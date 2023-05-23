31 Father’s Day Gift Ideas Your Dad Will Brag To His Friends About—Starting at $10

Let’s be honest: dads can be super hard to shop for. I’m known as a good gift-giver (In fact, gift-giving is my love language!), but even I struggle to shop for the man that has it all. My dad never wants anything—TBH, it’s sort of annoying! That’s why I’m rounding up some seriously can’t-miss Father’s Day gifts early.

From affordable buys like an intoxicating Cremo body wash to majorly-amazing splurge items like a digital picture frame and a

, it turns out, there are quite a few more gift options than I realized. Whether you simply want to pick up a little something for your dad or you’re splitting a big gift with the rest of your fam, it’s possible your dad’s perfect present is somewhere in this list. Now, I just need my dad to read it over and tell me which one catches his eye. I have a feeling it’s going to be that bougie wine opener!

While Father’s Day gifts certainly aren’t everything, it’s nice to make someone feel special on a day that’s all about them. And everyone likes to be surprised! A sweet, thoughtful gesture he isn’t expecting will really do the trick. In addition to these 31 gifts, allow me one additional suggestion: Write your Dad a card or letter. Make it personal! It doesn’t have to be overly sentimental; it can be funny and sweet. Let him know how much he means to you. The below gifts are the bomb, but I promise he’ll love your note the most.

With that, let’s enter shopping mode and check out the Father’s Day gift lineup below.

Dickies Piqué Short Sleeve Polo

The best thing about these polo shirts is the low price for the high quality. Each shirt is made from a 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester blend, which makes them ultra-soft to the touch and really breathable. The material is also fade- and wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable. At $17.99 per shirt, why not pick up a few for Dad? The shirts come in eight different colors and come in sizes S through 4XL.

Adult Size Piqué Short Sleeve Polo, Dark Navy $17.99

Leather Station Bracelet

Sometimes we forget that dads can be fashionable and get a kick out of accessories, too—especially ones that can serve as a daily reminder of their favorite kid. If your dad loves leather accessories, pick him up this bracelet with subtle sterling silver hardware detailing from John Hardy. It comes in six different wrist sizes, so you can be sure Dad will get the perfect fit.

Leather Station Bracelet $295

Harry’s Brightening Eye Cream for Men with Seaweed and Algae Extract

Men’s skincare is one of the fastest-growing categories in the beauty industry. Help Dad develop a whole new routine by building him a skincare bundle and showing him how to use it too. Who says only sons can bond with dads over shaving? Show dad how to pat in an eye cream like a pro!

Harry's Brightening Eye Cream for Men with Seaweed and Algae Extract $12.19

California Olive Ranch

Is Dad a pro in the kitchen, who’s also looking for heart-healthy ways to cook? Why not pick him up some high quality, 100% extra virgin olive oil. You can add it to a gift basket or put a bow on it and gift it alone. Either way, you’ll show him how much you appreciate his home-cooked meals with this gift.

California Olive Ranch 100% CA Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 25.4 fl oz $21.49

A Luxurious Body Wash

If you’re still undecided on what to get dad for Father’s Day, you can’t go wrong with something that’ll make him smell incredible wherever he goes. Instead of gifting him another bottle of cologne, give him this Cremo Body Wash. The fresh Bourbon and Oak scent has key notes of spices, smoked wood and vanilla. Not only does the body wash smell intoxicating, but it also leaves skin feeling clean and nourished. We suggest you pair it with a bottle of Dad’s favorite drink. This quick and easy gift set idea will be sure to make Dad feel so special and loved.

Cremo Body Wash $10.79

A Pack of Comfy Socks

Dads are notorious for going through and misplacing socks like there’s no tomorrow, so what better gift to give him than new socks. Don’t go with just any brand, though. Bombas is known for its incredibly comfortable and breathable socks. Their cushioned footbed, arch support system and soft cotton material are sure to keep Dad’s feet cozy through all of the bagel runs, dog walks and gym sessions. We’re going with the multi-color four-pack to give him plenty of options.

Men's Solids Calf Sock 4-Pack $52.30

A Shaving Kit

If your dad has been using the same razor for ages, it’s time to get him one that works even better and is made to last. Freebird’s Clean Cut Kit includes the FlexSeries, which features a five-head rotary blade that’ll give Dad a stubble-free shave and won’t irritate his skin. The set also comes with a pre-shave oil, shave cream, aftershave lotion and shaving brush. He’ll be looking as handsome as ever thanks to this thoughtful gift.

Freebird Clean Cut Kit $114.95

A Chair Built to Last

Composed of nearly 22 pounds of recycled material, the Path chair from Humanscale is designed to be one of the most comfortable and durable seats on the market. Everything about it, from the ergonomic shape to the recycled knit, is designed with humans of all shapes and sizes in mind. This isn’t just the kind of chair you sit in, it’s the kind you live in.

Humanscale Path Chair $1,471+

An Amazing Coffee Maker

Not going to lie; this is an especially great gift option if you visit your parents often. When you buy the new Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker, everybody wins! This newest addition to the Nespresso family is made with 54 percent recycled plastic, and you can shop it for under $150—or splurge and get it with the Aeroccino Milk Frother add-on. I’m def doing the latter.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker $159.99 $179.00 11% Off

A Compact Massager

If the dad in your life never seems to sit down, he could probably use

. It’s compact enough to bring with him on the go but has a big impact on sore muscles and aches.

Thragun Mini $179

A Top-Rated Knife Block

Give Dad the gift of sharp, restaurant-quality knives with

Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block, 15-Piece Classic High Carbon Knives $143.51



Buy Now



that comes with a whopping 15 pieces. It includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 6-inch serrated utility knife, 6-inch utility knife, 4.5-inch paring knife, 8 steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears, and a self-sharpening knife block. All of this for under $150? Unheard of.

Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block $143.51

A Super Soft Foam Pillow

If your dad’s always complaining about aches and pains in his neck and back, this is the exact thing he needs. Casper’s foam pillow is its newest and most supportive ever—it’s designed to keep your body aligned and cool, thanks to the Airscape perforated foam design.

Foam Pillow with Snow Technology $111.20

A Pro Standing Desk

Give Dad something he’ll actually use—and cherish—every day with this standing desk. The E5 Pro Standing Desk is ultra high-tech and will keep him comfortable from the moment he logs on to the moment he logs off. Plus, it comes in an extremely luxe finish that makes it look more like a piece of decor and less like a WFH essential.

E5 Pro Standing Desk $239.99 (originally $479.99)

A Beautiful Whiskey Set

There’s one thing whiskey fans love as much as the spirit, and it’s the beautiful and high-quality sets they can be sipped with.

Tuscany Classics 3-Piece Whiskey Decanter & Glass Set $69.95 (originally $100)

A Portable Rolling Bar Cart

If your dad is one for entertaining, consider gifting him

mDesign Portable Rolling Bar Cart Organizer Trolley with Easy-Glide Wheels and 2 Multipurpose Heavy-Duty Shelves - Wide Shelf - Durable Steel Frame - Matte White/Wood $83.00



Buy Now



so that it’s easy to take the party from inside to outside in a matter of seconds.

Portable Rolling Bar Cart Organizer $83

A Pair Of Cozy Slides

Get papa bear the ultimate “Dad” shoe for Father’s Day. We bet he’ll be wearing his Birkenstocks 24/7 this summer since they’re just so dang comfy.

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal $110

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

Listen up: Your dad doesn’t know how to tell you this, but he wants a Nintendo Switch. Can’t the man unwind and play some games?! There’s a high likelihood your dad bought you a Game Boy when you were a kid back in the ’90s, so return the favor and get him something high-tech, handheld and fun.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

$299.99

$299.99 Buy Now

A Mini Speaker

Seriously, how does your dad not have an

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $19.99



Buy Now



yet?? This 3rd gen speaker is louder than it looks, so he can stream his faves from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Sirius XM and more. Just don’t make him turn it down if he starts blasting oldies. It’s Father’s Day, after all!

Echo Dot $39.99

A Beautiful Set of Wine Glasses

Ditch your red and white-specific wine glasses for this beautiful set of four that’s designed for any type of vino. Dad will love these on his new bar cart.

Leeway Home Wine Glasses $60

A New Suitcase

If your dad’s been using the same banged-up suitcase for ages, it’s time to upgrade him to an Away bag. The Carry-On Suitcase is a great place to start, but if it’s a little too far out of your budget, Target has an equally amazing dupe.

Away The Carry-On Suitcase $275

A Digital Picture Frame

Based on personal experiencing with gifting an Aura digital photo frame, this present is a must. Parents are always talking about how they want more pictures of the fam, so instead of framing a couple of HQ shots, give Dad an endless supply of pictures. With an Aura frame, you can upload memories from afar via the brand’s app. He’ll absolutely love seeing all of your precious moments together.

Aura Carver $149

A Pair of Sneakers

I know you’d like to get your dad the finest Ferragamo loafers, but let’s be honest: you’re on a budget! Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat him to some fly footwear. The On Cloud X Training Shoe is a neutral staple that would work well in any dad’s wardrobe.

On Cloud X Training Shoe $139.99

A Fresh Pair of Sunnies

Trust me, this is the year I finally get my dad to throw away the fugly glasses he bought for $5 from a sunglasses stand a million years ago. If your dad isn’t exactly a fashionista all on his own (or, if he is and will recognize a nice pair of sunnies!), pick out a can’t-fail pair like

Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, Red Havana/Polarized G-15 Green, 49 mm $213.00



Buy Now



and upgrade his summer lewk.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses $213

A Custom Photo Calendar

For a more personalized gift, check out Artifact Uprising. Its tried-and-true custom photo calendars are so chic and creative. The Brass Easel & Calendar is the perfect addition to his WFH setup or in-person office desk (or both!). Right now, save $8 on this gift with promo code SCHOOLSOUT.

Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar $59+

A Signature Scent

Chances are Dad is still spritzing the same bottle of cologne he’s been working his way through off and on for the past ten years. Time for a scent upgrade! Try Cartier’s Pasha de Cartier Edition Noire Eau de Toilette Spray—he’ll love the matte black bottle and the notes of fresh citrus, woody amber and cedarwood.

Cartier Pasha de Cartier Edition Noire Eau de Toilette Spray $132+

A Stylish Cooler Bag

If your dad is big on beer or loves to tailgate, get him a bag that puts the “cool” in cooler! Herschel’s new Pop Quiz Cooler can hold a 30-pack of beer, lunch for a crew or whatever else he needs this summer. Choose from classic black, this funky checkerboard or five other colorways.

Herschel Pop Quiz Cooler $100

This Leather Dopp Kit

Up until this point, I didn’t even realize men called their makeup bags—okay, their toiletry bags—dopp kits. Turns out they do, and turns out your dad could use a fresh one! The

Vetell Classic Men's Leather Toiletry Bag and Dopp Kit with Upper and Lower Zippered Compartments, 2 Mesh Bottle Pouches, and Carrying Handle - The Best Gift for Men. $40.99

$51.99

21% Off

$51.99

21% Off



Buy Now



looks hella expensive, but it’s actually fairly affordable. If you can, stock it with your dad’s fave products, too!

Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag $40.99 $51.99 21% Off

A Fancy-Schmancy Wine Opener

If your dad is obsessed with wine, he’s definitely heard about Coravin and the brand’s unique tools, which open wine via a “wine needle” inserted directly into a bottle’s cork. Simply insert, tip and pour! The Coravin Timeless Six+ is a great model that comes with three Pure Argon Capsules, six Screw Caps, a Timeless Aerator, a Needle Clearing Tool, a Bottle Sleeve and a carrying case, in addition to the Coravin opener itself.

Coravin Timeless Six+ $329

A Book He’ll Love

A book is the kind of gift absolutely anyone can appreciate—the key is picking the right one. Does your dad have a favorite sport or business icon who might’ve written a book? Or, maybe there’s a new biography out about him or her. Do a little digging, and if your dad’s a comedy-lover, he might enjoy Seth Rogan’s new collection of essays.

Yearbook by Seth Rogan $14.69

This Aesthetically-Pleasing Shave Kit

If your dad’s razor is a dull, crusty mess, give him the ultimate upgrade courtesy of this

Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit - Includes Double Edge Safety Razor, Stand, Bowl, After-Shave Balm, Pre-Shave Oil, Badger Brush - Safety Razor Kit $49.99



Buy Now



. Just like you use your skincare application as a moment of Me Time, this kit makes shaving an experience, not a chore.

Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit $49.99

A Funky New Watch

Give your dad a cool, bold watch that he might not even know he wants. Adding a little color into his wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving—and he’ll never be late!