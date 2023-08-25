9 Ridiculously Cozy Cabins on Airbnb That You Can Escape to This Fall

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After spending a lot of time cooped up in your home, you’re probably looking for a way to make a safe getaway this fall. Cabins are idyllic little places for you to unwind and relax for a quick weekend trip or a more extended week-long vacation. They look great on the ‘gram and have plenty of deluxe amenities to make sure you have an extra special retreat. We scoured Airbnb to find super cozy cabins all across the country, so that you don’t have to scroll endlessly to find somewhere to rest your head.

Whether you prefer to run to slightly warmer weather as soon as you get a whiff of snow or want to be stationed directly in front of the fire for the entirety of fall and winter, Airbnb has got you covered. From ski towns in Utah and Colorado to cute abodes in California and Arizona, you can’t go wrong with any of these nine cozy cabins that you can book right this second on Airbnb.

These getaways have all kinds of fun amenities, like hot tubs, suspended hammocks, private swimming ponds and more. Grab your comfy sweaters, fuzzy slippers and a stack of books, because these cozy Airbnbs are going to inspire you to pack your bags for one of these picturesque cabins.

Photo: Rocky and Gianni/Airbnb.

Secluded Hideaway – Park City, Utah

Price: $199/night

$199/night Space: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.98 stars (197 reviews)

If you’re looking for the coziest autumn getaway, trust me, fly (or drive) straight to Park City, Utah, where you’re surrounded by the slopes. My family and I have been going there for a while now, and it is just absolutely stunning in the snow. There are plenty of cute cabins in the area, but this one is especially nice because it’s not at the heart of bustling Park City. Superhosts Rocky and Gianni have created the most gorgeous abode, complete with interior design that’s a mix of rustic, modern and a touch of Scandinavian. This cabin looks like the kind of home where you could plop down on the couch, turn on the fireplace and watch holiday movies all day long with the fam. Oh, and did I mention the fully suspended hammock floor and indoor swing chair? Find me a cooler cabin—I’ll wait.

Photo: Hilary/Airbnb.

Modern Cabin – Grafton, New Hampshire

Price: $135/night

$135/night Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.97 stars (89 reviews)

This off-the-beaten-path gem is just as adorable on the inside as it is on the outside. Exhibit A: the green walls. Exhibit B: the spiral staircase. Exhibit C: the gas fireplace. Plus, if you don’t want to leave your doggos at daycare while you travel, this Airbnb allows up to two furry friends for a pet fee. Located in the foothills of Cardigan & Ragged Mountains, check out the nearby country store, local winery, and weekend farmer’s market. The cabin sits on 1.3 wooded acres, so you also get an abundance of privacy and quiet.

Photo: Ryan/Airbnb.

Cobalt Cabin – Williams, Arizona

Price: $146/night

$146/night Space: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.9 stars (83 reviews)

Calling all families, enjoy the nature that surrounds you in this three-bedroom Airbnb. Cobalt Cabin comes with an extra-large bathtub as well as a fire pit on the deck, a playset and swings, a fireplace, a grill, and a pool table. What to take the kids to see? The Grand Canyon is a one-hour drive away, the red rocks in Sedona are less than an hour away by car, and there’s also Historic Route 66 and Downtown Williams practically next door.

Photo: Dena/Airbnb.

Cabin – Big Bear Lake, California

Price: $260/night

$260/night Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.86 stars (599 reviews)

If you’re on the hunt for a place to hit the slopes in California, look no further than Big Bear Lake. Skiing in California is perfect for cold-weather beginners. It’s not Maine or Wisconsin-level freezing, but it’s still chilly enough to have snowball fights and hot chocolate by the fire. I have fallen head over heels for this charming, tree-lined, recently-renovated cabin, hosted by Dena. It’s close to the lake and village, but if you want to be a homebody, that’s fine too! There’s plenty of relaxation to be had in this Airbnb, since there’s a hot tub and fire pit.

Photo: Sam/Airbnb.

Hygge Vail – Vail, Colorado

Price: $114/night

$114/night Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.96 stars (85 reviews)

This Airbnb is the epitome of a toasty Christmas cabin and that makes total sense because of its name. “Hygge” is a Danish term used to describe cozy vibes. From the red and green color scheme inside down to the kitchenware and fuzzy blankets, there will be no shortage of cozy vibes when you’re staying in Sam’s Vail condo. The bunk beds are by far my favorite part—take your family of four and enjoy the hygge here.

Photo: Jennifer and Kevin/Airbnb.

Mid-Century Modern Cabin – The Tahoe A-Frame – Homewood, California

Price: $492/night

$492/night Space: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.99 stars (238 reviews)

For those whose wallets know no limits, check in at this picturesque A-frame that’s located on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. It’s every mid-century modern lover’s paradise. I mean, just look at the furniture and décor choices, as well as the attention to detail. I can’t find a single thing in this chic cabin that I don’t want for my own apartment. Props to the Airbnb superhosts, Jennifer and Kevin, who have earned a very impressive perfect 5-star rating on this home.

Photo: Dineen/Airbnb.

River Ridge: Serene Cabin Near Stowe & Smuggs – Morristown, Vermont

Price: $386/night

$386/night Space: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.98 stars (59 reviews)

Tucked in among the trees, you’d never guess this cozy cabin is 20 minutes to downtown Stowe and 35 minutes to Stowe Mountain Resort. If your family and friends love to do activities, hop in the hot tub, gather around the fire pit, play shuffleboard or cozy up next to the wood-burning stove. You won’t run out of things to do both in and around Dineen’s beautifully-designed Airbnb.

Photo: Molly/Airbnb.

Riverfront Modern Cabin – Cairo, New York

Price: $325/night

$325/night Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.99 stars (223 reviews)

If you’ve always dreamed of vacationing right on a river, now’s your chance. This scenic cabin has a deck where you can enjoy the nature around you, or wander across the river into your own private swimming pond. Not many people can say they’ve done that! It’s 25 minutes away from the Hunter Ski Resort, 20 minutes from Windham Ski Resort and 15 minutes from downtown Catskill. Or, stay inside and take in the all-white and Scandinavian-style interior. Molly’s superhost status certainly shines through in the aesthetic of this cabin, and it’s the perfect fall escape for two people—whether that’s you and your bestie or you and your significant other.

Photo: Glenn/Airbnb.

Sugar Maple Cabin – Wausau, Wisconsin

Price: $150/night

$150/night Space: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Superhost: Yes

Yes Rating: 4.91 stars (11 reviews)

Sugar Maple Cabin has its name for a reason. Look around and you’re surrounded by gorgeous sugar maple trees. Wausau offers sledding, mountain biking, golfing, you name it. It’s also only 15 minutes away from Granite Peak, where you can hit the slopes. When you’re not out and about, stay in and enjoy the rustic stone patio, fire pit and three floors of living space. Yup, three floors! Superhost Glenn has a loft at the top, the main floor and the basement.

