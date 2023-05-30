Your Name Has A Numerological Meaning & It Explains So Much About You

It may sound too good to be true, but name numerology can help you discover the ways your name has been influencing you since birth. From the standpoint of numerology, the name a person is given when they enter the world is the exact name they were meant to have. The parent or person naming the child is connecting with the child’s natural vibrations prior to birth and chooses a name that best aligns with their future personality. So, the name that is on your birth certificate—even if it was changed later for any reason—is the name to use when looking up your name numerology.

What do letters have to do with numbers, anyway? Every letter from A to Z is associated with a corresponding number 1 to 9. Using these numbers, a numerologist can calculate some of the most important numbers found in people’s numerology charts, like Expression numbers, Personality numbers, and Soul Urge numbers. These core numbers are all derived directly from your full name at birth and can tell you a lot about your strengths and skills, your outward persona, and your spiritual purpose.

There’s more to your name than just adding up the numbers. Since every letter of the alphabet has its own meaning, that means every letter of your full name has a unique meaning. Additionally, your Big Three are the three individual letters of significance in your name’s numerology that can reveal even more insights into your personality. Keep reading to learn about these special letters, then discover the meaning of every letter A to Z.

1. The Cornerstone

The very first letter of your first name is known as the “Cornerstone” in Numerology and it represents your approach to life. It reveals your overall outlook and the ways you react to both opportunities and upsets.

2. The Capstone

The last letter of your first name is called the “Capstone” and it indicates how you find closure and follow through on projects and commitments. Together, the Cornerstone and Capstone show your ability to both embark on and accomplish your goals.

3. The First Vowel

The first vowel in your name doesn’t have a special title but it does have special significance. It represents the essence of your soul and what you hold most dearly. It’s a part of you that you wear on the inside and that most others will never see. The first vowel reveals the real, personal reason behind all your motivations.

The Alphabet’s Numerological Meaning

A

The A represents confidence, independence, and proactivity. As part of a name, it influences people with both leadership and motivation.

B

As the second letter of the alphabet, B relates to balance and instinct. It introduces an influence of friendliness and cooperation to a person’s name Numerology.

C

Creative and communicative energies are carried in by C. As part of a name, it can make a person charming, inspirational, and expressive.

D

D brings energies of stability, reliability, and determination. Its influence makes a person a hard worker and a practical thinker.

E

Freedom is the driving force for the letter E. As part of a person’s name Numerology, it introduces romantic and expressive energies to the mix.

F

F is a nurturer by nature. It represents a warm and compassionate heart and great loyalty toward loved ones.

G

G represents the search for intellectual and spiritual awareness. Its presence strengthens a person’s mental powers and opens the pathways of intuition.

H

People with H in their name are influenced by energies of innovation and independence. They have a need to succeed and are highly motivated to reach their goals.

I

Tolerance and compassion are introduced by an I in a person’s name. Its presence makes them altruistic, creative, and kind.

J

J is self-sufficient, driven, and full of potential. People with J in their name are skilled at creating opportunity and carving their own path.

K

A powerful force of intuition is associated with K. It influences a person with strong instincts and an ability to work well with others.

L

There’s a friendly presence to people with L in their name. They are influenced by magnetic, optimistic, and expressive energies.

M

M brings out a person’s ingenuity and independence. It introduces creative thinking skills to enhance productivity and efficiency.

N

Imagination and free thinking are introduced through the N. People with N in their name have a unique and purposeful approach to life.

O

There is a supportive and giving quality to the O in Numerology. Its presence influences a person with strong morals and great pride in serving others.

P

In name Numerology, P can make a person seem wise beyond their years. It is a well of intellectual and spiritual knowledge.

Q

Q in a person’s name brings great energies of leadership and financial success. It enhances a person’s mental powers to help reach their goals.

R

R carries a hardworking energy and is dedicated to supporting and uplifting humanity. It represents a great power to do great things.

S

People with S in their name have a magnetic presence and a deep sense of emotion. They are persuasive and energetic self-starters.

T

T carries very sensitive energies. In a person’s name Numerology, it highlights the importance of harmony in relationships and teamwork.

U

Lucky U! The letter U is associated with luck, artistry, and opportunity. It influences a person with energies of optimism and balance.

V

V is a powerful symbol of creation. In a person’s name, it enhances qualities of focus, resilience, and collaboration in order to build something of meaning.

W

W is a highly creative and expressive influence. People with W in their name are imaginative thinkers with an adventurous approach to life.

X

X infuses everything it touches with passion and sensuality. In a person’s name, it enhances emotional and intimate energies.

Y

People with Y in their name will go deep and wide in search of experience. Life is an adventure to them, and their curiosity leads the way.

Z

Z brings a balanced mix of optimism and realism to a person’s name Numerology. Their excellent people skills will help them on their path to success.

Thanks to name numerology, we can easily assess our birth name’s meaning. Does your Big Three resonate with you?