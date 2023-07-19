The new cool girl is the tomato girl.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Picture this: you lazily wake up late and put on a fruit-printed sundress and sandals, apply sunscreen and a swipe of a red lip, and tie up your hair in a red bandana. You grab a beat-up paperback book and head to your backyard to pick tomatoes from your garden to make a salad. You’re having a “tomato girl” summer. The TikTok micro-trend has blown up as of late. It might sound silly but when you see the aesthetic, it actually makes a lot of sense.
The best part of being a tomato girl? You don’t need a garden. You don’t need the money to head to the Amalfi Coast. You just need to evoke the vibe of a tomato girl, someone who dresses a bit like an Italian grandmother, who never uses a blow dryer (even right out of the ocean), and who favors a no-makeup makeup look. She might add a little blush to look sunburned.
No one is really sure who started the trend or named it, but there are a few viral TikToks that brought it to life, like from creator @bemusedbeanie.
The trend could have also gained speed from the fashion and beauty industry. Lately, it’s all about tomato candles and even tomato-based skincare. Brands like Miaou and Lisa Says Gah hawk fruit and vegetable prints on clothes. Whether you have a European vacation planned this summer, or are staying inside in your studio apartment, you can be a tomato girl.
You can thrift a tomato girl ‘fit, picking up romantic linen dresses, classic button-ups, and frilly skirts. Add classic accessories in reds and browns, ideally ones that are a bit beat up. Or, shop our favorite looks that help you evoke the vibe, below.
No tomato garden? Fake the smell with this luxe tomato candle that evokes late summer dinner parties in Sicily.
A tomato girl doesn’t worry about aging. She embraces her lines and nourishes her skin with really great skincare. This multi-tasking, vitamin C-enriched serum is infused with upcycled tomato for smoother, plumper skin, and to help fade the look of hyperpigmentation.
We can’t decide what print is more perfect for summer (and fall and winter with a leather jacket): the tomatoes, olive bowl, tapas scene, or melons.
This stretchy, sheer mesh top would look so cute with white linen pants.
Both colorways of this linen top are perfect for your tomato girl summer but she one named Nonna? Perfection.
This linen-blend picnic dress has pockets for storing your snacks.
Pair this easy, breezy skirt with a fruit-print bathing suit.
This “sun-kissed orange” cream blush is so pretty across the cheeks and nose.
Wear this beaded fruit-printed bag in the city and pretend you’re on the Amalfi Coast.
Ganni just released its line of fruit-printed tees so now all you have to do is choose between plums, oranges, bananas, or strawberries.
A tomato girl doesn’t bother with shoelaces.
Peach are so sweet—especially on a summer dress.
A fruit-print notebook is the perfect addition to your lazy day in the sun.
