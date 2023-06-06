This California Desert Gas Station Literally Pumps Cheez-It Bags Into Your Hands

Smack-dab in the middle of the California desert there’s the unimaginable: an enormous, towering cowboy statue wielding a gas nozzle with Cheez-It branding next to a life-size box of the beloved crunchy snack. Nope, it’s not a fever dream caused by sweltering heat. Cheez-It legit transformed what appears to have been a decades-old gas station into a one-week-only Cheez-It Stop, aka an IG- and TikTok-worthy road trip destination perfect for anyone obsessed with snacks, or a killer photo-op. Allow me to explain.

I was among a select crew of press and influencers invited to experience the stop before it opened to the public June 5. Situated just a few miles outside Joshua Tree National Park—a fantastic pitstop for travelers going between L.A. and Palm Springs, a vacation favorite of mine—the Cheez-It Stop will first catch your attention thanks to its “World’s Only Cheez-It Pump” signage, an over-the-top red poster shaped like a cracker box, topped with twinkling lights that’ll make you wonder what the heck is inside.

Photo: Katie Gardner/Cheez-It

Though you can’t literally drive up to the roadside pumps, free parking is available in the back of the activation. Stroll past decked-out, desert-themed Cheez-It logos to find a myriad of experiences, such as a photo booth inside a vintage, ‘70s-style road trip wagon, other-worldly-looking vehicles you can actually pose with, a patio tacked with bumper stickers that read, “I Break For Cheez-It,” and the pièce de résistance: an actual Cheez-It “gas station” pump that administers yummy mini bags of the snack right into your hands.

The whole thing is sort of ridiculously campy and silly—part of why it’s a must, should you find yourself in need of a stretch during a long Cali drive.

Photo: Katie Gardner/Cheez-It

Photo: Katie Gardner/Cheez-It

Within the gutted station itself, the brand took over from floor to ceiling, packing the location with boxes of classic and exclusive Cheez-It flavors (I recommend trying the Buffalo Wing flavor) for purchase, plus adorable T-shirts, flip-flops, baseball caps, sunglasses, scarves, keychains, and more exclusive merch. I sent a Cheez-It-decorated post card to my mom, because why not? Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for Cheez-It “Easter eggs,” aka oversize crackers that decorate fake cacti, bird feeders, and more on-site décor.

Photo: Katie Gardner/Cheez-It

Photo: Katie Gardner/Cheez-It

So what’s the catch? The one-week experience is only open daily through Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST, so make your travel plans ASAP. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, California. Pro tip: Plan a long weekend vacation to nearby Palm Springs, where I recently spent a few days tanning, tanning, and, uh, tanning. (For real, though: check out local LGBTQ+ bars such as Chill Bar and Hunters, stay at the Kimpton Rowan for its rooftop pool, and head to iconic The Tropicale for dinner).

All your missing is a fire road trip playlist.