel Jewelry Organizer Case , available on Amazon.

First off, it takes a lot to convince me to hit that ‘add to cart’ button. What can I say? I’m a frugal shopper and want to get my money’s worth. So when I saw that this jewelry organizer has nearly 9,000 five-star reviews, I was sold. Since I’m a fashion girl (and wanted extra space to stash my hair accessories), I chose the medium-size case. Spec-wise, the envelope-shaped carrier has two ring rolls, two see-through zipper pockets, two small zipper pouches that can fit watches and sunglasses, four necklace clips, and an earring grid that fits over ten pairs.

BAGSMART

What I love most about BAGSMART’s Travel Jewelry Organizer Case is the elasticized pockets underneath the necklace clips, which prevents chains and pendants from getting tangled. Even though the case journey through a super bumpy plane ride in an overpacked suitcase, the necklaces stayed put. It was such a sigh of relief that I didn’t need to spend precious relaxation time on the task of untying knots. I was also a huge fan of the fact that I could *see* every single piece of jewelry in the case, as it meant I didn’t have to root through the bag to pick out what I wanted. The non-see-through pockets were great for items that I didn’t mind being out of sight (i.e., hair ties, bobby pins, and an extra pair of sunnies). When it was time to put the accessories away, I simply folded the case over on itself, securing the organizer with the strong exterior magnetic closure

I’m not the only one who was fed up with messy jewelry before BAGSMART came into my life. “I’ve tried several options for bringing jewelry on vacation, and this is my favorite one yet,” writes one shopper, “Folding soft padded fabric over the jewelry instead of having it flopping around in a container keeps everything separated and untangled. It takes up minimal space in your carry-on…Seriously the perfect option.”

Another reviewer raves about the quality of the organizer, saying that even after multiple trips, the bag “hasn’t shown any sign of fraying or damage,” and that the color (of which there are nine) “is vibrant and just as pictured.”

Simply put, from one globe-trotting gal to another, you NEED the BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Case . PS — to make sure it arrives in time for your trip, opt for the fast shipping perk you get as a Prime member (or when you sign up for a free 30-day trial)!