This California Desert Gas Station Literally Pumps Cheez-It Bags Into Your Hands

By Jonathan Borge
Inside the Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop: Date, Time, Location, Hours

The Cheez-It Stop in Joshua Tree, California
Smack-dab in the middle of the California desert there’s the unimaginable: an enormous, towering cowboy statue wielding a gas nozzle with Cheez-It branding next to a life-size box of the beloved crunchy snack. Nope, it’s not a fever dream caused by sweltering heat. Cheez-It legit transformed what appears to have been a decades-old gas station into a one-week-only Cheez-It Stop, aka an IG- and TikTok-worthy road trip destination perfect for anyone obsessed with snacks, or a killer photo-op. Allow me to explain.

I was among a select crew of press and influencers invited to experience the stop before it opened to the public June 5. Situated just a few miles outside Joshua Tree National Park—a fantastic pitstop for travelers going between L.A. and Palm Springs, a vacation favorite of mine—the Cheez-It Stop will first catch your attention thanks to its “World’s Only Cheez-It Pump” signage, an over-the-top red poster shaped like a cracker box, topped with twinkling lights that’ll make you wonder what the heck is inside.

Though you can’t literally drive up to the roadside pumps, free parking is available in the back of the activation. Stroll past decked-out, desert-themed Cheez-It logos to find a myriad of experiences, such as a photo booth inside a vintage, ‘70s-style road trip wagon, other-worldly-looking vehicles you can actually pose with, a patio tacked with bumper stickers that read, “I Break For Cheez-It,” and the pièce de résistance: an actual Cheez-It “gas station” pump that administers yummy mini bags of the snack right into your hands.

The whole thing is sort of ridiculously campy and silly—part of why it’s a must, should you find yourself in need of a stretch during a long Cali drive.

Within the gutted station itself, the brand took over from floor to ceiling, packing the location with boxes of classic and exclusive Cheez-It flavors (I recommend trying the Buffalo Wing flavor) for purchase, plus adorable T-shirts, flip-flops, baseball caps, sunglasses, scarves, keychains, and more exclusive merch. I sent a Cheez-It-decorated post card to my mom, because why not? Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for Cheez-It “Easter eggs,” aka oversize crackers that decorate fake cacti, bird feeders, and more on-site décor.

So what’s the catch? The one-week experience is only open daily through Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST, so make your travel plans ASAP. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, California. Pro tip: Plan a long weekend vacation to nearby Palm Springs, where I recently spent a few days tanning, tanning, and, uh, tanning. (For real, though: check out local LGBTQ+ bars such as Chill Bar and Hunters, stay at the Kimpton Rowan for its rooftop pool, and head to iconic The Tropicale for dinner).

All your missing is a fire road trip playlist.

