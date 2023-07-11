Get Off Even Quicker With These Toe-Curling Amazon Vibrator Sales—Starting at $12

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While you’re shopping the Amazon Prime Day event, you’re going to want to take a look at all the incredible sex toy deals. Womanizer and We-Vibe’s Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales include several powerful suction vibes, toys for couples and more at gasp-worthy prices.

It’s important to be careful when it comes to buying sex toys online. That’s why it’s best to go with brands you know and trust. Luckily, Wow Tech (the company behind Womanizer and We-Vibe) is available on Amazon Prime. So, you can grab your favorite pleasure product (or buy a gift for a friend) for way less and know it won’t just make you feel good but also be safe to use.

Some of the company’s best-sellers are included in the sale. Shop a few of our faves

We-Vibe.

We-Vibe Sync Wearable Couples Vibrator

Partnered up? This couples vibe has two motors and 10 powerful vibration modes. Plus, it can be controlled by an app for some long-distance play.

Couples Vibrator $69 (was $99) Buy Now

Womanizer.

Womanizer Pro 40 Clitoral Vibrator

If you haven’t felt Womanizer’s “Air Pleasure Technology” yet, well, you’re in for a treat. Gentle air vibrations suck and massage together in one hands-free toy .

Courtesy of Amazon.

Secret Lover Bullet Vibrator

Amazon’s best-selling finger vibrator has more than 8,000 perfect ratings thanks to its discrete design, yet powerful capabilities. It’s on sale for just $1 2, so your wallet and your partner will thank you.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator

The Satisfyer clitoral stimulator is one of those toys that actually lives up to its name. This is a toy that several friends have raved to me about. If you’re somebody who enjoys clitoral stimulation, you’re going to want this toy ASAP.

