What Is Tomato Girl Summer? Hailey Bieber Is in on the Trend

The new cool girl is the tomato girl.
Tomato Girl Summer
Getty Images.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Picture this: you lazily wake up late and put on a fruit-printed sundress and sandals, apply sunscreen and a swipe of a red lip, and tie up your hair in a red bandana. You grab a beat-up paperback book and head to your backyard to pick tomatoes from your garden to make a salad. You’re having a “tomato girl” summer. The TikTok micro-trend has blown up as of late. It might sound silly but when you see the aesthetic, it actually makes a lot of sense.

The best part of being a tomato girl? You don’t need a garden. You don’t need the money to head to the Amalfi Coast. You just need to evoke the vibe of a tomato girl, someone who dresses a bit like an Italian grandmother, who never uses a blow dryer (even right out of the ocean), and who favors a no-makeup makeup look. She might add a little blush to look sunburned.

No one is really sure who started the trend or named it, but there are a few viral TikToks that brought it to life, like from creator @bemusedbeanie.

@bemusedbeanie

🍅 #tomatoes #tomato #tomatogirls #tomatogirls🍅🍅 #somethingstupid #somethingstupidlikeiloveyou #franksinatra #pinterestdump #slideshow #vintage #pinterestaesthetic #inspogirls #pinterestgirl #aesthetic #inspiration #inspo #dailyinspoforyou #pinterestinspo #summer #vintagefinds #pinterest #red #orange #tomatos #fruitgirlsummer #fruitgirls #whatfruitareyou #pinterestaesthetic #Aesthetic #pinterestinspo #pinterestdump #pinterest #inspo #pinterestinspired #inspiration #dailyinspoforyou #inspogirls #fruitgirlsummer #sufjanstevens #sufjanstevenssummer #europeansummer #summer2023 #summervibes #summe #summer2023loading #artgallery

♬ Somethin’ Stupid – Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra

The trend could have also gained speed from the fashion and beauty industry. Lately, it’s all about tomato candles and even tomato-based skincare. Brands like Miaou and Lisa Says Gah hawk fruit and vegetable prints on clothes. Whether you have a European vacation planned this summer, or are staying inside in your studio apartment, you can be a tomato girl.

You can thrift a tomato girl ‘fit, picking up romantic linen dresses, classic button-ups, and frilly skirts. Add classic accessories in reds and browns, ideally ones that are a bit beat up. Or, shop our favorite looks that help you evoke the vibe, below.

Flamingo Estate candle
Image: Flamingo Estate.

Flamingo Estate Candle in Roma Heirloom Tomato

No tomato garden? Fake the smell with this luxe tomato candle that evokes late summer dinner parties in Sicily.

Flamingo Estate Candle in Roma Heirloom Tomato

$58
Buy Now
Byroe serum
Image: Byroe.

Byroe Tomato Anti-Aging Serum

A tomato girl doesn’t worry about aging. She embraces her lines and nourishes her skin with really great skincare. This multi-tasking, vitamin C-enriched serum is infused with upcycled tomato for smoother, plumper skin, and to help fade the look of hyperpigmentation.

Byroe Tomato Anti-Aging Serum

$150
Buy Now
Lisa Says Gah tomato tee
Image: Lisa Says Gah.

Lisa Says Gah Alex Tee

We can’t decide what print is more perfect for summer (and fall and winter with a leather jacket): the tomatoes, olive bowl, tapas scene, or melons.

Lisa Says Gah Alex Tee

$75
Buy Now
Revolve miaou top
Image: Revolve.

Miaou Mini Tee in Figaro

This stretchy, sheer mesh top would look so cute with white linen pants.

Miaou Mini Tee in Figaro

$94 $98 4% Off
Buy Now
Reformation top
Image: Reformation.

Reformation Josephine Linen Top

Both colorways of this linen top are perfect for your tomato girl summer but she one named Nonna? Perfection.

Reformation Josephine Linen Top

$148
Buy Now
Image: Urban Outfitters.

UO Charlotte Linen Printed Shift Dress

This linen-blend picnic dress has pockets for storing your snacks.

UO Charlotte Linen Printed Shift Dress

$69
Buy Now
Image: Free People.

Free People Island Girl Maxi Skirt

Pair this easy, breezy skirt with a fruit-print bathing suit.

Free People Island Girl Maxi Skirt

$88
Buy Now
Tower28 blush
Image: Tower28.

Tower28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Golden Hour

This “sun-kissed orange” cream blush is so pretty across the cheeks and nose.

Tower28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Golden Hour

$20
Buy Now
Staud beaded bag
Image: Staud.

Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag in Fruit Salad

Wear this beaded fruit-printed bag in the city and pretend you’re on the Amalfi Coast.

Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag in Fruit Salad

$295
Buy Now
ganni tee
Image: Ganni.

Ganni Plum Relaxed T-Shirt

Ganni just released its line of fruit-printed tees so now all you have to do is choose between plums, oranges, bananas, or strawberries.

Ganni Plum Relaxed T-Shirt

$95
Buy Now
Image: Nordstrom.

Havaianas x Farm Rio Day ‘N Night Flip-Flop

A tomato girl doesn’t bother with shoelaces.

Havaianas x Farm Rio Day ‘N Night Flip-Flop

$38
Buy Now
cider dress
Image: Cider.

Cider Curve & Plus Fruit Knotted Split Midi Dress

Peach are so sweet—especially on a summer dress.

Cider Curve & Plus Fruit Knotted Split Midi Dress

$28
Buy Now
Image: Target.

Denik Composition Notebook College Ruled Orange Grove Kraft Layflat

A fruit-print notebook is the perfect addition to your lazy day in the sun.

Denik Composition Notebook

$11.99
Buy Now
