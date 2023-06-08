Read Next: This Eye Cream For Dark Circles Is Giving Shoppers ‘Immediate Results’
Target Low-Key Has the Best Collection of Vibrators — & Many Are Under $30

Don't sleep on these prices.
vibrators
Image: PlusOne; LELO. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
Target may be the last place you think of when you’re trying to find a vibrator, but if you’re not shopping the deals online, you’re definitely missing out. I mean, why not throw in a $30 vibrator with the rest of your necessities the next time you place an online order? Even if you missed deal days, there are plenty of great prices on vibrators that I feel like literally no one knows about.

Therefore, I feel it’s my duty to alert you to the very best finds on Target.com. I know most vibrator companies offer discreet delivery with unmarked boxes, but if you purchase a new brami, flowy dress or handbag and decide to throw in a vibrator, it’ll all ship in a Target box which is pretty much the most discreet way to buy a vibrator that I can think of. Plus, vibrators at Target start at just—wait for it—$16. And there are plenty of great options that retail for under $30, so no matter what your budget is, you’re bound to find something you love.

Don’t sleep on this secret spot to shop for the very best vibrators on the market. Here are some of the standouts that you can shop right now:

Bodywand Vibrator
Courtesy of Target.

Bodywand Vibrator

Sometimes you need the power of a wand vibrator without the bulk of the full sized ones. This one is mini and is great for travel, but still provides all the right benefits.

Bodywand Vibrator

$16.39
Buy Now
Skyn Vibes Massager
Courtesy of Target.

Skyn Vibes Massager

This latex-free vibrator has 20 different speeds, so you’ll definitely find the perfect setting that works for you.

Skyn Vibes Massager

$16.39
Buy Now

plusOne Waterproof and Rechargeable Vibrating Bullet

Keep this rechargeable mini on deck for whenever the moments strikes, no matter where you are!

plusOne Waterproof and Rechargeable Vibrating Bullet

$20.49
Buy Now

plusOne Fluttering Arouser 

This vibrator uses air pressure waves that creates a quick-movement, fluttering effect. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars for this type of vibrator! This one’s just under $50.

plusOne Fluttering Arouser Rechargeable and Waterproof Clitoral Stimulators

$37.49
Buy Now

SKYN Vibes Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

The rabbit vibrator may be old school, but it’s a classic for a reason. It’s waterproof, flexible and can be used in multiple different ways.

SKYN Vibes Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

$16.39
Buy Now
plusOne G-Spot Massager
Courtesy of Target.

plusOne G-Spot Massager

This internal vibrator has 10 different speed settings and lasts for up to three hours on a single charge.

plusOne G-Spot Massager

$21.99
Buy Now
