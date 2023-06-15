NYC Pride 2023: Where to Sip, Twirl, & Have the Most Celebratory Time

And just like that, Pride 2023 is upon us. From now through Sunday, June 25—the official day of New York City Pride—hundreds of events are taking place across the Big Apple, making it easy for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate our unique identities while advocating for equality. And as the city starts to look a little more… c o l o r f u l ‎️‍🌈, it’s time to get your social calendar in order, mama.

Your vibe maybe isn’t “no sleep, bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club, plane, next place, no sleep,” (kuddos if it is!), but there’s undoubtedly an event catered to you to get in the spirit of Pride and honor the fight of those before us. Remember, Pride started as a riot, and this year’s official NYC Pride theme, “Strength in Solidarity,” is a reminder that activism and visibility are crucial for battling dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Whether you’re looking for a super-chic, exclusive soirée, a late-night disco rave, a boat cruise, or even a Lady Gaga-inspired Italian feast, there’s something for everyone this Pride. Below, 13 super queer NYC events to celebrate your Pride.

The Ned’s Club Nomad Pride Party

Kick your Pride plans off at an uber-chic, ultra-exclusive party at The Ned Nomad. Nightlife fixture CT Hedden is throwing the féte at the member’s only club, with hosts Airik Prince, Blair Spicer, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Linux, Martin Gregory Jerez, and Milk. Expect beats by DJs Tommie Sunshine, Tory Stiletto, and Ty Sunderland. Limited tickets are $50 at the door— flexing on social media at The Ned included.

Saturday, June 17

The Ned Nomad, 1170 Broadway

Tickets: $50 at the door

Daddy’s Day Disco at Cubbyhole

Dance your daddy issues away! Celebrate the holiday at legendary lesbian bar Cubbyhole. Expect drink specials all day with the event culminating in an all-evening disco where dressing up is highly encouraged.

Sunday, June 18, 2 – 8 p.m.

The Cubbyhole, 281 W 12th. St

Free; outdoor seating first come, first served

The Muses Present HAUS

DJ duo The Muses will be hosting a party at Outer Heaven that promises to transcend earthly trouble through the music of house and dance’s forbearers. Sounds… other-wordly!

Monday, June 19, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m..

Outer Heaven, 191 Chrystie St.

RSVP for free at this link

Drag Me to Joanne’s

Is it really Pride without a little Gaga? Get ready to put your paws up for a Mother Monster-inspired dinner show at Joanne Trattoria, the classic Italian joint owned by LG’s parents. Produced by fab events extraordinaire Jessee O and Jupiter Genesis (co-host), the dinner will features performances by Nick Gaga (co-host), Neon Calypso, Dev Doe, and Chase Runaway, as well as music by Ruby Fox. Grab your “Grigio Girls” and get ready for a glamorous night of flowing drinks, plates of pasta, and incredible entertainment.

Friday, June 23, 6-9:30pm

Joanne Trattoria, 70 W 68th St.

Tickets: $50

Gayflower: Disco Nostalgia, Madonna vs. Kylie

Board Ty Sunderland’s famous (or infamous, considering the legend of “demon twink”) Gayflower cruise for a battle of the disco divas. Set sail around the Hudson and East rivers while the bops of Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and all our favorite disco girls fill the air. You won’t want to miss the incredible views from the cruise either, including an up close look at Lady Liberty herself.

Friday, June 23, 6 – 11 p.m.

Pier 83, 12th Ave. & West 42nd St.

Tickets: this event is sold out, but add yourself to the waitlist and keep an eye out on social media for resale tickets. Someone’s bound to sell extras on their IG story.

LadyLand Festival

Nightlife legend Ladyfag is back again with her annual outdoor Pride festival, Ladyland. This year, she’s taking over the Under the K Bridge Park for a night full of legendary queer talent. Headliners for the festival include Honey Dijon and Peaches, with a collection of other incredible acts such as Big Freedia, Gottmik, Junglepussy, and Rebecca Black (yes, that Rebecca Black)

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Under the K Bridge Park, The Arm at Van Dam Street, Meeker Ave., Brooklyn

Tickets from $70

Papi Juice: 10 Year Anniversary

Celebrate 10 years of Papi Juice at one of their three events this Pride. Founded in 2013, Papi Juice celebrates queer and trans people of color through the intersection of art, music, and nightlife. Their first two club events will take place at Elsewhere (June 23) and Good Room (June 25). And for the first time ever, Papi Juice will be taking the party on the water for their boat Pride party on June 30. Follow @papijuicebk for more details.

The Knockdown Center—Several Events

LGBTQ+ inclusive events venue the Knockdown Center is hosting a handful of events this month for Pride. Things kick off with Night Out (June 17), an inaugural celebration co-presented by Pitchfork and Them, which includes a performance by Tinashe and a multi-genre lineup of queer artists. Uber-popular dance party Horse Meat Disco is taking over for two nights (June 23 & 25), and then there are the parties Get Wrecked and Carry Pride (June 24). If you’re looking for a daytime event, head to their outdoor space in the Ruins for Octo Octa and Eris Drews’ back-to-back set (June 25).

Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Queens

Divas Through the Decades Brunch

The Standard East Village will be hosting a special Pride brunch extravaganza by The Soapbox Presents, a Harlem-based artist collective celebrating and uplifting Black and brown voices. Between sips and bites, expect DJ sets, live music, drag performances, and a live mural painting. You’re invited to celebrate the freedom of expression and the queer artists that make New York anything but standard.

Saturday, June 24, 12:30 p.m.

NO BAR at the Standard East Village, 25 Cooper Sq.

Reservations via Resy, $50/per person minimum spend

Planet Pride

This one’s a marathon, not a sprint. Deemed the biggest Pride event in NYC, Planet Pride is back for another year at Avant Gardner and Brooklyn Mirage. The massive, all-day indoor/outdoor event takes over three stages, with cutting edge art and immersive experiences. The event promises three headliners, dozens of international DJs and performers, and a “super surprise pop star.” Kim Petras served a brief “Slut Pop” performance last year.

Saturday, June 24, 4:30 p.m. – late

Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Ave., Brooklyn

Tickets: from $169

The Official NYC Pride March

Hit the streets to see the annual NYC Pride March. Starting from 25th St. & 5th. Ave in Manhattan, the parade stretches downtown towards Christopher St. and the Stonewall National Monument before passing the AIDS Memorial and dispersing in Chelsea and the West Village. Don’t forget to bring something rainbow-themed.

Sunday, June 25, 12 p.m.

Bliss Days

Lower East Side Club The DL is hosting the return of Bliss days, Pride’s annual celebration of LGBTQ+ womxn. The event will feature rotating DJs, dancers, performers, and special surprise guests. Bottle service and VIP packages are available.

Sunday, June 25, 2 – 10 p.m.

The DL, 95 Delancy St.

Tickets from $54

Pride Island

Cap off your Pride celebrations in Brooklyn at Pride Island, where Christina Aguilaira will deliver a headlining set at the end of the night. The event promises a nonstop rotation of international DJs to keep the party going.

Sunday, June 25, 2 – 10 p.m.

Brooklyn Army Terminal, 80 58th St., Brooklyn

Tickets from $103