The new cool girl is the tomato girl.

Picture this: you lazily wake up late and put on a fruit-printed sundress and sandals, apply sunscreen and a swipe of a red lip, and tie up your hair in a red bandana. You grab a beat-up paperback book and head to your backyard to pick tomatoes from your garden to make a salad. You’re having a “tomato girl” summer. The TikTok micro-trend has blown up as of late. It might sound silly but when you see the aesthetic, it actually makes a lot of sense.

The best part of being a tomato girl? You don’t need a garden. You don’t need the money to head to the Amalfi Coast. You just need to evoke the vibe of a tomato girl, someone who dresses a bit like an Italian grandmother, who never uses a blow dryer (even right out of the ocean), and who favors a no-makeup makeup look. She might add a little blush to look sunburned.

No one is really sure who started the trend or named it, but there are a few viral TikToks that brought it to life, like from creator @bemusedbeanie.

The trend could have also gained speed from the fashion and beauty industry. Lately, it’s all about tomato candles and even tomato-based skincare. Brands like Miaou and Lisa Says Gah hawk fruit and vegetable prints on clothes. Whether you have a European vacation planned this summer, or are staying inside in your studio apartment, you can be a tomato girl.

You can thrift a tomato girl ‘fit, picking up romantic linen dresses, classic button-ups, and frilly skirts. Add classic accessories in reds and browns, ideally ones that are a bit beat up. Or, shop our favorite looks that help you evoke the vibe, below.

Image: Flamingo Estate.

Flamingo Estate Candle in Roma Heirloom Tomato

No tomato garden? Fake the smell with this luxe tomato candle that evokes late summer dinner parties in Sicily.

Image: Byroe.

Byroe Tomato Anti-Aging Serum

A tomato girl doesn’t worry about aging. She embraces her lines and nourishes her skin with really great skincare. This multi-tasking, vitamin C-enriched serum is infused with upcycled tomato for smoother, plumper skin, and to help fade the look of hyperpigmentation.

Image: Lisa Says Gah.

Lisa Says Gah Alex Tee

We can’t decide what print is more perfect for summer (and fall and winter with a leather jacket): the tomatoes, olive bowl, tapas scene, or melons.

Image: Revolve.

Miaou Mini Tee in Figaro

This stretchy, sheer mesh top would look so cute with white linen pants.

Image: Reformation.

Reformation Josephine Linen Top

Both colorways of this linen top are perfect for your tomato girl summer but she one named Nonna? Perfection.

Image: Urban Outfitters.

UO Charlotte Linen Printed Shift Dress

This linen-blend picnic dress has pockets for storing your snacks.

Image: Free People.

Free People Island Girl Maxi Skirt

Pair this easy, breezy skirt with a fruit-print bathing suit.

Image: Tower28.

Tower28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Golden Hour

This “sun-kissed orange” cream blush is so pretty across the cheeks and nose.

Image: Staud.

Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag in Fruit Salad

Wear this beaded fruit-printed bag in the city and pretend you’re on the Amalfi Coast.

Image: Ganni.

Ganni Plum Relaxed T-Shirt

Ganni just released its line of fruit-printed tees so now all you have to do is choose between plums, oranges, bananas, or strawberries.

Image: Nordstrom.

Havaianas x Farm Rio Day ‘N Night Flip-Flop

A tomato girl doesn’t bother with shoelaces.

Image: Cider.

Cider Curve & Plus Fruit Knotted Split Midi Dress

Peach are so sweet—especially on a summer dress.

Image: Target.

Denik Composition Notebook College Ruled Orange Grove Kraft Layflat

A fruit-print notebook is the perfect addition to your lazy day in the sun.