Have you ever struggled with overthinking during sex? You’re making out with your date, then suddenly, you’re anxious about your obvious lack of lip balm and wonder if they notice that you didn’t shave your legs. Or maybe you’re self-conscious about the new sex position you’re trying, so you start questioning whether your partner is enjoying it, and before you know it, you’re caught in an overwhelming thought spiral.

If you could basically earn a PhD in overthinking at this point, don’t worry—it’s a normal human experience, and you’re not alone. “There are various reasons that being present during sex may be challenging,” says Lisa Lawless, PhD, a psychotherapist and CEO of Holistic Wisdom. “It may be more difficult for some people than others based on their levels of stress, anxiety, and mind-chatter.”

For overthinkers, slowing down and being in the moment can seem like an impossible task, but fortunately, there are many ways to ease your racing mind. Whether you deal with intrusive thoughts or simply find it hard to stay emotionally present with your partner, here’s how to stop overthinking during sex and actually enjoy it, according to therapists.

Why Am I Not Present During Sex?

Licensed counselor Michael Lieberman, LPC tells StyleCaster that there are many reasons a person might struggle to be present and engaged during sex. “It can be difficult due to a variety of factors, such as anxiety, stress, negative body image, self-consciousness, past trauma, or distraction,” he says. “These factors can interfere with one’s ability to fully engage in sexual experiences and can lead to a lack of enjoyment or satisfaction.”

DuEwa “Kaya” Spicer, LCSW, a licensed sex and relationships therapist who uses they/she pronouns, says that performance anxiety can also be a factor. “Some people may feel pressure to perform and meet their partner’s expectations, which can lead to anxiety and a focus on ‘getting it right’ rather than being present in the moment,” they explain.

Research shows that it’s common to experience “spectatoring” during sex, which is when you overanalyze yourself, your partner, or how your partner views you. Instead of being fully present and engaged, you’re acting as a “spectator” who is observing from a distance, which can cause overthinking and critical inner dialogue. Spectatoring can also be an indication that you aren’t fully comfortable around your partner, or that there’s some sort of physical or emotional disconnect.

If you’ve experienced any type of past trauma or abuse in the past, experts note that sex can feel triggering, making it uncomfortable to be fully present. “Past trauma can cause physical and emotional responses that can interfere with the ability to relax and enjoy the experience,” Spicer explains. According to Lawless, the same goes for folks with medical issues, mental health concerns, and factors like substance use or even prescription medications—all of which can make you feel disconnected emotionally and physically.

Tips For Being More Present During Sex

If you’re constantly overthinking or struggling to be present with your partner, these expert-approved tips can help:

Practice mindfulness.

“Mindfulness involves intentionally bringing one’s attention to the present moment without judgment,” Spicer says. “By practicing mindfulness, individuals can learn to regulate their emotions and reduce anxiety about sexual performance.” They recommend trying deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or another grounding exercise like meditation to help you feel calmer.

Focus on your five senses.

Stimulating the five senses during sex can be a helpful technique if your mind is constantly wandering. “Focus on the physical sensations of touch, smell, and taste to anchor yourself in the present moment,” Lieberman suggests.

Focusing on the sensory journey alone can also help you release the pressure to achieve a certain sexual outcome, according to Spicer. They recommend touching, kissing, exploring eye contact, and exploring your partner’s body without the goal of orgasm (although that’s great, too!) to really tune in.

Communicate with your partner.

Overthinking during sex can feel isolating, and you may worry that voicing your thoughts will be embarrassing or uncomfortable. However, Lieberman recommends advocating for yourself in the moment even if it feels difficult. “Open communication with your partner can help reduce anxiety and build trust, which can lead to a more present and enjoyable sexual experience,” he says.

If you’re self-conscious about something in particular or need to take a pause mid-sex, there’s no shame in doing so. Your partner may even have comforting words of affirmation to immediately put you at ease!

Practice self-compassion.

Although overthinking during sex is quite common, it doesn’t necessarily feel good. Instead of feeling shame, guilt, or embarrassment, Lieberman says to go easy on yourself. There is absolutely nothing wrong with you! “Be kind to yourself and let go of self-judgment or negative self-talk,” he says. “This can help reduce anxiety and increase self-confidence, which can lead to a more present and enjoyable sexual experience.”

Prioritize pleasure over perfection.

It’s easy to hyperfixate on doing the “right” things during sex, but overthinking constantly can actually make sexual experiences more anxiety-inducing. Experts recommend focusing on your pleasure, not perfection. “Take time to explore your own body and identify what feels pleasurable to you,” Lieberman says. Plus, the more you identify your own sexual needs, the better you can confidently communicate them to your partner in bed.

If you’re still having trouble getting out of your head, it may help to work with a sex therapist who can help you manage overthinking. Know that you don’t have to struggle alone, and it’s entirely possible to have a sex life you love—without the racing thoughts.