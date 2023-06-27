All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Remember those Barbie DreamHouses we all coveted when we were young (the ones that had the working shower!) and were basically the ultimate ~girl cool~ status? Well, this house exists in real freakin’ life, and you’re about to be able to get a chance to stay in it.

In order to snag this incredible Malibu rental for yourself, just be ready to go on Airbnb on July 17, at 10 a.m. PT, to enter yourself into the running for two individual night stays. On July 21 and July 22, on those days—and those days only—two lucky people will be able to Airbnb the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for free. That’s right, the entire stay is free of charge. Can you believe?! So set your watches, alarm clocks, Amazon Alexas, microwave timers and get all your devices prepped and ready to score the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for yourself.

While the newly renovated Malibu mansion is bursting at the seams with Barbie’s signature pink flair, this time around, the spotlight is on Ken. Guests will be able to take a peek through Ken’s wardrobe, learn line dancing on none other than an outdoor dance floor, and even take home a special trinket from his own collection of surfboards and roller skates.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs,” said Ken in a press release from Airbnb.

And, after all that sun-soaking, pop into the master bedroom for quick nap. I wouldn’t blame you if you got distracted by this incredible interior design, though. How could anyone get any sleep when there are so many fun things to look at in the bedroom?! It’s like this room was taken right out of my wildest dreams.

After the nap, it’s always a good idea for cocktails. So why not step outside for some incredible fews and few drinks? I’m pretty sure this is heaven on Earth, y’all. If I get this Barbie Airbnb rental, I will probably never leave.

In anticipated of the Barbie movie arriving on July 21, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children, which aids children, families and communities across 100+ countries in boosting confidence and excelling through education.

And in case you don’t luck out in the limited-time draw for the Barbie DreamHouse, check out some other related listings from Airbnb down below that you can rent at any time.

