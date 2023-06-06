All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I keep hearing about packing cubes and how they free up so much space in your suitcase. As a chronic overpacker, this is music to my ears. It’d be pure bliss if I could avoid sitting on top of my luggage in order to close it or paying the dreaded overweight bag fee. Lucky for me (and you), Amazon carries countless options. However, one in particular caught my eye.

BAGAIL’s Compression Packing Cubes

boast an impressive 4.6-star overall rating with over 10,000 perfect five-star reviews. The blurb you should really pay close attention to is this one: “I was going on a 17 day trip through Europe and did not want to check a bag. Using these packing cubes allowed me to pack enough clothes for the whole trip into a carry-on ase. In addition, using them helped keep me organized – there were four different sizes and all my socks, underwear, pants/shorts and shirts went into separate cubes so It was easy to find things,” explained one shopper. “The cubes were nicely made and very durable. I also bought a set in black for my husband and he loved them, too.”

I can barely fit five outfits into my hardcase carry-on bag, so my jaw dropped to the floor when I read this review. I never thought a carry-on could fit enough clothes, shoes and accessories for a 17-day trip, but I guess anything is possible when you use compression packing cubes

.

Get a set of four packing cubes for just $27 on Amazon

, and be sure to check out the 15 different color options.

Now, let’s get into how they work. If you thought these organizers are basically just tiny bags, think again. These ones compress the contents through an extra zipper on the outside of the cube. Who would’ve thought that freeing up space in a suitcase could be done with the simple tug of a zipper?

For more detailed instructions, first, fold your clothes in whatever shape works best for you and then stack them into a cube. Close the normal zipper and then close the extra zipper on the outside of the cube to flatten everything. The bags are made from 100 percent nylon, a material that is both soft and smooth. It also protects your clothes from wrinkles and stains, per the brand. If you accidentally get some water on your cube, don’t fret. The fabric is also water-repellant, making it perfect for those accidental travel spills.

You should also try this travel hack is because the set

comes with different-sized cubes so you can really keep your luggage organized by clothing category. You get one XL cube that’s 17.5 x 12.75 x 4 inches, one L cube that’s 13.75 x 12.75 x 4 inches, one M cube that’s 13.75 x 9.75 x 4 inches and one S cube that’s 11 x 6.75 x 4 inches. All together, these four packing cubes can hold up to 110.2 pounds of clothing.

The packing cubes

are super durable, but be sure to wash them when needed to help extend the bags’ shelf life. The brand suggests cleaning them by hand with warm water and detergent and then hanging them to air dry. You can, however, also throw them into the washing machine. Remember to do so on a gentle cycle and then hang them to dry. Avoid tossing them into the drying machine with high temperatures.

The fact that one user could fit 17 days of clothing into a carry-on bag thanks to these cubes is mind-boggling, but if you need more convincing, here are a couple more impressive reviews.

“Bought TWO sets of these Bagail cubes

for a trip to Europe. I have used plastic, suck-the-air out type of bags for years. These things worked GREAT,” raved one five-star shopper. “Filled them up, and then zipped them down tightly. Viola! They made packing a breeze. I cannot speak to longevity, however, they seem to be sporting strong zippers and I believe they will last me for quite some time.”

As for how much one cube can fit, this reviewer says, “I packed two pairs of jeans, two pairs capris, eight t-shirts and one oversized outer button up shirt in the large bag. I am a size 12.”

After reading these glowing shopper reviews, just imagine how much more you can put in your suitcase.

Fit all of your cute vacation outfits into these BAGAIL Compression Packing Cubes

without any hassle or last-minute stressing.